We are not accepting online orders right now.
Food
Drinks
Topping
Add ons
Food 2
Specials
Noodles
Vermicelli
Rice dishes
Sandwiches
Food
Noodles
Fried noodles
$10.50
Garlic butter noodles
$11.50
Vermicelli
Vermicelli
$9.25
Crispy pork fermented pineapple
$15.75
Rice dishes
Broken rice
$9.25
Fried rice
$10.50
Young chow fried rice
$14.50
Sandwiches
Shaken beef sandwich
$12.75
Crispy pork sandwich
$10.75
Drinks
Black coffee
$5.00
Milk coffee
$5.00
Coconut coffee
$6.50
Thai tea
$5.00
Soda
$2.15
Topping
Grilled Chicken
$4.25
Grilled Pork
$4.50
Pork Chops
$5.00
Crispy Pork Belly
$5.50
Grilled Beef
$5.50
Shaken Beef
$7.00
Grilled Shrimp
$6.00
Surf and Turf
$7.00
Eggroll
$4.00
Tofu
$4.25
Add ons
Sunnyside egg
$2.00
Eggroll
$2.00
2 Eggroll
$3.75
Bowl of rice
$2.00
Vermicelli
$2.00
Baguette
$2.75
Food 2
Starters
Spring rolls
$5.50
Tofu spring rolls
$5.50
Egg rolls
$9.00
Crispy wings
$13.00
Crispy calamari
$14.50
Crispy seasoned tofu
$8.25
Dumpling chili oil
$11.00
Noodle soup
Duck noodle soup
$15.00
Chicken noodle soup
$15.00
Chicken soup with glass noodle
$14.00
Sandwiches
Pork belly banh mi
$10.75
Shaken beef banh mi
$12.75
Specials
Beef stew
Pho noodles
$15.00
Flat white noodles
$15.00
Egg noodles
$15.00
Viet Belly 5237 El Cajon Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(619) 325-7962
5237 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Closed
All hours
