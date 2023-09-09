Lunch

Fried Brie

$13.00

Fondue Savoyarde

$22.00

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

VC Lunch Burger

$15.00

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Croissant W/ Ham

$12.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Chicken and Grains Salad

$14.00

Pear and Pecan Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Nut Financier

$11.00

Pecan Praline Creme Brulee

$14.00

Seasonal Fruit Galette

$12.00

Dinner

Apéritifs

Charcuterie

$32.00

3 Cheeses and 3 Meats with Spiced nuts, Fresh and Dried fruits, Bread

Fondue Savoyarde

$28.00

Comte and Gruyere Fondue With Potatoes, Apples, Asparagus, & Toast

French onion Soup

$8.00

Traditional Sherry and Caramelized onion soup with crispy bread and Gruyere cheese Rusk

Alsatian Cheese Tart

$18.00

Fresh Baked Puff Pastry with Comte cheese Bechamel cream sauce, Crispy Bacon, Roasted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, and sweet peppers

Fried Brie

$13.00

Crispy fried triple cream Brie with Black pepper berry coulis, Grilled Spring Onion

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Piquant marinated Artichoke Hearts, Candied Almonds, Sweet peppers, Shredded Comte Cheese, Served With Toast

Cauliflower Gratin

$14.00

Soft Baked Cauliflower with Gruyere, French ham, served with Toast

Chicken & Grains Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Live Butter Lettuce, Pearled Barley, Sunflower Seed, Fresh organically grown Local Pea Tendrils, Chunky Almond Red Wine Vinaigrette with a touch of Sesame.

Roasted Summer Squash Salad

$13.00

Roasted Summer Squash, Marinated Golden Raisin, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Lemon Vinaigrette

Croque Monsieur

$13.00Out of stock

Cured Ham Sandwich with French Cheeses, Caramelized Onion, and Vieux Carre Aioli, Served With Shoestring Fries

Plats

Vieux Carré Burger

$17.00

8 Ounce Burger With Melted Gruyere, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, and Bacon Aioli. Served With Shoestring Fries

Daubé

$18.00

Vegetarian Stew of Carrot, Olive, and Potato With Mint Plums and Crispy Potato

Moules Classiques

$23.00

Mussels and Scallops Cooked in a Creamy Garlic Herb Sauce, Crispy Chile and Chive with Toast

Sea Bass Murat

$27.00

Meuniere Cooked Sea Bass with Red potato, Marinated Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, and a Traditional French Pea Puree

Poulet a la Francaise

$30.00Out of stock

Half Roasted Chicken, Crispy Pommes Anna Potato Cake, Orange Sesame Pan Sauce, Grilled Lemon

Boeuf Bourgignon

$25.00

Braised Beef Chuck Stew with Burgundy wine and Chive Lime Cream

Bone In Pork Chop

$37.00

12 oz Bone in Grilled Pork Chop with Tender Slow roasted and crusted tomato, Sweet Corn Puree, Fresh Summer Vegetable Succotash, and Mint

Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

6 Ounce Filet Mignon served with Beaujolais Thyme Pan Sauce and Crispy thin sliced Potato and Comte cheese cake

Steak Frîtes

$50.00

14 oz Ribeye Steak, Chef's Compound butter, Truffle Shoestring fries

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Ham & Gruyere French Toast Sandwich, Dijon, Hash Browns

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Side of Shoestring French Fries. Truffle Optional

Bread

$4.00

Side Of French Bread

Desserts

Seasonal Fruit Gallette

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Mini French hand pie with Caramel And Creme Chantilly

Pistachio Financiers

$11.00

Small Pistachio Cakes with Coffee Creme Anglaise And Raspberry

Orange Crème Brulée

$14.00

Orange French Custard with Lemon Creme Chantilly, Pecan Praline

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Puff Pastry Benedict with French Ham, Poached Eggs, Black Pepper Hollandaise, Hash Browns

Oeufs en Cocotte

$14.00

Eggs Cooked in Shallot Cream Sauce, with Toast and Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

6 oz Bavette Steak, 2 Eggs Your Choice, House Butter, Hash Browns

Vieux Carre Omelette

$15.00

3 Egg Omelette, Heirloom Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Comte Cheese, Choice of Bacon Or Sausage in the Omelette, Hash Browns

Flower Mound Breakfast

$13.00

2 Eggs your Choice, Choice of Bacon or Sausage Patty, Hash Browns

Paris Breakfast

$15.00

3 Eggs your Choice, Bacon, Sausage Patty, Caramelized onion and Gruyere cheese Hash browns

French Toast

$14.00

2 Pieces Brioche French Toast, 2 Eggs your Choice, Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Beverage

Happy Hour

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Nue

$7.00

Gordons

$7.00

Camarena

$7.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$3.00

Chilton

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Angry Paloma

$7.00

Select Red

$7.00

Select White

$7.00

Select Rose

$7.00

Select Bubbles

$7.00

Mystery Red

$7.00

Mystery White

Mystery Rose

Flavored Chilton

$7.00

Gin Thursday

$7.00

Vodka Thursday

$7.00

Lemon Drop Thursday

$7.00

Cosmo Thursday

$7.00

Features

Pom Daquiri (Feature)

$7.00

Old Fashioned (Feature)

$10.00

Pecan Old (Feature)

$10.00

Manhattan (Feature)

$10.00