JAMAICAN ENTREES
- The Jamaican Villux$28.00
Jerk Chicken Dinner . Served with a side of sweet potataos, plantains, and Macaroni . No Substitutions
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Skewers$22.00
Pieces of Jerk Chicken on a skewer with spicy mixed vegetables. Comes with rice and peas and cabbage. No Substitutions.
- Jerk Wings$19.00
6 Jerk Wings , choice of 2 sides
- Fried Catfish$22.00
Fried Catfish, Deeply Fried in a seasoned batter. Pick 2 sides
SIDES
Jamaican Treats
