Veselka Williamsburg 646 Lorimer Street
FOOD
BREAKFAST
- Bagel$3.00
- Homemade Corned Beef Hash$13.00
- Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs$16.00
- Weekday Breakfast
Four potato pierogi topped with two eggs any style. Choice of bacon, sausage, kielbasa or avocado. Served with beet & horseradish salad. Includes coffee or tea$17.00
- Veselka Breakfast Combo
Choice of buttermilk or buckwheat pancakes or challah french toast; with two eggs any style (no poached eggs), and choice of bacon, pork sausage or kielbasa.$21.00
- Two Eggs Any Style
Served with your choice of kasha, potato pancake or sliced tomato. Choice of any toast or challah bread$11.00
- Plain Omelette$12.00
- Ukrainian Omelette
Roasted tomatoes, Brinza feta cheese & dill$14.00
- Western Omelette
Bell pepper, onion, and ham. Served with your choice of kasha, potato pancake, or sliced tomato. Choice of any toast or challah bread$15.00
- East Village Classic Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, White American cheese and crispy bacon on a challah roll$10.00
- Veselka GCT Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, sausage, sharp cheddar, and arugula on a challah knot$11.00
- Veselka Williamsburg Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, smoked ham, red pepper, onion, baby spinach and Swiss on a challah roll$12.00
- Make Your Own Egg Sandwich
Choice of egg style, bread, cheese, meat, and veg$7.00
- Pancakes
Buttermilk or Buckwheat. Choice of plain, banana, blueberry, raspberry or chocolate chips$14.00
- Buttermilk Waffle$13.00
- Hot Oatmeal
Old-fashioned. Slow cooked with milk until creamy$7.00
BREAKFAST SIDES
PIEROGI
- Four Pierogi
Ukrainian dumplings, served boiled or fried with sauteed onions & sour cream$9.00
- Eight Pierogi
Ukrainian dumplings, served boiled or fried with sauteed onions & sour cream$16.00
- Dozen Pierogi
Ukrainian dumplings served boiled or fried with sauteed onions & sour cream$22.00
- Stand with Ukraine Bowl
Two potato, two braised beef, and two sauerkraut mushroom pierogi topped with caramelized onions, grilled kielbasa and slab bacon$18.00
- Cold Dozen
Choice of filling$22.00
- Short Rib Pierogi
Tender short rib braised in a port wine sauce$10.00
- Blueberry Pierogi$10.00
SOUPS
- Pint
Ukrainian Borscht, Vegetarian Borscht, Lentil, Chicken Noodle, Matzoh Ball, Vegetable$9.00
- Quart
Ukrainian Borscht, Vegetarian Borscht, Lentil, Chicken Noodle, Matzoh Ball, Vegetable$15.00
- Vegetarian Chili
Roasted vegetable chili with eggplant, zucchini, corn, black & pinto beans; topped with crispy shiitake mushrooms and sour cream (optional)$14.00
SALADS
- Lentil Salad
With feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and carrots over mixed greens with creamy dill vinaigrette$19.00
- Roast Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
With toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds on greens with balsamic vinaigrette$19.00
- Cobb Salad
Avocados, Danish blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, and tomato over greens with green goddess dressing$23.00
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
- Salmon Burger
Homemade with fresh salmon and herbs, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickled red onions and horseradish tartar sauce. Add fries +$4$19.00
- Burger
Charbroiled Angus Beef. Add Fries +$4$16.00
- Veggie Burger
Served with pickled cucumbers, red onions, and horseradish tartar sauce. Add fries +$4$14.00
- Grilled Cheese
Choice of Vermont Cheddar/Swiss/American. Add fries +$4$13.00
- Schnitzel Sandwich
Panko crusted, thinly pounded all natural chicken breast with lemon pepper mayo and sliced pickles on a poppy kaiser roll. Add fries +$4$18.00
- Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Choice of bread$16.00
- Tuna Melt
Choice of bread and cheese$18.00
- Classic BLT$15.00
- Veselka's Reuben
Thinly sliced krakovska ham with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Ukrainian house dressing, dijon mustard and pickles on rye bread. Add fries +$4$19.00
- Ukrainian Hot Dog$19.00OUT OF STOCK
CLASSICS
- Beef Stroganoff
Sliced beef, slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom cream sauce. Served with egg noodles and one side.$25.00
- Stuffed Cabbage
Choice of meatless (rice with sauerkraut and mushroom) or meat (ground pork and rice) smothered in our homemade mushroom gravy or savory tomato sauce. Served with one side.$22.00
- Veal Goulash
Veal braised in creamy herb sauce served with mashed potatoes and one side.$27.00
- Mixed Ukrainian Grill
Three types of smoked-cured pork sausage served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut and a house salad$24.00
- Bigos
Hearty hunter's stew of kielbasa, roast pork, sauerkraut and onions. Served with mashed potatoes and one side$22.00
- Chicken Paprikash
Boneless chicken and red peppers braised in an herb cream sauce. Served over egg noodles with one side.$23.00
- Chicken Schnitzel
With mashed potatoes and one side$22.00
- Fish and Chips$21.00
COMBOS
- Meat Plate
Two braised beef pierogi, two potato pierogi, one meat stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy, a side of sour cream & beet horseradish salad$25.00
- Deluxe Meat Plate
One braised beef pierogi, one potato pierogi, one sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi, one meat stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy, grilled kielbasa, side of sour cream & beet horseradish salad$27.00
- Vegetarian Plate
Two cheese pierogi, two potato pierogi, one meatless stuffed cabbage (rice with sauerkraut & mushrooms) stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy or tomato sauce and a side of sour cream$23.00
- Deluxe Vegetarian Plate
One cheese pierogi, one potato pierogi, one sauerkraut & mushroom pierogi, one meatless (rice with sauerkraut & mushrooms) stuffed cabbage, kasha with mushroom gravy and a side of sour cream$24.00
LATKES
- Potato Pancake - Single
Pan-fried, served with sour cream and apple sauce$6.00
- Potato Pancake - Plate
Pan-fried, served with sour cream and apple sauce$17.00
- Vegetarian Reuben Potato Pancakes
Two potato pancakes topped with house made sauerkraut, house special dressing, melted Swiss cheese, served with a side of beet/horseradish salad$20.00
- Potato Pancake Combo Plate
One of our potato pancakes served with Beef Stroganoff, Veal Goulash, or Chicken Paprikash. Includes your choice of any cup of soup$19.00
DINNER SIDES
DESSERTS
- Blintz Single
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese$9.00
- Blintz Plate
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepes filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese$16.00
- Medovyk
Ukrainian Honey cake made with sour cream and walnuts$10.00
- Cheesecake$9.00
- Kyiv Torte$9.00
- Baked Chocolate Custard$8.00
- Pyana Vishna$10.00
- Apricot Raspberry Bar$7.00
- Brownie$6.00
- Blueberry Dessert Bowl$10.00
- Poppy Seed Bread$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rice Krispy Treat$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blue & Yellow Cookie$4.00