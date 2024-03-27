Vietopia South Salt Lake 3144 S State ST STE 3
Vietopia Food Menu
Appetizers
- 1A Crispy Egg Rolls$5.49
Vietnamese crispy egg rolls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce
- 2A Spring Rolls$5.49
Rice paper wrapped with shrimp, pork, vermicelli noodles, and lettuc. Served with peanut dipping sauce
- 3A. Tofu Spring Rolls$5.49
- 4A. Coconut Shrimps$7.95
Deep fried shrimps coated in shredded coconut served w/house made mayo sauce
- 5A. Potstickers$7.95
Deep fried dumpling pack w/house special fillings served w/tangy soy dipping sauce
- 6A. Chicken Wings$9.95
Deep fried crispy chicken bites served w/house made mayo sauce
- 7A. Fried Crab Rangoon$5.95
Deep fried wonton w/sweetened cream cheese filling, served w/sweet & sour sauce
- 8A. Fried Calamari$10.95
Squid coated w/seasoned peppered flour batter & panko fried, served w/house made mayo-sauce
- 9A. Chicken / Tofu Wrapped$10.95
Grounded chicken breast or freshly chopped fried tofu panfried w/scallion & house special sauce, served w/freshly cut lettuce
Vietnamese Sandwich
Noodle Soup
- 13P Vietopia Special$13.95
- 14P Well Done Brisket, Tendon, Tripe and Meatball$13.95
- 15P Rare Steak$13.95
- 16P Brisket$13.49
- 17P Meatball$12.95
- 18P Rare Steak and Brisket$13.95
- 19P Rare Steak and Meatball$13.95
- 20P Rare Steak and Tendon$13.95
- 21P Shrimp$13.95
- 22P Seafood$13.95
- 23P Tofu$12.95
- 24P Chicken$13.49
- 25P Vegetables$12.95
- 26P Plain$9.95
- 27P Kids Pho$9.99
Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.
- Back Ribs Pho$14.99
- Vietopia Special Pho$18.99
- Tenderloin Filet Pho$15.99
Vermicelli
- 28V. Grilled Pork Vermicelli$12.49
Fresh grilled pork and fried shrimp wrapped in bean curd skin made from soybean
- 29V. Grilled Beef Vermicelli$12.95
Fresh grilled pork and grilled pork sausages
- 30V. Chicken Vermicelli$12.49
Fresh grilled proteins and crispy egg rolls Proteins; Pork, Chicken and Meatballs
- 31V. Lemongrass Tofu$11.95
Deep fried crispy egg rolls
- 32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll$13.95
Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination
- 33V. Curry Stir Fried Shrimp or Beef or Chicken$13.95
Panfried your choice of protein and white onion in curry lemongrass combination
Rice Plates
- 33R. Sliced Grilled Pork Rice Platter$12.49
Fresh grilled pork chop
- 34R. Shrimp Rice Platter$12.95
- 35R. Chicken Rice Platter$12.49
- 36R Grilled Beef Rice Platter$12.95
- 37R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Egg Roll$13.95
Fresh grilled pork and crispy fried eggrolls
- 38R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Vietnamese Pork w/ Fried Egg$13.95
- 39R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Fried Egg$13.95
- 40R. House Special Combination Rice Platter$14.95
House Special
- 43R Vietnamese Hot & Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
Mild flavor beef vermicelli noodle soup served with assorted veggies and cabbage
- 45R Vietnamese Steak & Egg w/Pate$13.95
Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup served with rice noodles, crab flakes, chá, wonton shrimp, chaxiu meat
- 46R Shaking Beef w/ Rice$14.95
Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup serve with whole fried chicken thigh & leg on the side
- Orange Chicken$12.99
Stir Fry
- 50C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Chicken$13.95
- 51C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Beef$13.95
- 52C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Shrimp$14.50
- 53C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/ Seafood$14.50
- 54C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/Beef or Chicken$13.95
- 55C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood$14.50
- 56C. House Special Noodle w/Beef or Chicken$13.95
- 57C. House Special Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood$14.50
- 58C. Fried Rice$12.95
- 59C. Fried Rice- Shrimp$13.50
- 60C. Fried Rice- Yang Chow$13.95
- 61C. Lo Mein - Beef or Chicken$12.50
- 62C. Lo Mein- Shrimp or Seafood$13.50
- 63C. Pad Thai$13.50
- 64C. Roasted Chicken & Tomato Fried Rice$12.95
- 63C. Shrimp Pad Thai$15.50