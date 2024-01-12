We will be closed for Christmas. Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones.
Villa Mulino Ristorante Avon
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Gilman's Bees$14.00
- Villa New Fashioned$16.00
- Confine di Thira$14.00
- Spritz Della Casa$14.00
- Affumicato$15.00
- Arancia$13.00
- Negroni Sbagliato$14.00
- A Connecticut Cocktail$14.00
- Bellisima$14.00
- The Italian Job$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Tiramisu Martini$13.00
- Mandorla Tostata$13.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
Liquor
- Tito's$11.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Stoli Elit$18.00
- Ketel One Botanicals Cucumber$11.00
- Absolut Citron$11.00
- Stoli Orange$11.00
- Stoli Razberi$10.00
- Absolut Pear$11.00
- Prairie Cucumber$11.00
- 360 Vanilla$10.00
- Chopin$11.00
- Barr Hill$12.00
- Botanist$11.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Malfy Ariancata$10.00
- Hendrick's$12.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Hardshore North Oak$12.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Zacapa$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Zacapa XO$25.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Gosling's$12.00
- Bumbu$11.00
- Diplomatico$13.00
- Espolon Blanco$11.00
- Cabo Wabo Repo$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Hermosa Blanco$12.00
- Hermosa Reposado$14.00
- Hermosa Anejo$15.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$17.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$17.00
- Dos Hombres$13.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$40.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Michter's Rye$14.00
- Blantons$15.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Four Roses$11.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$16.00
- Jefferson Reserve$16.00
- Willett$22.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Filibuster Single Estate$14.00
- Widow Jane$18.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$20.00
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$45.00
- Dewars$11.00
- Balvenie 12$18.00
- Balvenie 14$22.00
- Balvenie 21$80.00
- Mccallan 12$20.00
- Mccallan 15$43.00
- Glenlivet 12$18.00
- Glenlivet 14$20.00
- Oban 14$20.00
- Laphroig 10$15.00
- Lagavulin 16$22.00
- Bowmore 18$46.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Campari$12.00
- Amaretto Disaronno$13.00
- Amaretto Santa Marta$10.00
- Baileys$13.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Triple Sec
- Peach Tree
- St. Germain
- Fratello$10.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Carpano Antica$12.00
- Italicus$12.00
- Santa Marta Espresso$10.00
- Mr. Black$12.00
- Jager$11.00
- Limoncello$10.00
- Sambuca White$11.00
- Sambuca Black$11.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Wild Moon Chai
- Wild Moon Dandelion
- Solerno
- Sandeman Sherry Med
- Ancho Reyes
- Clementino
- Pisa$10.00
- Cynar$11.00
- Quiver Honey$12.00
- St. George Spiced Pear
- Chinola$11.00
- Strega$11.00
- Velvet Falernum
- Select Aperitif$10.00
- Pimms$10.00
- Pamplemousse
- Tuaca$11.00
- Lillet Blanc$10.00
- Grappa$12.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$16.00
- Hine Rare$17.00
- Remy XO$60.00
- Composition Testeront$12.00
- Daron Calvados$12.00
- Amaro Montenegro$12.00
- Cardamaro$10.00
- Varnelli Amaro Dell'Erboris$15.00
- Braulio$14.00
- Foro$10.00
- Bully Boy Rabarbaro$11.00
- Contratto Fernet$11.00
- Fernet Branca$12.00
Wine Bottles
- 120 Btl / PN / Gaierhof$38.00
- 121 Btl / PN / Acrobat$50.00
- 122 Btl / Cab / Bruni Poggio d'Elsa$42.00
- 123 Btl / Cab / Los Vascos$52.00
- 124 Btl / Cab / Serial$62.00
- 125 Btl / Merlot / Rook Corvidae$38.00
- 126 Btl Malbec / Don Nicanor$42.00
- 127 Btl / R. Blend / Passione$34.00
- 128 Btl / Chianti / San Felice$42.00
- 129 Btl / Chianti / Sasso del Falco$50.00
- 130 Btl / S. Tuscan / Villa Petrognano Pomino Rosso$50.00
- 131 Btl / S. Tuscan / Lucente$62.00
- 132 Btl / Montepulciano / Gio Barba$46.00
- 133 Btl / Lambrusco / Cleto Chiarli$38.00
- 350 Btl / PN / Belle Glos$72.00
- 351 Btl / PN / Willamette Valley$63.00
- 352 Btl / PN / Giant Steps$110.00
- 353 Btl / Cab / Joseph Phelps$198.00
- 354 Btl / Cab / Post & Beam$147.00
- 355 Btl / Cab / Faust$104.00
- 356 Btl / Cab / Indian Wells$58.00
- 357 Btl / Cab / Cakebread$170.00
- 358 Btl / Cab / Sexy Beast$60.00
- 359 Btl / Red Blend / Ridge 3 Valleys$84.00
- 360 Btl / Red Blend / Hedges$63.00
- 361 Btl / Red Blend / Vidal-Fleury$87.00
- 362 Btl / Mencia / Descendientes$57.00
- 363 Btl / Syrah / Sequel$110.00
- 364 Btl / Bordeaux / Lasségue/ St. Emilion$120.00
- 365 Btl / Bordeaux / Margaux$90.00
- 366 Btl / Merlot / Charles Krug$75.00
- 367 Btl / Malbec / Finca Decero$66.00
- 368 Btl / Carmenere / Montes$60.00
- 369 Btl / Priorat / Salmos$78.00
- 401 Btl / PN / Castelfeder$62.00
- 402 Btl / Barbera / Pomorosso$120.00
- 404 Btl / Dolcetto d'Alba / Virna$58.00
- 406 Btl / Chianti / Campolungo$63.00
- 407 Btl / Chianti / Effe 55$82.00
- 408 Btl / Amarone / Tommasi$129.00
- 409 Btl / Amarone / Tenuta Sant'Antonio$90.00
- 410 Btl / S. Tuscan / Gaja Promis$120.00
- 411 Btl / S. Tuscan / Luce$260.00
- 412 Btl / S. Tuscan / Summus$184.00
- 413 Btl / S. Tuscan / Tenuta Argentiera$230.00
- 414 Btl / S. Tuscan / Le Volte$90.00
- 415 Btl / S. Tuscan / Vigorello$102.00
- 416 Btl / Montepulciano / Nestore Bosco$44.00
- 417 Btl / Brunello / Lorenzo Melani$66.00
- 418 Btl / Brunello / Poggio Antico$153.00
- 419 Btl / Brunello / Casanova$130.00
- 420 Btl / Nebbiolo / Gambarin$58.00
- 421 Btl / Barolo / Damilano Cannubi$186.00
- 422 Btl / Barolo / Seghesio$102.00
- 423 Btl / Barolo / Castiglione$136.00
- 424 Btl / Barbaresco / Rive Leone$58.00
- 425 Btl / Barbaresco / Fontanabianca$76.00
- 426 Btl / Barbaresco / Martinenga$140.00
- 427 Btl / Taurasi / Mastro. Radici$128.00
- 428 Btl / Red Blend / Alta Mora Etna Rosso$80.00
- 429 Btl / Red Blend / Montebello$120.00
- 430 Btl / Trebbiolo / La Stoppa$62.00
- 431 Btl / S. Venetian / Masi Brolo$66.00
- 432 Btl / Morei / Foradori$96.00
- 433 Btl / Schiava / Elda$78.00
- 434 Btl / Merlot / Radikon RS$72.00
- 103 Btl / Rose / Chateau des Sarrins$46.00
- 200 Btl / Rose / Whispering Angel$51.00
- 104 Btl / PG / Cinta$34.00
- 105 Btl / PG / Fiegl$46.00
- 106 Btl / Chard / Famiglia Castellani$34.00
- 107 Btl / Chard / Domaine de la Belouse$50.00
- 108 Btl / Chard / Chalk Hill$46.00
- 109 Btl / Sauv Blanc / Lobster Reef$34.00
- 110 Btl / Sauv Blanc / Kellerei Eisacktal$46.00
- 111 Btl / Fume Blanc / Ferrari-Carano$38.00
- 112 Btl / Gavi di Gavi / Scrimalgio$46.00
- 113 Btl / Grillo / La Segreta$38.00
- 114 Btl / Riesling / Tesch$38.00
- 201 Btl / Chard / Katherine's$60.00
- 202 Btl / Chard / Roserock$81.00
- 203 Btl / Chard / Domaine Chablis$120.00
- 204 Btl / Sancerre / Alphonse Mellot$78.00
- 205 Btl / Gewurztraminer / Trimbach$54.00
- 206 Btl / Riesling / Nik Weis$63.00
- 207 Btl / Sauv Blanc / Clos Henri$40.00
- 208 Btl / Sauv Blanc / Greywacke$62.00
- 209 Btl / Chenin Blanc / Domaine$78.00
- 210 Btl / Albarino / Granbazan$56.00
- 250 Btl / PG / Livio Felluga$61.00
- 251 Btl / PG / Porer$58.00
- 252 Btl / Chard / Montaribaldi Langhe$50.00
- 253 Btl / Chard / Coppo Monteriolo$94.00
- 255 Btl / Sauv Blanc / Villa Russiz$69.00
- 256 Btl / Gavi di Gavi / Indi$54.00
- 258 Btl / W. Blend / Etna Bianco$60.00
- 259 Btl / Fiano / Mastro. Radici$48.00
- 260 Btl / Friulano / Livio Felluga$66.00
- 100 Btl / Prosecco / Tentuta di Collalbrigo$34.00
- 101 Btl / Rose Prosecco / Botter$38.00
- 102 Btl / Moscato / Terrabianca$38.00
- 300 Btl / Prosecco / Santa Margherita$48.00
- 301 Btl / Grower / Jean Josselin$120.00
- 302 Btl / Champagne / Veuve Clicquot$160.00
- 303 Btl / Champagne / La Grande Dame$400.00
- 304 Btl / Champagne / Cristal$500.00
- 305 Btl / Cuvee Prestige / Ca' del Bosco$84.00
- 306 Btl / Brachetto / Rosa Regale$52.00
NA Bevs
- Coca-Cola Bottle$4.50
- Diet Coke Bottle$4.50Out of stock
- Sprite Bottle$4.50
- Fanta Orange Bottle$4.50
- Root Beer Bottle$4.50
- Cream Soda Bottle$4.50
- Birch Beer Bottle$4.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Seltzer$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Juice Mocktail$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Fever Tree Sparkling Lemonade$4.50
- Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit$4.50
- SanPellegrino Aranciata$4.50
- SanPellegrino Limonata$4.50
- SanPellegrino Melograno E Arancia$4.50
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Espresso Single$4.00
- Espresso Double$5.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Espresso Decaf$4.00
- Tea Forte$6.00
- Acqua Panna$7.00
- San Pellegrino$7.00
- Fever Tree Tonic$4.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$8.00
Draft Beer
Bottled/Canned Beer
Port & Fortified Wine
Wine Glasses
- 104 Gls / PG / Cinta$9.00
- 105 Gls / PG / Fiegl$12.00
- 106 Gls / Chard / Famiglia Castellani$9.00
- 107 Gls / Chard / Domaine de la Belouse$13.00
- 108 Gls / Chard / Chalk Hill$12.00
- 109 Gls / Sauv Blanc / Lobster Reef$9.00
- 110 Gls / Sauv Blanc / Kellerei Eisacktal$12.00
- 111 Gls / Fume Blanc / Ferrari-Carano$10.00
- 112 Gls / Gavi di Gavi / Scrimalgio$12.00
- 113 Gls / Grillo / La Segreta$10.00
- 114 Gls / Riesling / Tesch$10.00
- 120 Gls / PN / Gaierhof$10.00
- 121 Gls / PN / Acrobat$13.00
- 122 Gls / Cab / Bruni Poggio d'Elsa$11.00
- 123 Gls / Cab / Los Vascos$13.00
- 124 Gls / Cab / Serial$16.00
- 125 Gls / Merlot / Rook Corvidae$10.00
- 126 Gls Malbec / Don Nicanor$11.00
- 127 Gls / R. Blend / Passione$9.00
- 128 Gls / Chianti / San Felice$11.00
- 129 Gls / Chianti / Sasso del Falco$13.00
- 130 Gls / S. Tuscan / Villa Petrognano Pomino Rosso$13.00
- 131 Gls / S. Tuscan / Lucente$16.00
- 132 Gls / Montepulciano / Gio Barba$12.00
- 133 Gls / Lambrusco / Cleto Chiarli$10.00
- 103 Gls / Rose / Chateau des Sarrins$12.00
- 100 Gls / Prosecco / Tentuta di Collalbrigo$9.00
- 101 Gls / Rose Prosecco / Botter$10.00
- 102 Gls / Moscato / Terrabianca$10.00
Coffee & Hot Cocktails
Dinner Menu
Primi
Insalata
Secondi
Sides
Specials
Villa Mulino Ristorante Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 507-7117
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM