Vibe at Infinite 1450 Infinite Drive
Barista Drinks
Bottle
Coffee
Espresso
Non-Coffee
Food
Breakfast Food
Other
Savory Pastries
Sweet Pastries
Bar/Liquor
Vodka
Whiskey
- Fireside Whiskey (Well)$7.00
- Bardstown Distilling$13.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Boulder Bourbon (CO)$11.00
- Breckenridge (CO)$11.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireside Single Barrel (CO)$14.00
- Fireside Bottled in Bond (CO)$12.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Four Roses - Single Barrel$13.00
- Four Roses - Small Batch$11.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Tincup (CO)$9.00
- Neat Pour$3.00
- Rocks Pour$3.00
- Double$6.00
- DV8$11.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr$14.00
- Glenlivet Founders Reserve$13.00
- Jonnie Walker Black$12.00
- Jonnie Walker Red$11.00
- Macallan$15.00
- Stranahans (CO)$12.00
- Neat Pour$3.00
- Rocks Pour$3.00
- Double$6.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Family Jones Rye Atomic (CO)$9.00
- Tincup Rye (CO)$9.00
- Neat Pour$3.00
- Rocks Pour$3.00
- Double$6.00
Tequila
Mezcal/Sotol
Gin
Rum
Cordials
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
- Roasted Vibe Martini$14.00
- Blanco Margarita$11.00
- Basil Gimlet$13.00
- Barrel Aged Old Fashioned$13.00
- 1490$13.00
- Curtis St.$14.00
- The Clock Tower$13.00
- Urban Bird Mojito$13.00
- Violet Soda$11.00
- Stampede$13.00
- Pretty in Pink$13.00
- Pineapple Infused Negroni$13.00
- Sundance$13.00
- Autumn Rum$10.00
- Enter the Lime Light$14.00
- Woods Paper Plane$13.00
- Spiced Cranberry Margarita$13.00
- Cherry Lime Soda$12.00
- Kiwi Spice$13.00
- Hibiscus Fizz$13.00
Popular Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
Upgrade
Whiskey
- Bardstown Distilling$6.00
- Basil Hayden$6.00
- Boulder Bourbon (CO)$4.00
- Breckenridge (CO)$4.00
- Buffalo Trace$4.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$3.00
- Crown Royal$2.00
- Fireside Single Barrel (CO)$7.00
- Fireside Bottled in Bond (CO)$5.00
- Four Roses$2.00
- Four Roses - Single Barrel$6.00
- Four Roses - Small Batch$4.00
- Makers Mark$5.00
- Tincup (CO)$2.00
- Double$6.00
- DV8$4.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr$7.00
- Glenlivet Founders Reserve$6.00
- Jonnie Walker Black$5.00
- Jonnie Walker Red$4.00
- Macallan$8.00
- Stranahans (CO)$5.00
- Double$6.00
- Bulleit Rye$3.00
- Family Jones Rye Atomic (CO)$2.00
- Tincup Rye (CO)$2.00
- Double$6.00
Tequila
Gin
Rum
White Wines
Glasses of White Wine
Bottles of White Wine
- Angeline Chardonnay$34.00
- Decoy Chardonnay$39.00
- Bouchard Bourgogne Blanc$58.00
- Kunde Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- Remy Pannier Sancerre$53.00
- Chehalam Pino Gris$39.00
- Esperto Pinot Grigio$34.00
- St Urban Nik Weis Riesling$45.00
- Zarate Albarino$52.00
- Livio Felluga Vertigo Bianco$58.00
- Le Charmel Provence Rose$38.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato D'asti$38.00
- Bottle Of White - Party$25.00
Red Wines
Glasses of Red Wine
Bottles of Red Wine
- Angeline Pinot Noir$38.00
- True Story Pinot Noir$74.00
- Los Vascos Cabernet$34.00
- Routestock Cabernet$56.00
- Piattelli Malbec$39.00
- Cantina Gaffino Tubbo Merlot$39.00
- St. Francis Merlot$52.00
- Attimo Dogliani Dolchetto$45.00
- Perrin Nature Cote Du Rhone$34.00
- Daou Pessimist Red Blend$49.00
- Ch Moulin A Vent Thorins$69.00
- Chiarlo Il Principe Nebbiolo$52.00
- Peachy Canyon Cirque Du Vin$45.00
- Bottle Of Red - Party$25.00
Port
Reserve Wine
Red wine
Glass Special
Employee Discount
burritos
savory pastries
sweet pastries
Bottles of Wine (for employees only!)
- Bisol Jeio Prosecco Brut$12.00
- Moillard Brut Rose$15.00
- Juve Camps RSV Familia Brut$15.00
- Roederer Brut Collection 242$58.00
- Angelina Chardonnay$8.00
- Decoy Chardonnay$15.00
- Bouchard Bourgogne Blanc$21.00
- Kunde Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- Remy Pannier Sancerre$22.00
- Chehalam Pinot Gris$12.00
- Esperto Pinot Grigio$12.00
- St. Urban Nik Weis Riesling$15.00
- Zarate Albarino$16.00
- Livio Felluga Vertigo Bianco$21.00
- Le Charmel Provence Rose$12.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato D'asti$12.00
- Angeline Pinot Noir$11.00
- True Story$40.00
- Los Vascos Cabernet$10.00
- Routestock Cabernet$19.00
- Piatteli Malbec$12.00
- Attimo Dogliani Dlchetto$17.00
- Perrin Nature Cote Du Rhode$11.00
- Daou Pessimist Red Blend$16.00
- Chateau Du Moulin A Vent Thorins$23.00
- Chiatlo Il Principe Nebbiolo$16.00
- Peachy Canyon Cirque Du Vin$16.00
Vibe at Infinite 1450 Infinite Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 961-8003
Closed