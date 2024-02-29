Vesuvio Bakery & Pizzeria Hell's Kitchen
Pizzeria - Dinner
Small Plates and Pastas
- Marinated Olives$8.00
orange and rosemary
- Arugula Beet Salad$14.00
pear, beets, hook’s bleu cheese, pistachio
- Brussels Caesar Salad$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, grana padano, bread crumb
- Mafaldine$23.00
Short Rib Ragu, italian sausage
- Cacio e Pepe$18.00
lumache, black and pink peppercorn, grana padano
- Bucatini Carbonara$22.00
broadbent bacon, black pepper, pecorino, egg
Pizzas
white pizza with ricotta, mozzarella, littlenecks, preserved lemon
- Classic White$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, olive oil & sea salt
- Brussels Sprouts$25.00
white pizza with broadbent bacon, caramelized onion, fior di latte, shaved brussels
- Everything Bagel$23.00
white pizza with fior di latte, cream cheese, everything spice, scallion, mushroom
- Margherita$21.00
double 8 dairy mozzarella, crushed tomato, basil, pecorino
- Sweet and Spicy$25.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, nduja, local honey
- Hawaiian$25.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, shaved pineapple, mama lil’s peppers, copa
- Tie Dyed$23.00
crushed tomato, vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto
- Off Menu$23.00
vodka sauce, ricotta, post-oven bielesse pepperoni, pecorino
Desserts
Coffee - Hot
- Drip Coffee - 12oz$3.50
- Drip Coffee - 16oz$4.00
- Latte - 12oz$5.25
- Latte - 16oz$6.00
- Chai Latte - 12oz$5.50
- Chai Latte - 16oz$6.50
- Cafe au Lait - 16 oz$5.25
- Flat White - 12oz$5.00
- Cappuccino - 12oz$4.75
- Cortado$4.75
- Macchiato$4.00
- Espresso$3.75
- Americano - 12oz$4.50
- Americano - 16oz$5.00
- Red Eye - 12oz$4.25
- Red Eye - 16oz$6.25
- Hot Chocolate - 12oz$5.75
- Mocha - 12oz$6.00
- Milk$3.00
Bakery
Baked Goods
- Apple Tart$8.00
- Banana Bread$5.00
- Cheesecake Slice$6.75
- Cookie - Chocolate Chip (GF)$4.75
- Cookie - Chocolate Crinkle$4.50
- Cookie - Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan$4.50
- Cookie - Rainbow$0.90
- Cookie - Snickerdoodle$4.50
- Croissant$5.00
- Croissant - Almond$6.75
- Croissant - Chocolate$6.00
- Croissant - Ham and Cheese$8.75
- Dog Treats$3.50
- Fruit Danish$5.50
- Lemon Pound Cake Slice$6.00
- Muffin - Blueberry$5.50
- Muffin - Lemon Poppy$5.50
- Muffin - Pumpkin Chocolate (GF)$6.00
- Pignoli (GF)$2.25
- Pistachio Cruffin$6.25
- Scone$6.00
- Cheese Puff$3.00
Coffee - Cold
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Iced Tea - Green$4.50
- Iced Tea - Black$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- Iced Americano$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino$4.75
- Iced Cortado$4.75
Retail
