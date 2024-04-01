Radiatore Caccio e Pepe

$21.00

Radiatore pasta is shaped to look like an old fashioned Radiator that you would see in your home. Caccio e pepe is a classic italian pasta from Rome. Fresh cracked pepper is toasted in a hot pan. Pasta water is added to the pan to stop the pepper from over cooking. Pasta is added and along with butter. Finished with Pecorino Romano Cheese.