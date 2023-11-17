Nicolas Cocina de Herencia ocean ave and mission street, suite 111,
Appetizer
- Guajillo Mussels$28.00
- Birria Dumplings$20.00
- Corn Bone Marrow$24.00
- Lobster Taco Governador$10.00
- Birria Queso Fundido$23.00
- Kumamoto Oyster Trio$35.00
- Huitlacoche Gordita$16.00
Gordita filled with huitlaoche served on a roasted xoconostle/tomatillo salsa, topped with queso fresco, garnished with a fried Epazote leaf.
- Potato spheres$18.00
- Guajillo Shrimp Bone Marrow$26.00
- Salsa Trio$18.00
- Guacamole$16.00
- Queso fundido$18.00
- Chicharron guacamole$24.00
Entree
- Wagyu Tomahawk$300.00
- Black Angus Ribeye$80.00
- Short Rib Mixteca$55.00
- Mole Negro$48.00
- Mole Axiote$38.00
- Cochinita Pibil$48.00
- Chicatana Aguachile$23.00
- Tamarind Aguachile$26.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas$25.00
- Maitake Birria$26.00
- Mole Blanco$24.00Out of stock
- Tomahawk USDA PRIME$180.00
- Chile relleno$40.00
- Chicken enchiladas$26.00
- Chile verde$48.00
Cocktails
Tequila
Mezcal
Bottled Beer
Soft Drinks
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
- Perrier Jouet$95.00
- Gloria Ferrer$54.00
- Mumm$35.00
- Casa Madero$48.00
- Mer Soleil$46.00
- Sanford$73.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Casa Madero, Rose$42.00
- Ruffino, Pinot Grigio$40.00
- Wente , Riesling$32.00
- Charles Krug, Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
- Marques de Riscal$34.00
- A to Z$38.00
- Chalk Hill$52.00
- Angels Ink$35.00
- Serial Cabernet$45.00
- Casa Madero$55.00
- Stags Leap$135.00
- Caymus$150.00
Corkage fee
STAFF MEAL
