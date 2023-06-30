Vigo Coffee - Lincoln Park 2800 North Lincoln Avenue

Café y Té

Espresso

FLAT WHITE

$3.90

MACCHIATO

$3.50

CORTADO

$3.70

ESPRESSO

$3.30

CAPPUCCINO

$3.90+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

LATTE

$3.90+

Chai

CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

Matcha

MATCHA AMERICANO

$5.30+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50+

MATCHA CORTADO

$5.30

Te Caliente

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50

PEACH GREEN

$3.50

JASMINE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.50

CHAMOMILE

$3.50

PEPPERMINT

$3.50

Filter

COLD BREW

$4.30+

Licuados

Fruits

Chamoyada

$7.30+

Berry Banana

$7.30+

Salados

Toast/Bagel

ESTILO VIGO

$13.90
SALMON AVOCADO

SALMON AVOCADO

$13.90
IBÉRICO HAM

IBÉRICO HAM

$11.90

VEGETARIANO

$11.90

Especiales

Chilaquiles

CHIPOTLE

$9.70

SALSA VERDE

$9.70

Quesadillas

QUESABIRRIA

$12.30

Pastries

Coffee Cake

$4.25

Cream Danish

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Blue Berry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.50

Croissant

$3.29

Bottled

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.69

Kirkland sparkling zero sugar

$3.25

Water

$3.25

Jarritos Pianaple

$3.25

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

Jarritos Guava

$3.25

Mexican Fanta

$3.25

Sidral Mundet

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.69

Iced tea lemonade

$3.25

Sugar free tea

$3.25

coconut water

$3.25

Merchandise

Small Vigo termic cup

Vigo termic cup Green

$12.00

Vigo termic cup Red

$12.00

Medium Vigo termic bottle

Vigo termic Bottle Green

$14.00

Vigo termic Bottle with coffee cup

Vigo termic Bottle with coffee cup green

$16.00

CAP

VIGO cap Black

$9.00

Vigo Cap White

$9.00