Via 313 Centennial, CO
Limited Time Only
Monthly Special
- Bacon Chicken Caesar SM$18.00Out of stock
Chicken, Bacon, Arugula, Parm Crisps, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.
- Bacon Chicken Caesar Gluten Free$22.00Out of stock
- PB&J Sticks$8.00Out of stock
Detroit Style Dough, Creamy Peanut Butter Icing & Grape Jelly.
- PB&J Sticks Gluten Free$12.00Out of stock
Salad & Appetizers
Appetizers
- Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts, marinated in a blend of oil, kosher salt, pepper, garlic, red wine vinegar, and maple syrup. Finished with a balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of smoked salt.
- Artichokes$8.00
Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with white cheddar, basil and goat cheese. Served with crostini.
- B&C$7.00
Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.
- Cheese Bread$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
- Gluten Free-Cheese Bread$11.00
Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
- Meatballs$6.00
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Salads
- Antipasto$12.00
Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, black olives, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
- Arugula$10.00
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.
- Beet$10.00
Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola & green apples. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
- Caesar Large$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Small$6.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- House Large$9.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
- House Small$6.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Pizza
Small - Detroit 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Small$13.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 SM
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 SM$16.00
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
- Ambassador Bridge SM$18.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil SM$18.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac SM$18.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore SM$17.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese SM$13.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter SM$15.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese SM$15.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian SM$16.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore SM$15.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara SM$10.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore SM$16.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni SM$14.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket SM$17.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Large - Detroit 10x14 Inch
- Build Your Own Large$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 LG
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 LG$28.00
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
- Ambassador Bridge LG$32.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil LG$32.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac LG$32.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore LG$30.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese LG$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter LG$26.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese LG$26.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian LG$28.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore LG$26.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara LG$16.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore LG$28.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni LG$24.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket LG$30.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten-Free 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 Gluten Free
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- 500 Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
- Ambassador Bridge Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese Gluten Free$19.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara Gluten Free$14.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni Gluten Free$18.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
- Funkadelic Chicken Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no Detroit sauce)
Bar- Style 12 Inch
- Build Your Own Bar Style$11.00
Plain cheese with bar sauce.
- 1/2 & 1/2 BAR
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Funkadelic Chicken BAR$15.00
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no bar sauce)
- Plain BAR$11.00
Plain cheese with bar sauce.
- Plain Pepperoni BAR$12.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.
- MC5 BAR$13.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Provolone, Parmesan.
- Stooges BAR$14.00
Cheese, artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and bar sauce.
- Supreme(s) BAR$15.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and bar sauce.
- Temptation(s) BAR$15.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Hockey Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
- Hockey Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
- Superman Scoop$4.00Out of stock
Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl.
- Vanilla Scoop$4.00
A generous scoop of our super premium vanilla ice cream.
- Trio Hub Cap$15.00
Pick 3 flavors of Hub Caps, fresh, baked-to-order cookies topped with vanilla ice cream
- Sugar Hub Cap$6.00
Fresh, baked-to-order sugar cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Rocky Road Hub Cap$6.00
Fresh, baked-to-order rocky road cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Chocolate Chip Hub Cap$6.00
Fresh, baked-to-order chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream
- Macadamia Nut Hub Cap$6.00
Fresh, baked-to-order macadamia nut cookie topped with vanilla ice cream.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Hub Cap$6.00
Fresh, baked-to-order gluten free chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$4.00
Liquid Death sparkling water 16 oz can.
- Liquid Death Still Water$3.00
Liquid Death still water 16 oz can.
- Vernor's Ginger Ale$2.00
- Bottle Coke$3.00
- Bottle Coke Zero$3.00
- Bottle Dr. Pepper$3.00Out of stock
- Faygo Moon Mist$3.00Out of stock
- Faygo Orange$3.00
- Faygo Rock & Rye$3.00
- Faygo Root Beer$3.00Out of stock
Add- Ons
SIDES
- SIDE Ranch 4 oz$2.00
- SIDE Hot Honey 2 oz$2.00
- SIDE Garlic Parmesan 2 oz$1.50
- SIDE Marinara 2 oz$0.50
- SIDE Arugula$1.50
- SIDE Pepperonicini$1.00
- SIDE Ricotta Cheese 2 oz$2.50
- SIDE Crostini$1.00
- SIDE Glaze 1 oz$1.00
- SIDE Caesar Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Italian Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Zesty Orange Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00