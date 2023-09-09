Vieux Carre 890 Parker Square Rd
Lunch
Fried Brie
Fondue Savoyarde
Charcuterie Board
VC Lunch Burger
Monte Cristo
Quinoa Bowl
Croissant W/ Ham
Tomato Basil Soup
Chicken and Grains Salad
Pear and Pecan Salad
Seasonal Nut Financier
Pecan Praline Creme Brulee
Seasonal Fruit Galette
Dinner
Apéritifs
Charcuterie
3 Cheeses and 3 Meats with Spiced nuts, Fresh and Dried fruits, Bread
Fondue Savoyarde
Comte and Gruyere Fondue With Potatoes, Apples, Asparagus, & Toast
French onion Soup
Traditional Sherry and Caramelized onion soup with crispy bread and Gruyere cheese Rusk
Alsatian Cheese Tart
Fresh Baked Puff Pastry with Comte cheese Bechamel cream sauce, Crispy Bacon, Roasted Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, and sweet peppers
Fried Brie
Crispy fried triple cream Brie with Black pepper berry coulis, Grilled Spring Onion
Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Piquant marinated Artichoke Hearts, Candied Almonds, Sweet peppers, Shredded Comte Cheese, Served With Toast
Cauliflower Gratin
Soft Baked Cauliflower with Gruyere, French ham, served with Toast
Chicken & Grains Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Live Butter Lettuce, Pearled Barley, Sunflower Seed, Fresh organically grown Local Pea Tendrils, Chunky Almond Red Wine Vinaigrette with a touch of Sesame.
Roasted Summer Squash Salad
Roasted Summer Squash, Marinated Golden Raisin, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Lemon Vinaigrette
Croque Monsieur
Cured Ham Sandwich with French Cheeses, Caramelized Onion, and Vieux Carre Aioli, Served With Shoestring Fries
Plats
Vieux Carré Burger
8 Ounce Burger With Melted Gruyere, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, and Bacon Aioli. Served With Shoestring Fries
Daubé
Vegetarian Stew of Carrot, Olive, and Potato With Mint Plums and Crispy Potato
Moules Classiques
Mussels and Scallops Cooked in a Creamy Garlic Herb Sauce, Crispy Chile and Chive with Toast
Sea Bass Murat
Meuniere Cooked Sea Bass with Red potato, Marinated Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, and a Traditional French Pea Puree
Poulet a la Francaise
Half Roasted Chicken, Crispy Pommes Anna Potato Cake, Orange Sesame Pan Sauce, Grilled Lemon
Boeuf Bourgignon
Braised Beef Chuck Stew with Burgundy wine and Chive Lime Cream
Bone In Pork Chop
12 oz Bone in Grilled Pork Chop with Tender Slow roasted and crusted tomato, Sweet Corn Puree, Fresh Summer Vegetable Succotash, and Mint
Filet Mignon
6 Ounce Filet Mignon served with Beaujolais Thyme Pan Sauce and Crispy thin sliced Potato and Comte cheese cake
Steak Frîtes
14 oz Ribeye Steak, Chef's Compound butter, Truffle Shoestring fries
Monte Cristo
Ham & Gruyere French Toast Sandwich, Dijon, Hash Browns
Desserts
Brunch
Eggs Benedict
Puff Pastry Benedict with French Ham, Poached Eggs, Black Pepper Hollandaise, Hash Browns
Oeufs en Cocotte
Eggs Cooked in Shallot Cream Sauce, with Toast and Choice of Bacon or Sausage
Steak & Eggs
6 oz Bavette Steak, 2 Eggs Your Choice, House Butter, Hash Browns
Vieux Carre Omelette
3 Egg Omelette, Heirloom Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Comte Cheese, Choice of Bacon Or Sausage in the Omelette, Hash Browns
Flower Mound Breakfast
2 Eggs your Choice, Choice of Bacon or Sausage Patty, Hash Browns
Paris Breakfast
3 Eggs your Choice, Bacon, Sausage Patty, Caramelized onion and Gruyere cheese Hash browns
French Toast
2 Pieces Brioche French Toast, 2 Eggs your Choice, Choice of Bacon or Sausage