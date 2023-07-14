Via 313 Tempe, AZ
Popular Items
Small Detroiter
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Cheese Bread
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara
Cinnamon Sticks
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
Appetizers
Cheese Bread
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara
GF Cheese Bread
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
Artichokes
Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.
Meatballs (3)
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Broccoli & Cauliflower
Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.
Salads
Small House
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Large House Salad
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Small Caesar
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.
Large Caesar
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar
Antipasto
Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Beet
Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Arugula
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.
Small
Small Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Small Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.
Small Cheese
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Small Pepperoni
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Small Marinara
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
Small Detroiter
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Four Cheese
Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.
Small Carnivore
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Small Omnivore
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Small Herbivore
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Small Rocket
Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Small Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Small Cadillac
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Small Ambassador Bridge
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Small 500
Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
Small Bobo Brazil
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).
Large
Large Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.
Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Large Cheese
Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.
Large Pepperoni
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Large Marinara
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
Large Detroiter
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Large Four Cheese
Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.
Large Carnivore
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Large Omnivore
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Large Herbivore
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Large Rocket
Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Large Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Large Cadillac
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Large 500
Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
Large Ambassador Bridge
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Large Bobo Brazil
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
Bar Pies
Build Your Own Bar Style
Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.
Bar Style Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2
Customize a bar style pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Plain Cheese
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Pepperoni
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
MC5
Five cheese blend and red sauce.
Supreme(s)
Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.
Temptation(s)
Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.
Stooges (v)
Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.
Funkadelic Chicken
Chicken, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch Drizzle (no red sauce)
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Build Your Own
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.
Gluten Free Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Gluten Free Cheese
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Gluten Free Pepperoni
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Marinara
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
Gluten Free Detroiter
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Gluten Free Four Cheese
Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.
Gluten Free Carnivore
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano
Gluten Free Omnivore
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Herbivore
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Gluten Free Rocket
Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Cadillac
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Gluten Free 500
Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Ambassador Bridge
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Gluten Free Bobo Brazil
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
Desserts
Cinnamon Sticks
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
GF Cinnamon Sticks
Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
Hockey Sticks
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..
GF Hockey Sticks
Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
Superman Scoop
Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl. Custom made at Austin Scoops.
Vanilla Scoop
A generous scoop of our super premium vanilla ice cream
Root Beer Float
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Faygo Root Beer
Orange Faygo
Rock & Rye Faygo
Red Faygo
Vanilla Faygo
Vernor's
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Liquid Death Still Water
Flavored Lemonade
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Grape Faygo
Coke
Mr. PIBB
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Sides
Side: Ranch Dressing
Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.