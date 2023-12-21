Victorico's Mexican Food SE 122nd
Food
Combos
- #1 - Five Rolled Tacos$12.50
Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.
- #2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos$11.50
2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.
- #3 -Two Enchiladas$11.50
Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.
- #4 - Chimichanga$12.50
Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.
- #5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco$11.50
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.
- #5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito$11.50
- #6 - Two Soft Tacos$12.99
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.
- #7 - Carne Asada Plate$14.99
Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.
- #7- Pollo Asado Plate$13.99
- #8 - Carnitas Plate$13.99
- #8- Adobada Plate$13.99
- #9 - Two Tamales$13.99
- #9- Two Chile Relleno$13.99
- #10 - Fajitas Plate$14.49
(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)
Burritos
- Classic Burrito$9.99
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
- Northwest Burrito$9.99
Steak, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo & Cheese.
- Basic Burrito$9.59
Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.
- Cali Burrito$10.99
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
- Surf and Turf Burrito$11.50
Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.
- Grande Burrito$11.50
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.
- Ground Beef Burrito$8.99
Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
- Fish Burrito$11.50
- Fajita Burrito$9.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
- Vegetarian Burrito$8.49
Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
- Shrimp Burrito$10.99
Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
- Vegan Burrito$8.49
Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.49
Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.
- Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)$10.99
Potato, Egg & Cheese
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$9.29
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Ham Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Machaca Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Steak Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.49
Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese
- No Meat Breakfast Burrito$8.49
Tacos
- Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)$9.99
Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas
- Single Chilango Taco$2.50
- Big Taco$4.49
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.
- Lengua Taco$5.49
Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.
- Cabeza Taco$5.29
Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.
- Fish Taco$5.29
Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.
- Shrimp Taco$4.99
Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.
- Crunchy Ground Beef Taco$4.29
With Lettuce and Cheese
- Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco$4.29
With Lettuce and Cheese
- Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco$4.29
With Lettuce and Cheese
- 3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese$5.49
- 3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese$4.99
Nachos / Fries
- Carne Asada Nachos$13.99
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
- Carne Asada Fries$14.99
French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carne Asada Tater Tots$13.99
- 1/2 Carne Asada Nachos$8.99
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
- Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese$5.99
- Vic's Tots Plain$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
Extras
- Small Guacamole$3.99
- Small Sour Cream$1.99
- Small Pico De Gallo$0.99
- Small Lettuce$0.99
- Small Aguacate$3.50
- Small Salsa Enchilada$0.99
- Small Cheddar Cheese$0.99
- Extra Of Onions$0.60
- Queso Dip$2.99
- KETCHUP
- Extra Of Cilantro$0.60
- Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)$0.99
- Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)$0.99
- Side of Lime$0.50
- Ranch$0.99
- Chiles Toreados (2)$0.99
- Jalapeño Fresco$0.50
- Jalapeños Slices$0.99
- Small Rice$0.99
- Small Beans$0.99
- Small Tomate$0.50
- Carrot And Jalapeños$0.99
Kids Meals
Side Orders
- Chips & Guacamole$5.99
- Chips & Queso$4.99
- Chips & Salsa$4.29
- Plain Chips$2.00
- 1/2 Rice & Beans$3.99
- 8oz Rice$3.49
- 8oz Beans$3.49
- 8oz Guacamole$9.00
- 8x8 side Of Beans$7.99
- 8x8 Side Of Rice$7.99
- 9x9 side Of Beans$8.99
- 9x9 Side Of Rice$8.99
- Single Tamal Ck$4.79
- Single Tamal Beef$4.79
- Single Enchilada$4.79
- Single Chile Relleno$4.79
- 8oz Meat$9.00
- Queso Dip 8 Onzas$9.00
- 8oz Sauce$3.49
Daily Specials
Soup
Tortas
Salsas
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.25+
- Horchata$3.00+
- Jamaica$2.75+
- Piña$2.75+
- Water Cup$0+
- Jarritos$2.75
- Topo Chico$1.99
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Coffee$1.50
- Bottled Coke (Medio Litro)$3.49
- Coke Bottle 355ml$2.75
- Coke Plastic$2.50
- Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle$2.75
- Sprite 355 ml$2.75
- Fanta 355ml$2.75
- Fanta ( Medio Litro)$3.49Out of stock
- Sangria$2.75
- Sidral$2.00
- Monster Energy Drink$4.00
- Monster Mango$4.00
- Mangonada Small Smoothie$5.99
- Mangonada Medium Smoothie$6.99
- Horchata Small Smoothie$5.99
- Horchata Med Smoothie$6.99
- Limeade Small$5.99
- Limeade Med$6.99
- Cappuccino Small$5.99
- Cappuccino Medium$6.99