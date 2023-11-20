Vic's Grill Puerto Rican Cuisine 3755 Wheeler Road
Appetizers
- Empanadilla$5.00
Deep-fried turnover with four delicious flavors to choose from:
- Papas Locas$10.00
Crispy seasoned fries loaded with melted mozzarella, grilled chicken, BBQ Piña Sauce, Magic Sauce, and ranch powder.
- Pincho de Pollo$7.00
Grilled chicken skewer served with a toasted slice of bread. Choose between sweet or spicy BBQ.
Kids Menu
- Pincho de Pollo$7.00
Chicken on a stick with BBQ Piña sauce
- Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled quesadilla filled with your choice of protein, melted mozzarella, and Magic Sauce.
- Arepa$7.00
Savory corn-flour patty filled with your choice of protein.
- Empanadilla$7.00
Deep-fried turnover with four delicious flavors to choose from:
Entrees
- Tripleta$12.00
Grilled chicken, ground beef, and ham/turkey topped with melted mozzarella , lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and Magic Sauce. Served on a toasted French baguette/Pan Sobao or quesadilla.
- Colombian Arepa$12.00
Savory corn flour patty filled with grilled chicken/ ground beef/ beans, melted mozzarella, pico de gallo, Cilantro Crema, Magic Sauce, and Piña Rum Sauce.
- Jibaro$12.00
Fried plantain grilled chicken sandwich, topped with melted mozzarella, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and Magic Sauce.
- Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled quesadilla filled with your choice of protein, melted mozzarella, and Magic Sauce.
- Tostones Locos$14.00
Bed of crispy fried plantains loaded with melted mozzarella, grilled chicken, ground beef, ham/turkey lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and Magic Sauce.
- Tacos Locos 3pc$10.00
Bed of crispy fried plantains loaded with melted mozzarella, grilled chicken, ground beef, ham/turkey lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and Magic Sauce.
- Tacos Locos$4.00
Lightly toasted corn flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and Magic Sauce.