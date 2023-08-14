Visit Us Today!
Viet Fusion 393 W. Warner Rd Suite 103
APPETIZERS
- VIET FUSION SAMPLER$15.99
Includes 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Takoyaki, 2 Crispy Shrimp, and 2 Spring Rolls
- FRIED EGG ROLLS (3) - CHẢ GIÒ$8.99
Filled with Chicken, Carrot, Taro, Onion, Mushroom, and Clear Noodles Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS (3) - CHẢ GIÒ CHAY$8.99
Filled with Pumpkin, Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Corn, and Clear Noodles Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- CRAB PUFFS (6)$8.99
Crispy Fried Wontons with Cream Cheese, Imitation Crab, and Carrot Filling Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
- TAKOYAKI (6)$8.99Out of stock
Japanese Fried Octopus Balls Topped with Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Bonito Flakes
- CHICKEN WINGS (5) - CÁNH GÀ$8.99
Your Choice Between Tamarind Sauce or Garlic Butter Flavor
- FRIED TOFU - ĐẬU HŨ CHIÊN GIÒN$8.99
Crispy Battered Tofu with Salt and Pepper Seasoning
- FRESH SPRING ROLL (3) - GỎI CUỐN$8.99
Your Choice of Grilled Pork/Chicken/Tofu with Mango, Mixed Vegetables, Noodles, Served With Peanut Sauce.
- SEASONED FRENCH FRIES$8.99Out of stock
BEVERAGES - THỨC UỐNG
- CANNED SODA$2.50
(Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper)
- HOT TEA - TRÀ NÓNG$2.99
(Black or Green)
- SUGAR CANE JUICE - NƯỚC MÍA$6.00
- THAI TEA - TRÀ THÁI$6.00
- VIETNAMESE COFFEE - CAFÊ SỮA ĐÁ$6.00
- FRUIT SMOOTHIE - SINH TỐ$6.00
(Peach, Strawberry, or Mango)
- Bottled Water$2.00
- FRUIT TEA - TRÀ HOA QUẢ$6.00
(Peach, Strawberry, or Mango)
DESSERTS –TRÁNG MIỆNG
NOODLE SOUPS
- SPICY CHICKEN NOODLE - MÌ GÀ CAY$13.99
Egg Noodles, Crispy Chicken. Your Choice of Mild, Medium, or Spicy Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Chicken ($4.00)
- SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE – MÌ HẢI SẢN CAY$13.99
Egg Noodles, Pork and Shrimp Broth…Your Choice of Mild, Medium, or Spicy Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Pork or Shrimp ($4.00)
- WONTON NOODLE – HOÀNH THÁNH MÌ$13.99
Egg Noodles, Pork Char Siu, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, and Crispy Shrimp Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Char Siu ($4.00)
- VEGETARIAN NOODLE SOUP – MÌ CHAY$13.99
Egg Noodles, Carrots, Daikon Radish, Corn, Bamboo Shoots, and Tofu Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables, Tofu ($2.00)
RICE BOWLS
- PORK BOWL - CƠM THỊT BA RỌI$13.99
Egg, Pickled Vegetables, and Slow-Braised Pork Belly. Add: Extra Rice, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Pork ($4.00)
- FRIED RICE - CƠM CHIÊN$13.99
Peas, Carrots, Eggs, and Your Choice of Shrimp, or Char Siu Pork. Add: Extra Rice ($2.00) – Extra Char Siu or Shrimp ($4.00)
- ORANGE CHICKEN/SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN$13.99
Battered Chicken Breast… Your Choice of Orange Sauce or Sweet and Sour Sauce. Add: Extra Rice ($2.00) – Extra Chicken ($4.00)
- RED CURRY - CƠM CÀ RI ĐỎ$13.99
Coconut Milk, Bamboo Shoots…Protein Choice of Tofu, Shrimp, or Chicken Breast. Add: Extra Rice ($2.00) – Extra Chicken or Shrimp ($4.00)
- YELLOW CURRY - CƠM CÀ RI VÀNG$13.99
Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrots… Protein Choice Of Tofu, Shrimp, or Chicken Breast. Add: Extra Rice ($2.00) – Extra Chicken or Shrimp ($4.00)
- CRISPY CHICKEN - GÀ CHIÊN GIÒN$13.99
Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickled Vegetables, and Spring Mix. Add: Extra Rice, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Chicken ($4.00)
SALAD
SANDWICH
VERMICELLI - BÚN
- GRILLED PORK VERMICELLI - BÚN THỊT NƯỚNG$14.99
Rice Noodles, Grilled Pork, Fried Egg Roll, and Assorted Vegetables Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Grilled Pork ($4.00)
- PAD THAI - BÚN THÁI$14.99
Flat Rice Noodles, Chicken Breast... Your Choice of Mild, Medium, or Spicy Add: Extra Noodles, Vegetables ($2.00) – Extra Chicken ($4.00)
- STIR FIRED GARLIC SHRIMP NOODLES - MÌ XÀO TỎI TÔM$14.99
Stir Fired Thick-Cut Noodles, Shrimp, and Garlic. Add: Extra Noodles ($2.00) – Extra Shrimp($4.00)