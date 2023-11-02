Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Vidalias 319 N Muskogee Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Beverages
Kids Drink - 10oz
$1.00
Small drink
Adult Drink - 16oz
$2.50
Regular drink
Cup of Water
$0.25
Dasani
$1.00
Bottled water
Coffee 10oz
$1.00
Small coffee
Coffee 16oz
$2.50
Regular coffee
Hot Cocoa
$3.00
Cocoa with whip cream
Vidalias 319 N Muskogee Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 456-5551
319 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
