Vignolas Italian Kitchen 23 W 1st st. Ste. 130
LUNCH/DINNER
SMALL PLATES
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine, kale, parmigiana, croutons, caesar dressing
- Small House Salad$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, house vinaigrette
- Arancini$8.00
fried rice balls, mozzarella, peas, marinara
- Fried Mozzarella$8.00
homemade fried mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Meatballs$8.00
beef meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta
- Garlic Shrimp$12.00
gulf shrimp, garlic, butter, lemon white wine
- Caprese$8.00
homemade mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic
- Focaccia$7.00
cheesy garlic bread, seasoned olive oil
- Tortellini Salad$8.00
broccoli, pesto, roasted peppers
- Roasted Veggies$8.00
eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions, balsamic
- Soup$7.00
HOMEMADE PASTA
- Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
marinara sauce, beef meatballs basil, parmigiana
- Spaghetti Diavola$18.00
spicy marinara, gulf shrimp chili flakes, basil, parmigiana
- Pappardelle Bolognese$14.00
wide cut long pasta, beef ragù basil, parmigiana
- Penne Rose`$12.00
creamy marinara, basil, parmigiana
- Penne Arrabbiata$12.00
spicy marinara, chilis, basil, parmigiana
- Fettucine Alfredo$12.00
butter, cream, parmigiana
- Fettucine Primavera$12.00
garlic, olive oil, chili flakes roasted veggies, parmigiana
- Gnocchi Pesto$14.00
potato dumplings, basil pesto cream, parmigiana
- Free Form Lasagne$16.00
beef ragù, spicy sausage, marinara, cream, mozzarella, parmigiana
- Chicken Parm$15.00
crispy chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, parmigiana over garlic & olive oil penne pasta
- Gnocchi Bava$14.00
potato dumplings, walnuts gorgonzola cream sauce, parmigiana
- Chicken Piccata$15.00
grilled chicken breast, lemon, capers, white wine, cream over garlic & olive oil penne pasta
- Spaghetti$12.00
Choose Sauce and Add Ons
- Fettucine$12.00
Choose Sauce and Add Ons
- Pappardelle$12.00
Choose Sauce and Add Ons
- Penne$12.00
Choose Sauce and Add Ons
- Gnocchi$13.00
Choose Sauce and Add Ons
COLD SUBS/SALADS
- Cold Cut$12.00
genoa salame, mortadella, provolone capicola ham, roasted sweet peppers green sauce vinaigrette · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Caprese$11.00
homemade mozzarella, tomato olive oil, green sauce vinaigrette, balsamic · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Roast Turkey$11.00
house-roasted turkey breast, brie cranberry relish · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Tuna Salad$12.00
tuna, red onion, celery, lemon, mayo · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Roast Beef$12.00
house-roasted beef, provolone paprika horseradish mayo green vinaigrette · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Roasted Veg$11.00
seasonal roasted veggies sun-dried tomato aioli fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Pesto Chicken$11.00
house-roasted chopped chicken roasted sweet peppers, pesto, lemon aioli · served on sub roll or over house salad ·
- Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine, kale, croutons, parmigiana caesar dressing
- Mixed Salad$9.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion roasted peppers, mozzarella, house vinaigrette
HOT SUBS
- Meatball Sub$13.00
beef meatballs, tomato sauce provolone, parmigiana
- Steak Sub$13.00
thinly sliced house roasted beef, au jus balsamic grilled onions, fresh mozzarella
- Porchetta Sub$13.00
garlic & herb slow roasted pork shoulder sautéed greens, balsamic glaze
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$13.00
house-made sausage, peppers, onion tomato sauce, provolone
- Chicken Parm Sub$13.00
crispy chicken breast cutlet marinara, mozzarella, parmigiana
- Alma's Eggplant Parm$13.00
baked layers of fried eggplant, marinara mozzarella, parmigiana
- Chicken Fontina Sub$13.00
grilled chicken breast, roasted peppers fontina cheese, balsamic glaze
KIDS
DESSERTS
Drinks (Deep Copy)
- Soda Can$1.25
- S. Pellegrino Can$2.25
- Green Tea$2.25
- Mex Coke$2.25
- Purity$2.75
- Spretcher$2.75
- Sparkling Water$2.25
- Water Deer Park$1.25
- Manhattan Special$3.50
- Illy$3.50
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine, kale, parmigiana, croutons, caesar dressing
- 6 Pak San Pellegrino$11.25
- 4 Pk Spretcher$8.25
- Chinottochinotto$2.75
- Ollie/Culture$2.95
CHIPS (Deep Copy)
Family Dinner Menu
ENTREES-serves 4-6 people-order by 2pm
- Penne and Meatballs$59.95
Penne, Marinara Sauce, Beef Meatballs. Parmigiana Cheese
- Chicken Piccata$59.95
Chicken Breast, White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce
- Chicken Marsala$59.95
Chicken Breast, Marsala Wine Sauce, Mushrooms.
- Chicken Parmigiana$59.95
Crispy breaded cutlets, topped with our pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana.
- Fusili Alfredo with Chicken$59.95
Home made Alfredo Sauce, Chicken Breast
- Penne Bolognese$59.95
Penne Pasta, House Made Beef Bolognese Sauce. Parmigiana Cheese
- Cheese Manicotti$59.95
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Filled Pasta Tubes, Pomodoro Sauce.
- Baked Ziti$59.95
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
- Sausage Baked Ziti$59.95
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce