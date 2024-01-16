Vibras Juice Bar 2
Featured Items
- Tropical Acai Bowl$12.99
Organic Acai topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango, Kiwi, and Coconut Flakes
- Blue Hawaii Bowl$12.99
Base: Blue Majik, Coconut, and Pineapple. Topping: Blueberries, Kiwi, Strawberries, Granola, Coconut Flakes, and Agave
- Traditional Acai Bowl$12.99
Organic Acai topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, and Agave
Smoothies
- Sunset Vibes
Mango peach pineapple agave almond milk
- Chunky Monkey
Banana, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Peanut Butter, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk
- Green Glow
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Mango, Chia Seeds, and Coconut Water
- Power
Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk
- Energy
Banana, Avocado, Peanut Butter, Dates, Coconut Flakes, Agave, and Soy Milk
- Acai Berry
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk
- Tropical
Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango, Chia Seeds, and Coconut Milk
- The Dragon
Dragonfruit, Raspberry, Pineapple, Agave, and Coconut Milk
- The Hills
Banana, Oats, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Dates, and Almond Milk
- Sage
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Dates, and Almond Milk
- Sierra Sky
Blue Majik, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Hemp Seed, and Coconut Milk.
Juices
- Cleanse
Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Lemon and Ginger
- Anti-Inflammatory
Beets, Carrots, Celery, Turmeric, and Ginger
- Sunrise
Apple, Carrots, Pineapple, Oranges, and Lemon
- Mt.Whitney
Carrots, Beets, Oranges, Kale, Turmeric, and Vitamin C
- HWY 395
Apple, Carrots, Pineapple, Ginger
- Sweet Greens
Cucumber, Kale, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon
Acai Bowl
- Traditional Acai Bowl$12.99
Organic Acai topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, and Agave
- Tropical Acai Bowl$12.99
Organic Acai topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango, Kiwi, and Coconut Flakes
- Dragonfruit Bowl$12.99
Organic Dragonfruit topped with Granola, Mango, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, and Agave.
- Da Vibe Bowl$12.99
Best of both worlds. Acai and Dragonfruit Base topped with Banana, Strawberries, and Blueberries.
- Blue Hawaii Bowl$12.99
Base: Blue Majik, Coconut, and Pineapple. Topping: Blueberries, Kiwi, Strawberries, Granola, Coconut Flakes, and Agave
- Yogurt Bowl$7.00
Unsweetened Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Hemp Seeds, and Honey
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$8.00
Pineapple, Banana, Blueberries, Mango, Strawberries, Kiwi, Topped with Almonds and Honey
- Oatmeal$8.00Out of stock
Oatmeal made with your choice of milk & Topped with Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey, Almonds, Coconut Flakes, and Chia Seeds.
- Blue Wave Bowl$12.99
Blue Hawaii Base and Acai Base. Topping: Granola, Kiwi, Strawberries, Mango, Coconut , and Agave!
Bagels
- Bagel$3.00
- The Classic Bagel$6.99
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cheese, and Cream Cheese
- Veggie Bagel$8.99
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, and Avocado
- Vibras Favorite Bagel$9.99
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Avocado, Pickled Onions, and Balsamic.
- Lox Bagel$10.99
Smoked Salmon layered on your Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese, topped with Pickled Onions and Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Avocado Toast$9.49
Choice of Bread, Avocado, Radishes, Pickled Onions, Balsamic and topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning
- Raspberry Ricotta Toast$7.99Out of stock
Raspberry Preserves, Ricotta, Almond slices, and drizzled honey.
- Nutella Toast$7.99
Nutella, Strawberries, Banana, and Honey
- Peach Ricotta Toast$7.99Out of stock
Peach Preserves, Ricotta, Almond Slices, Drizzled with Honey
- Cucumber Hummus Toast$9.99
Choice of Bread with Red Pepper Hummus, Sliced Cucumbers, Avocado, Drizzle of Balsamic and Everything Bagel Seasoning.
- Goats N' Toast$10.49Out of stock
Warm Avocado Toast with Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning, and Chili Flakes.