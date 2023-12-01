Vibrant Brews 604 Third Ave
Monthly Specials
- Sugarfree Berry Merry Latte$7.00+
Espresso shots, steamed milk, SF raspberry, SF french vanilla syrup, SF macadamia nut, foamed milk.
- Merry Mischief$8.00+
Pink lotus, strawberry, raspberry blended woth ice. Topped with green apple cold foam
- Peppermint Bark Mocha$7.00+
Peppermint syrup, white chocolate powder, chocolate powder, espresso, steamed milk.
Espresso Drinks
Classic Espressos
- Americano$5.00+
Espresso shots with water
- Breve$7.00+
Espresso shots with half and half.
- Dirty Chai$7.00+
Espresso shots with chai and milk.
- Doppio$2.00
Two shots of espresso.
- Frappe$7.00+
Blended ice, espresso, half and half, and chocolate powder (regular or white.)
- Latte$6.00+
Espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of foamed milk.
- Macchiato$7.00+
Espresso shots with a spoonful of foamed milk.
- Mocha$6.00+
Espresso shots with steamed milk and chocolate powder (regular or white.)
Signature Drinks
- Blueberry Muffin Mocha$7.00+
Espresso shots, steamed milk, blueberry syrup, hazelnut syrup, white chocolate powder.
- Midnight Bear Mocha$7.00+
Espresso shots, steamed milk, equal parts white and regular chocolate powder, black cherry syrup, whipped cream.
- Snickers Mocha$7.00+
Espresso shots, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, caramel syrup, white chocolate powder.
- Sugarfree Twilight Berry Nut Latte$7.00+
Espresso shots, steamed milk, SF raspberry syrup, SF blackberry syrup, SF macadamia nut, foamed milk.