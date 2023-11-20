Vidalias
Food
Sandwiches
- Arizona Monster$10.00
Turkey, bacon, melted cheddar, jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipolte mayo on brioche
- Montana$10.00
Turkey, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch, grilled panini bread
- Hot Rod$10.50
Chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, ranch, grilled panini bread with onions
- Monte Cristo$10.00
Ham, swiss, grilled panini bread, raspberry dipping sauce
- Shockley$10.50
Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry, spinach, grilled panini bread
- Cambiano$13.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, pesto, garlic aioli, grilled rosemary schiacciato bread
- Country Club$10.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, toasted white
- Cali Club$10.50
Chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard, toasted wheat
- Chicken Salad on Croissant$10.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, croissant
- River City Wrap$10.00
Turkey, american, avocado, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, on tortilla
- French Dip$10.50
Roast beef, swiss, grilled ciabatta with au jus
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white bread
- Jazz Melt$10.00
Bacon, american, swiss, tomato, mayo, grilled white bread
- Popper$10.00
Cheddar, cream cheese, jalapenos, grilled white bread
- Turkey Reuben$10.00
Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, gilled marble rye
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
American, grilled white bread
- PB&J$6.00
Peanut butter, jelly, white bread
Salads
- Henderson Salad$9.50
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, croutons
- Green Island Salad$9.50
Tortilla chips, pinto beans, chili, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions
- Laredo Salad$10.00
Chicken, bacon, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomato, croutons
- La Hoya Salad$10.00
Chicken, feta, spinach, cranberries, walnuts, boiled egg, raspberry dressing
- Farmers Market Salad$10.00
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, boiled egg
- Grasshopper Salad$10.00
Chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, boiled egg
- Greek Salad$10.00
Chicken, feta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, banana peppers, olives, greek dressing, pita bread
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Chicken, parmesan, romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Side Salad$4.00
Spuds
- Regular Spud$9.00
Butter, cheddar, bacon, sour cream, chives
- Deli Spud$9.50
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch
- Montana Spud$10.00
Turkey, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch
- Blue Bird Spud$10.00
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese
- Chili Spud$10.00
Chili, cheddar, sour cream, onion
- RBC Spud$10.00
Roast beef, cheddar, rowdy sauce
Ole Fav's
- Plain Hot Dog$2.00
- Regular Coney$2.50
Chili, cheddar, mustard, onion
- Kraut Dog$2.50
Kraut, mustard
- Chicago Dog$2.50
Tomato, onion, relish, mustard, celery salt
- Mad Dog$2.50
Chili, cheddar, onion, jalapenos, mustard, cayenne pepper
- Frito Chili Pie$5.50
Fritos, chili, cheddar, onion
- Tamale Plate$9.00
2 Tamales, chili, cheese, onion with side salad
- Large 3-Way Spaghetti$6.50
Spaghetti, pinto beans, chili, cheddar, onions
- Plate Special$10.00
Small 3-way, side salad, choice of coney or tamale
- Fiesta Nacho's$9.00
Chips, chili, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, onion, sour cream salsa