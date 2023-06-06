Villa Antigua Cocina

Lunch

Lunch Plates

Lucnh Special

$9.99

3 Empanadas

$12.99

Empanadas served with rice and beans

Albondigas en Chipotle

$10.99

Three meatballs on Mexican tomato sauce served with rice and beans

Asado De Puerco

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

Brisket a la Barbacue

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Stuffed battered poblano pepper with your choice of picadillo, cheese or mix served with rice, beans, and fresh salad

Chiles Enogada

$16.99

Cortadillo De Res

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

Desabreda Plato

$10.99

Estofado de Res

$8.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettucine camaron

$14.99

Flautas

$10.99

Taquitos fried or soft with option of chicken or ternera beef with beans, guacamole, and fresh salad

Gorditas Plate

$12.99

Three gorditas with options of picadillo, ternera beef, chicharron in green salsa or cheese, and beans topped with shredded lettuce and tomato

Hamburguesa

$10.99

Beef, cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, and served with fries

Higado Encebollado

$10.99

Lonches De Ternera

$11.99

Two breaded or ternera beef sandwiches with French fries and whole jalapenos on the side

Medallones de Pollo

$14.99

Milanesa De Res

$12.99

Breaded or plain beef served with rice, beans, French fries, and fresh salad

Mole a La Antigua

$11.99

Chicken leg quarter or shredded chicken in our homemade mole sauce topped with sesame seeds, served with rice, and beans

Pachucos

$10.99

Pechuga a Empanizada

$11.99

Pechuga a La Plancha

$11.99

Breaded or plain chicken breast served with rice and steam vegetables

Pechuga Cordon Bleu

$12.99

A homemade chicken breast stuffed with cheese and ham over a creamy chipotle sauce, served with buttery mashed potato and green spaghetti

Pechuga en Crema

$11.99

Roast Beef en Gravy

$9.99

Tacos De Brisket

$11.99

Tacos De Fajita

$14.99

Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with fajita accompanied by charro beans, sautee onions, and guacamole

Tacos De Picadillo

$10.99

Choice of soft or crispy tacos, served with fideo or rice, beans and fresh salad

Tacos De Ternera

$11.99

Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with shredded ternera beef accompanied by lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Tampiqueña

$18.99

Fajita, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, one ground beef taco, one Mexican enchilada, and tortillas

Torta de Ternera

$10.99

Tostadas Villariana

$11.99

Tostada with shredded chicken breast, guacamole, fresh cream, and whole jalapeno pepper on the side

To Goooo

Plato D Picadillo

$10.99

Pollo Poblano Plato

$10.99

Tacos Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Almuerzos

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken

Chilaquiles Toluqueños Con Pollo

$11.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious homemade semi-spicy red or green sauce, topped with shredded chicken, onions, and queso fresco with refried beans

Chilaquiles Villa Antigua

$13.99

Barbacoa

Chilaquiles El General

$11.99

Mole y pollo

Pancakes

Individual Pancake

$3.99

Two Pancakes

$7.99

Pankeis Con Huevo Y Tocino

$10.99

Biscuits

3 Biscuit Con Jelly

$2.99

Biscuit Con Bacon, Huevo Y Queso

$4.99

Omelette

Jamón Y Queso Omelette

$10.99

Tocino Y Queso Omelette

$10.99

Espinacas Y Champiñones Omelette

$10.99

Nopales Y Champiñones Omelette

$11.99

Pan

Tortilla Maiz

Tortilla Harina

Oatmeal

Chico Oatmeal, Canela Pasas Y Pan Tostado

$6.99

Grande Oatmeal, Canela Pasas Y Pan Tostado

$9.99

Yogurt Y Frutas

Frutas Con Yogurt Y Granola

$7.99

Fruta Chica

$4.99

Full Menu

Tacos

Asado Taco

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Chicharrón Taco

$3.99

Ternera Taco

$3.99

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Deshebrada Taco

$3.99

Fajita De Pollo Taco

$3.99

Fajita De Res Taco

$3.99

Frijol Con Chorizo Taco

$2.79

Frijol Con Queso Taco

$2.99

Frijol Taco

$2.29

Huevo Con Chorizo Taco

$2.49

Huevo Con Jamón Taco

$2.49

Huevo Con Papa Taco

$2.79

Huevo Con Tocino Taco

$2.79

Huevo Frijol Taco

$2.99

Huevo Mex Taco

$2.99

Huevo Revuelto Taco

$2.79

Machacado a la Mexicana Taco

$3.99

Machacado al Natural Taco

$3.99

Papa a La Mexicana Taco

$2.49

Papa Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Wines En Salsa

$2.79

Huevo Wines

$2.49

Wines Mx

$2.99

Taco Chilaquil Rojo

$3.99

Taco Chilaquil Verde

$3.99

Queso En Salsa

$3.99

Taco Papa Ranchera

$2.99

Taco Papa Huevo Chorizo

$2.99

Quesadilla

$2.99

Migas Huevo Taco

$2.99

Taco D Mole

$3.99

Almuerzos

Barbacoa Natural Plato

$10.99

Barbacoa Mexicana Plato

$10.99

Chicharrón Plato

$10.99

Huevo a La Mexicana Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Chorizo Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Jamon Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Tocino Plato

$8.99

Huevos Divorciados

$8.99

Machacado a La Mexicana Plato

$10.99

Machacado Natural Plato

$10.99

Molletes Orden

$6.99

Papa a La Mexicana Plato

$8.99

Papa Huevo Plato

$8.99

Picadillo Plato

$9.99

Wines En Salsa Plato

$8.99

Especiale Almuerzo

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos Estrellados

$8.99

Migas Huevo Plato

$8.99

1 Libra Barbacoa

$19.99

Media Libra Barbacoa

$10.99

Wines A La Mx Plato

$8.99

Plato Papa Chorizo

$8.99

Huevo Nopal A La Mx Plato

$10.99

Huevo Nopal Normal Plato

$10.99

Huevo Nopal Claras Plato

$10.99

Huevos Estrellados Plato

$8.99

Antojitos

Botana Antigua

$17.99

A sampler platter with mini quesadillas, chicken, and shredded beef flautitas topped with mole sauce, pork crackling, a bit of queso fresco, guacamole dip, and molcajete sauce

Nachos Mi Coronel

$14.99

Tortillas chips topped with beans, beef fajita, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and jalapenos

Sopes Carrilleros

$11.99

Three sopecitos with shredded chicken, beef, and nopalitos salad topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and fresh cream

Choriqueso

$10.99

Cheese flambe and Mexican chorizo with homemade corn or flour tortillas

2 Tostadas Volcan

$12.99

A tortilla toasted in the grill topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, chopped onions, and cilantro, drizzle with homemade salsa de arbol and a side of charro beans

Guacamole

$8.99

Fresh avocados mixed with cilantro, tomato, onions, and a side of smoked corn tortillas

Parrilladas

Parrillada Individual

$18.99

Parrillada Para 2 Personas

$35.99

Seafood

Filete a La Mexicana

$13.99

Fish filet breaded, plain or a la mexicana served with rice and steam vegetables

Filete a la Plancha

$13.99

Fish filet served with rice and steam vegetables

Ceviche Pescado

$11.99

Your choice of shrimp or fish mixed, served with 2 tostadas or saltine crackers

Chico Cocktail De Camarón

$12.99

Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Grande Cocktail De Camarón

$15.99

Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Filete al Mojo

$13.99

Filete Veracruz

$13.99

Filete Empanizado

$13.99

Filete Relleno Cameron

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Ceviche D Camaron

$12.99

Ceviche Mixto

$13.99

Steaks

12 Oz Sirloin

$18.99

Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables

12 Oz T-Bone

$17.99

Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables

12 Oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Grilled to your temperature with green spaghetti and grilled vegetables

12 Oz Sirloin Ranchero

$19.99

12 Oz T Bone Ranchero

$19.99

12 Oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Ribeye Ranchero

$19.99

Sides

3 Tortillas Maiz

$2.49

Arroz

$2.99

Ensalada

$3.99

Frijoles Charros

$2.99

Frijoles Ref

$2.49

Guacamole*

$3.99

Papas Fritas

$2.99

Pure De Papa

$2.99

Queso

$2.99

Queso Crema

$1.99

Spaghetti Verd

$3.99

Vegetales Al Vapor

$2.99

Tortilla Harina (3)

$2.49

Tortilla Extra

$0.89

Pan Tostado

$1.99

Cambio

$1.00

Bacon

$1.99

Huevo Estrellado (1)

$1.99

Lonche Ternera Individual

$4.99

Gordita Individual

$4.29

Pechuga Cordon Sola

$9.99

Ensaladas

Mixed Green Sweet Salad

$12.98

Spring mix lettuce tossed with strawberries, queso fresco, and candied spicy pecans with a raspberry vinaigrette

Organic Baby Salad

$9.99

Baby organic spinach tossed with queso panela, apples, and spice pecans tossed in homemade balsamic sweet vinaigrette

Cesar Rustic Salad

$8.99

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Caldos Y Sopas

Sopa De Mariscos

$7.99+

A seafood mix soup served with crunchy tostadas

Sopa Maclovia

$6.99+

A mix soup of fideo, beans, and beef stew

Sopa De Fideo

$5.99+

Caldo De Res

$6.99+

Caldo De Pollo

$6.99+

Caldo Tlalpeño

$6.99+

A chicken soup served with sides of chipotle, pepper, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, and lemon

Menu De La Villa

$7.99+

Pozole

$6.99+

A mix of pork and chicken served with lettuce, radish, and tostadas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Callejeras Rojas

$11.99

Enchiladas stuffed with queso fresco, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas Verdes

$11.99

Chicken enchiladas, green peppers dripping with melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, and beans

Enmoladas

$11.99

Enmoladas with chicken breast, topped with homemade mole sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans

Entomatadas

$11.99

Enfrijoladas

$9.99

Enchilada Extra

$3.99

Fajita Plates

Beef Fajita

$17.99

Grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice and guacamole

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Chicken grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice, and guacamole

Kids Meals

Hamburguer C/Papas

$8.99

Flautas De Pollo O Ternera

$7.99

Fideo C/Pollo

$6.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Chicken Strips C/Papas Fritas

$8.99

Chicken Strips C/Spaghetti

$8.99

Postres

Pastel De Chocolate

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Crepas De Cajeta

$8.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Pan Dulce

$1.85

Capirotada Chica

$7.99

Capirotada Mediana

$9.99

Capirotada Grande

$12.99

Dulces

Empanadas de Nuez

$5.99

Empanadas de Dulce

$3.99

Mazapan

$0.75

Barra de Leche

$2.25

Bolita de Leche

$2.25

Cacahuate Japones

$1.25

Cacahuate Salado

$0.99

Coco Banderita

$1.50

Chickles 3 Pastillas

$1.00

Choco Kit kat

$1.50

Choco Resses

$1.50

Mamut

$0.99

Paleta Payaso

$1.99

Oblea Grande

$1.99

Gansito

$1.50

Fritos Mx Small

$2.00

Rielito

$1.25

Gloria

$1.50

Chocoroles

$2.50

Ojarascas Polvorones

$4.99

Duvalin

$0.75

Serpentinas

$0.75

Bubulubu

$0.75

Chicles

$1.99

Paleta Vagabundo

$1.00

Muecas

$1.50

Skwinkles

$1.50

Pulparindo

$0.75

Bebidas

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

One refill

Refresco De La Fuente

$3.49

Refill

Botella De Agua

$1.79

Café Regular

$3.49

Chocolate Milk No Refill

$3.29

Hot Mexican Chocolate No Refill

$3.29

Coca De Lata

$1.99

Café Canela

$3.49

Coca De Sabor Mexicana

$3.99

Coca Mexicana

$3.99

Te Manzanilla

$3.99

Jugo de Manzana

$2.99

Jugo De Naranja Natural

$4.59

No refill

Jugo Verde

$4.99

No refill. Naranja, apio, perejil y nopal

Licuados

$3.99

Refill

Leche

$2.99

Té Frio

$3.49

Vaso De Agua

Refill Agua Fresca

$1.00

Half And Half

$3.49

Te Verde

$3.99

Coca Plastico

$2.99

Agua Mineral

$2.99

Clamato

$2.50