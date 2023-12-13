Vern's
Food
Kitchen
- Fried Olives$7.00
Fennel sausage, castelvetrano, lemon
- Roasted Garlic$15.00
Local butter, charred flour city bread
- Spicy Lettuces$14.00
Tahini caesar, toasted sesame, and parmesan
- Vern's Chopped Salad$16.00
Lettuces, salumi, mozzarella, and house giardiniera
- Broken Burrata$20.00
Savory zeppole, grilled mushroom, prosciutto, truffle gremolata
- Baked Polenta$17.00
Roasted radicchio, gorgonzola dolce, and black currant gremolata
- Littleneck Clams$24.00
Fregola, saffron, preserved lemon, fennel, confit tomato butter
Pasta
From the Wood Grill
Pizza
- Tomato Pie$8.00
With flake salt and the best olive oil
- Bee Sting$18.00
Pomodoro, cupperoni, Uncle Denny's peppers, mozz, and hot honey
- Nonna's$18.00
Garlic & parsley, smoked mozzarella, roasted cipollini onion, fennel sausage, and Parmesan
- Orange$18.00
Squash cream, confit garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, stracciatella, and spicy figs
- Margherita$16.00
Pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, and parm
- Red$14.00
Red pomodoro, garlic, olive oil, oregano, and basil. No cheese
Specials
Bar
Cocktails
- Fluffy Greyhound$14.00
Vodka, fluffy grapefruit, and lemon
- Fall Start$14.00
Calvados, amaro nonino, grenadine, cinnamon, lime, touch of absinthe
- Real Men Wear Pink$14.00
Rittenhouse rye, faccia brutto, avua cachaça, grenadine, lemon, and maple. 100% of proceeds donated to the American cancer society
- "We Are Coming to Get You, Barbara!"$14.00
Amaro meletti, Jamaican rum, allspice, lime, lemon, pineapple, bitters
- Giuseppe Sanchez$14.00
Tequila, Amaro Montenegro, lime, coriander
- Spaghetti Western$14.00
Gin, blanc vermouth, olive brine, pasta water, and orange bitters. Gluten allergy
- The Sovereign Remedy$14.00
The Sovereign Remedy bourbon, Cardamaro, lemon, ginger, bitters
- Espresso Martini$14.00
Espresso, vodka, Mr. Black cold brew liqueur, chocolate
- Medium Rare$14.00
Bourbon, smoky scotch, amaro dell'etna, black pepper vermouth, bitters
- Autumn Froth$15.00
Rum, rye, lemon, ginger, pumpkin, egg white, bitters
- Wing It$14.00
Tell us what you like and we'll take it from there!
Aperitivo Hour
Beer
Carafe Wine
BTL- Red
- House BTL$44.00
- Les Fruits ‘Gonzo’$80.00
- Alexander Koppitsch ‘Ret’$40.00
- Le Bauge ‘Rouge’$55.00
- Clos Marfisi ‘Patrimonio Mon Amour’$43.00
- Weingut Joseph ‘BFF’$83.00
- Shelter ‘Lovely Lily’$38.00
- Martha Stoumen$54.00
- Poggiosecco$28.00
- Strekov ‘Frankovka’$80.00
- De Fermo ‘Concrete’$45.00
- Vini Di Giovanni$38.00
- La Stoppa$85.00
- Eduardo Torres ‘Versante Nord’$63.00
- Brezza ‘Sarmassa’$140.00
- Ellsworth Wines$62.00