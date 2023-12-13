2x points now for loyalty members
Victuals
A La Carte
Breakfast
- Combo Meal$3.89
Pair your wrap with a drink and a side!
- Avocado Toast$3.95
Your choice of toast with our house-made avocado spread. Add your favorite toppings to satisfy your tastebuds
- Bowl of Grits$2.75
Classic grits with butter on the side
- Bowl of Garlic Cheddar Grits$2.99
- Get Up grits Bowl$5.25
Two eggs, cheese, and grits
- Breakfast Bowl$7.75
Two eggs, Grits, and Cheese with your choice of proteins.
- Salmon & Grits$8.75
Two crispy salmon croquettes served on garlic cheddar grits
- Hash Brown Bowl$7.95
Crispy hash browns, two eggs, cheese & choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage
- Classic Hashbrowns$5.25
Crispy potato hashbrowns with grilled onions
- Loaded Hashbrowns$8.75
Hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & peppers, turkey bacon & turkey sausage
- Hashbrowns Your Way$8.99
Two eggs and hashbrowns with choice of turkey bacon or sausage, and four veggies.
- French Toast$5.75
A sweet breakfast classic!
- Omelette Your way$9.75
Three eggs & cheese with choice of turkey bacon or sausage & four veggies
- Pancakes$5.75
Three fluffy pancakes served with butter and syrup
- 1 Biscuits & Gravy$3.49
A grilled buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
2 grilled buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch
Salad
- Turkey Avocado Cobb Salad$7.40
Mixed greens, deli turkey, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, mushrooms, black olives, hard-boiled eggs
- Chicken Bacon Walnut Salad$7.25
Grilled chicken, turkey bacon, grapes, chopped walnuts, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese
- House Salad$5.25
Mixed greens, spinach, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and egg
- Chicken Salad - Salad$7.75
Mixed greens, house-made chicken salad with grapes & walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers
- Blackened Steak Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, grilled prime rib, blacken seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion
- Taco Salad$7.25
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion, corn chips
- Chicpea Salad - Salad$7.75
Mixed greens, chickpea salad made with garbanzo beans and vegan mayonnaise
- Southwest Veggie Salad$8.99Out of stock
Mixed greens, grilled sweet potatoes, black bean & corn salsa, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole
- Salad your Way$5.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of one cheese, choice of 3 additional veggies or fruits
Drinks
- Bottled Sweet Tea$1.99
- Unsweet Tea$1.99Out of stock
- Half & Half Tea$1.99Out of stock
- Mango Tea$2.35Out of stock
- Strawberry Tea$2.35Out of stock
- Raspberry Tea$2.25Out of stock
- Arnold Palmer$2.35Out of stock
- Lemonade$1.99Out of stock
- Mango lemonade$2.35Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.35Out of stock
- Raspberry Lemonade$2.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Mango Lemonade$2.35Out of stock
- Bottled Water$1.35
- Coffee$1.25
- Apple Juice$1.99
- Orange Juice$1.99
- V8 Splash$1.99
- Vitamin$1.99
- snapple lemonade$1.99