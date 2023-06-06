Villa Antigua Cocina
Lunch
Lunch Plates
Lucnh Special
3 Empanadas
Empanadas served with rice and beans
Albondigas en Chipotle
Three meatballs on Mexican tomato sauce served with rice and beans
Asado De Puerco
Served with rice and beans
Brisket a la Barbacue
Chile Relleno
Stuffed battered poblano pepper with your choice of picadillo, cheese or mix served with rice, beans, and fresh salad
Chiles Enogada
Cortadillo De Res
Served with rice and beans
Desabreda Plato
Estofado de Res
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine camaron
Flautas
Taquitos fried or soft with option of chicken or ternera beef with beans, guacamole, and fresh salad
Gorditas Plate
Three gorditas with options of picadillo, ternera beef, chicharron in green salsa or cheese, and beans topped with shredded lettuce and tomato
Hamburguesa
Beef, cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, and served with fries
Higado Encebollado
Lonches De Ternera
Two breaded or ternera beef sandwiches with French fries and whole jalapenos on the side
Medallones de Pollo
Milanesa De Res
Breaded or plain beef served with rice, beans, French fries, and fresh salad
Mole a La Antigua
Chicken leg quarter or shredded chicken in our homemade mole sauce topped with sesame seeds, served with rice, and beans
Pachucos
Pechuga a Empanizada
Pechuga a La Plancha
Breaded or plain chicken breast served with rice and steam vegetables
Pechuga Cordon Bleu
A homemade chicken breast stuffed with cheese and ham over a creamy chipotle sauce, served with buttery mashed potato and green spaghetti
Pechuga en Crema
Roast Beef en Gravy
Tacos De Brisket
Tacos De Fajita
Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with fajita accompanied by charro beans, sautee onions, and guacamole
Tacos De Picadillo
Choice of soft or crispy tacos, served with fideo or rice, beans and fresh salad
Tacos De Ternera
Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with shredded ternera beef accompanied by lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Tampiqueña
Fajita, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, one ground beef taco, one Mexican enchilada, and tortillas
Torta de Ternera
Tostadas Villariana
Tostada with shredded chicken breast, guacamole, fresh cream, and whole jalapeno pepper on the side
To Goooo
Plato D Picadillo
Pollo Poblano Plato
Tacos Chicken Fajita
Almuerzos
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Rojos
A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken
Chilaquiles Verdes
A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken
Chilaquiles Toluqueños Con Pollo
A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious homemade semi-spicy red or green sauce, topped with shredded chicken, onions, and queso fresco with refried beans
Chilaquiles Villa Antigua
Barbacoa
Chilaquiles El General
Mole y pollo
Omelette
Oatmeal
Yogurt Y Frutas
Full Menu
Tacos
Asado Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Chicharrón Taco
Ternera Taco
Picadillo Taco
Deshebrada Taco
Fajita De Pollo Taco
Fajita De Res Taco
Frijol Con Chorizo Taco
Frijol Con Queso Taco
Frijol Taco
Huevo Con Chorizo Taco
Huevo Con Jamón Taco
Huevo Con Papa Taco
Huevo Con Tocino Taco
Huevo Frijol Taco
Huevo Mex Taco
Huevo Revuelto Taco
Machacado a la Mexicana Taco
Machacado al Natural Taco
Papa a La Mexicana Taco
Papa Chorizo Taco
Wines En Salsa
Huevo Wines
Wines Mx
Taco Chilaquil Rojo
Taco Chilaquil Verde
Queso En Salsa
Taco Papa Ranchera
Taco Papa Huevo Chorizo
Quesadilla
Migas Huevo Taco
Taco D Mole
Almuerzos
Barbacoa Natural Plato
Barbacoa Mexicana Plato
Chicharrón Plato
Huevo a La Mexicana Plato
Huevo Con Chorizo Plato
Huevo Con Jamon Plato
Huevo Con Tocino Plato
Huevos Divorciados
Machacado a La Mexicana Plato
Machacado Natural Plato
Molletes Orden
Papa a La Mexicana Plato
Papa Huevo Plato
Picadillo Plato
Wines En Salsa Plato
Especiale Almuerzo
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Estrellados
Migas Huevo Plato
1 Libra Barbacoa
Media Libra Barbacoa
Wines A La Mx Plato
Plato Papa Chorizo
Huevo Nopal A La Mx Plato
Huevo Nopal Normal Plato
Huevo Nopal Claras Plato
Huevos Estrellados Plato
Antojitos
Botana Antigua
A sampler platter with mini quesadillas, chicken, and shredded beef flautitas topped with mole sauce, pork crackling, a bit of queso fresco, guacamole dip, and molcajete sauce
Nachos Mi Coronel
Tortillas chips topped with beans, beef fajita, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and jalapenos
Sopes Carrilleros
Three sopecitos with shredded chicken, beef, and nopalitos salad topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and fresh cream
Choriqueso
Cheese flambe and Mexican chorizo with homemade corn or flour tortillas
2 Tostadas Volcan
A tortilla toasted in the grill topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, chopped onions, and cilantro, drizzle with homemade salsa de arbol and a side of charro beans
Guacamole
Fresh avocados mixed with cilantro, tomato, onions, and a side of smoked corn tortillas
Seafood
Filete a La Mexicana
Fish filet breaded, plain or a la mexicana served with rice and steam vegetables
Filete a la Plancha
Fish filet served with rice and steam vegetables
Ceviche Pescado
Your choice of shrimp or fish mixed, served with 2 tostadas or saltine crackers
Chico Cocktail De Camarón
Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Grande Cocktail De Camarón
Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Filete al Mojo
Filete Veracruz
Filete Empanizado
Filete Relleno Cameron
Camarones Empanizados
Ceviche D Camaron
Ceviche Mixto
Steaks
12 Oz Sirloin
Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables
12 Oz T-Bone
Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables
12 Oz Rib Eye
Grilled to your temperature with green spaghetti and grilled vegetables
12 Oz Sirloin Ranchero
12 Oz T Bone Ranchero
12 Oz Rib Eye
Ribeye Ranchero
Sides
3 Tortillas Maiz
Arroz
Ensalada
Frijoles Charros
Frijoles Ref
Guacamole*
Papas Fritas
Pure De Papa
Queso
Queso Crema
Spaghetti Verd
Vegetales Al Vapor
Tortilla Harina (3)
Tortilla Extra
Pan Tostado
Cambio
Bacon
Huevo Estrellado (1)
Lonche Ternera Individual
Gordita Individual
Pechuga Cordon Sola
Ensaladas
Mixed Green Sweet Salad
Spring mix lettuce tossed with strawberries, queso fresco, and candied spicy pecans with a raspberry vinaigrette
Organic Baby Salad
Baby organic spinach tossed with queso panela, apples, and spice pecans tossed in homemade balsamic sweet vinaigrette
Cesar Rustic Salad
Cesar Salad
Caldos Y Sopas
Sopa De Mariscos
A seafood mix soup served with crunchy tostadas
Sopa Maclovia
A mix soup of fideo, beans, and beef stew
Sopa De Fideo
Caldo De Res
Caldo De Pollo
Caldo Tlalpeño
A chicken soup served with sides of chipotle, pepper, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, and lemon
Menu De La Villa
Pozole
A mix of pork and chicken served with lettuce, radish, and tostadas
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Callejeras Rojas
Enchiladas stuffed with queso fresco, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas Verdes
Chicken enchiladas, green peppers dripping with melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, and beans
Enmoladas
Enmoladas with chicken breast, topped with homemade mole sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans
Entomatadas
Enfrijoladas
Enchilada Extra
Fajita Plates
Beef Fajita
Grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice and guacamole
Chicken Fajita
Chicken grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice, and guacamole
Kids Meals
Postres
Dulces
Empanadas de Nuez
Empanadas de Dulce
Mazapan
Barra de Leche
Bolita de Leche
Cacahuate Japones
Cacahuate Salado
Coco Banderita
Chickles 3 Pastillas
Choco Kit kat
Choco Resses
Mamut
Paleta Payaso
Oblea Grande
Gansito
Fritos Mx Small
Rielito
Gloria
Chocoroles
Ojarascas Polvorones
Duvalin
Serpentinas
Bubulubu
Chicles
Paleta Vagabundo
Muecas
Skwinkles
Pulparindo
Bebidas
Aguas Frescas
One refill
Refresco De La Fuente
Refill
Botella De Agua
Café Regular
Chocolate Milk No Refill
Hot Mexican Chocolate No Refill
Coca De Lata
Café Canela
Coca De Sabor Mexicana
Coca Mexicana
Te Manzanilla
Jugo de Manzana
Jugo De Naranja Natural
No refill
Jugo Verde
No refill. Naranja, apio, perejil y nopal
Licuados
Refill