Vibe and Slurp 37 E 28th ST
STARTERS
DUMPLINGS (6pcs)
$13.00
Traditional Bao Buns (3 pcs)
$15.00
Steamed Bao Bun with Spicy Mayo, Sliced Cucumber, and your choice of protein.
Karaage Chicken
$14.00
Japanese fried chicken pieces (AKA) nuggets
Fries
$10.00
Chopped Cheese Fries
$12.00
Chop cheese fries with ground beef, american cheese, onions and peppers
Chop Cheese Nachoes
$14.00
Fusion Sticky Ribz (5pcs)
$15.00
Chef Wayne's Wings
Ramen Burger
$18.00
A fusion burger patty nestled between 2 Ramen Noodle Buns, Topped with Cheese, Carmelized onions, Bok Choy and Spicy Mayo!
Fusion Asian Pizza
$17.00
Endamame (Steamed Soybean Pods)
$10.00
VIBE N SLURP PIZZAS!
Margarita
$15.00
Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Grana Padang
Quattro Formaggi
$16.00
Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grand Padano & Basil
Pepperoni
$15.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni
Ham & Pineapple
$16.00
Mozzarella, Smoked Ham & Pineapple
Veggie Lovers
$14.00
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Parmesan & Mozzarella
Meat Lovers
$17.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Extra Fresh Shredded Mozzarella
Vibe and Slurp Ghost Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 661-5745
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM