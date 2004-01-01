Vicious Fire Kooken
Food Trailer
Quick Eats, Salads & Starters
- Vicious Toast$2.50
Our version of Texas Toast - Tasty and loaded freshly baked baguettes!
- Jalapeno Cheddar Soft Pretzel Twist$2.50
Soft pretzel stick loaded with cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno
- Chicken Legs$4.50
Two drumsticks smoked to perfection. Choice of dipping sauce on the side.
- Giant Jalapeno Popper$2.50
Giant Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in crispy bacon
- BBQ Slider$5.50
Half sized, your choice of delicious slow-smoked BBQ
- Sausage on a Stick$3.00
- Brisket Snack$4.50
2 Slices of slow-smoked brisket delivered straight to your mouth. Choice of dipping sauce on the side.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.00
While this may be the perfect light meal, you won’t leave hungry. Slow-smoked chicken, real bacon crumbles, crunchy greens & veggies, with homemade ranch dressing.
- Dill Pasta Salad$3.50
Tangy, light & creamy dill pickle dressing, tossed with bow-tie pasta, tomatoes, jack cheese, & crunchy bell pepper and onion.
- Loaded Smashed Potato Boat$5.50
Massive baked potato side smashed with all the fixings! Butter, cheddar cheese, real bacon crumbles, scallions, and sour cream. Not loaded enough? Add BBQ!
Wood-Fired Pizzas
- Margarita Pizza$11.50
A real Italian classic - homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh picked basil.
- Garlic Roasted Tomato Pizza$12.00
One beautiful pizza. Topped garlic roasted heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and green onions.
- Mushroom White Pizza$12.50
As many baby-bellas as possible, nestled in a creamy cheezy pie
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.50
White pizza with fire roasted chicken, fresh bacon crumbles, jalapeno peppers, 2 cheeses, finished with our homemade ranch drizzle
- Smoked Sausage Pizza$13.50
Savory smokey perfection! Dexter’s smoked sausage, red bell pepper, green onion, and fresh mozzarella on our signature margarita base.
- Brisket Pizza$14.50
Slow-smoked brisket, caramelized onions, jalapeno peppers, and fresh mozzarella on our signature margarita base. Finished with a creamy garlic drizzle.
BBQ Sandwiches & Smashed Potatoes
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich Diane's Way$8.50
Dexter’s smoked link on our signature baguette or smashed potato. Topped with fresh chopped green sauce, garlic-roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions.
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich Dexter's Way$7.50
Dexter’s smoked link on our signature baguette or smashed potato. Choice of sauce on the side.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Diane's Way$8.75
Slow-smoked shredded pork on a fresh baked bun, topped with coleslaw and spicy tiger sauce drizzle
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Dexter's Way$7.50
Slow-smoked shredded pork on a fresh baked bun, Choice of sauce on the side
- Brisket Sandwich Diane's Way$11.75
Slow-smoked sliced brisket on a freshly baked bun or smashed potato, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, jalapeno peppers, and creamy garlic sauce.
- Brisket Sandwich Dexter's Way$10.50
Slow-smoked sliced brisket on a freshly baked bun or smashed pototo. Choice of sauce on the side.
- Brisket Sandwich The Other Way$11.75
Slow-smoked sliced brisket on a freshly baked bun or smashed potato, Topped with fresh chopped green sauce, garlic-roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions.
Sweets
Party Tray Menu
Party Tray - Smoked Meat
- Sliced Brisket Tray$43.50
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket, Serves 8-12, ~55oz
- Chopped Brisket Tray$43.50
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket, Serves 8-12
- Whole Brisket
Slow Smoked Brisket that will be the center piece of your next party
- Pulled Pork Tray$23.50
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Serves 11-15
- Chicken Leg Tray$26.50
Slow Smoked Chicken Legs with a Crispy Skin, Serves 11-15
- Rack of Spare Ribs$25.00
Slow Smoked, Slightly Sweet Ribs, Serves 4-6
- Mixed Smoked Meat Tray$30.50
Mouthwatering collection of slow-smoked meats - includes sliced brisket, pulled pork, spareribs, and chicken legs, Serves 11-15
Party Tray - Sides
- Baked Potato Tray$15.50
Tray of Baked Potato Halves, with butter - Serves 11-15
- Baked Beans by the Quart$10.50
Baked Beans Boston Style
- Dill Pasta Salad by the Quart$10.50
Tangy, light & creamy dill pickle dressing, tossed with bow-tie pasta, tomatoes, jack cheese, & crunchy bell pepper and onion.
- Stuffing Tray$15.50
Harty Sausauge Stuffing with House Made Bread Cubes, Servers 11-15
- Jalapeno Popper Tray$36.50
Giant Jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in crispy bacon, serves 11-15
- Bag of Fresh Rolls$10.50
Soft Rolls perfect for sandwiches, or garlicy Texas Toast, Serves 11-15