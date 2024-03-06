VIETVANA- LEE+WHITE
Appetizers
- Crispy Egg Roll (2)$4.95
Egg rolls with ground pork, carrots, glass noodles & garlic delicately fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with house-made fish sauce, lettuce & pickled carrot/daikon.
- Vegetarian Egg Roll (2)$4.95
*Vegetarian* Egg rolls with tofu and mung bean, carrots, glass noodles and garlic delicately fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce, lettuce & pickled carrot/daikon.
- Spring Roll (2)$6.95
*Contains peanuts. Vegetarian is an option* Fresh rice paper rolls with choice of meat: pork & shrimp, pork, shrimp, tofu, veggie only. Served with house-made peanut sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp (4)$7.95
Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in egg rolls. Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Vietnamese Wings (6)$9.95
*Gluten free* Crispy chicken wings fried with house-made sweet garlic fish sauce.
Banh Mi
- Vietvana Banh Mi$9.95
*Contains peanuts* House-made pate, ham, roasted pork, meatball & BBQ pork. Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Special Combination Banh Mi$8.95
House-made pate, ham, roasted pork. Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi$7.95
*Contains peanuts* Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- BBQ Pork Banh Mi$7.95
*Contains peanuts* Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Roasted Pork Banh Mi$7.95
Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi$7.95
Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Tofu Banh Mi$7.95
Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Egg Banh Mi$7.95
Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
- Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi$8.95
Served with house-made mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro & jalapeno.
Pho
- BYO Pho$13.95
*Gluten free (note: optional hoisin sauce contains gluten)* Made with our house-made fresh rice noodles & signature beef broth. Topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro & served with a side of fresh herbs
- Combo Pho$15.95
*Gluten free (note: optional hoisin sauce contains gluten)* Rare steak, flank, brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs. Made with our house-made fresh rice noodles & signature beef broth. Topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro & served with a side of fresh herbs
Smoothie
Drinks
Side Order PHO
- RARE STEAK$5.00
- RARE FILLET$5.00
- TENDON$5.00
- TRIPE$5.00
- MEATBALL (8)$5.00
- FLANK$5.00
- FATTY BRISKET$5.00
- WHITE CHICKEN$5.00
- DARK CHICKEN$5.00
- TOFU (10)$5.00
- SHRIMP (6)$5.00
- MIX VEGGIES (BROCCLOLI,BOKCHOY,CARROT,BABY CORN,MUSHROOM)$5.00
- EGGS SOUP (2)$5.00
- OPLA EGGS (2)$5.00
- NOODLES$5.00
- PHO BROTH$5.00
- CHILI OIL$0.95
