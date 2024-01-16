Paws and Go Cafe
Lunch Menu
MEXICAN
Breakfast
Mediterranean
- Mediterranean Plate-cucumber, tomato, feta, olive, hummus, pita$5.00
- Salad Bowl-mixed green topped with feta, red onion, red peppers, cucumber, tomatoes with Greek Vinaigrette$5.00
- Gyro-thinly sliced lamb on a pita topped with tomato onion and tzatziki$5.00
- Tabouli Salad-bulgar, tomato, red onion, cucumber, lemon, parsley and mint$5.00
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo$5.00
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spicy mayo$5.00
- Multi-Decker BLT$5.00
- Two Cheese Grilled Cheese-mozerella and cheddar$5.00
- Philly Cheese Steak-mozerella$5.00
- Spicy Philly Cheese Speak-pepper jack and spicy aioli$5.00
Main Menu
Paws and Go Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(608) 877-1107
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM