Village Salad Bar
FOOD
Salads
Beet Salad
Oven Roasted Beets, Arugula, Shaved Pear, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Served with Aged Balsamic and Champagne Vinaigrette on the Side.
Caesar Salad
Baby Kale or Romaine, Croutons, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side.
Asian Salad
Napa Cabbage and Romaine, Carrots, Sliced Red Bell Peppers, Edamame, Cilantro, Green Onions, Roasted Peanuts, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Served with Peanut Dressing on the Side.
Cobb Salad
Baby Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Croutons, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Served with Dijon Vinaigrette on the Side.
Chopped Salad
Baby Romaine, Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Served with Champagne Vinaigrette on the Side.
Greek Salad
Romaine, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side.
Spinach and Kale Salad
Spinach and Kale, Sliced Pears and Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Topped with Goat Cheese, Served with White Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side
Salads: Build Your Own
Sides
Mac and Cheese
3 Cheese Blend, Made in House from Scratch. Topped with Bread Crumbs
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Homemade Mashed Potatoes topped with Poblano Gravy
Garlic Butter Green Beans
Fresh Garlic and Butter Green Beans
Creamed Corn
Corn cooked with cream, cheese, turmeric, topped with paprika
Single Corn Biscuit
One Single Corn Biscuit. Served with Butter Chip and Honey Packet
