FOOD

Salads

Beet Salad

$14.50

Oven Roasted Beets, Arugula, Shaved Pear, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Served with Aged Balsamic and Champagne Vinaigrette on the Side.

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Baby Kale or Romaine, Croutons, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side.

Asian Salad

$14.50

Napa Cabbage and Romaine, Carrots, Sliced Red Bell Peppers, Edamame, Cilantro, Green Onions, Roasted Peanuts, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Served with Peanut Dressing on the Side.

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Baby Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Croutons, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Served with Dijon Vinaigrette on the Side.

Chopped Salad

$14.50

Baby Romaine, Tomatoes, Roasted Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Served with Champagne Vinaigrette on the Side.

Greek Salad

$14.50

Romaine, Olives, Beets, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sliced Red Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette on the Side.

Spinach and Kale Salad

$14.50

Spinach and Kale, Sliced Pears and Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Topped with Goat Cheese, Served with White Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side

Salads: Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.50

Pick Lettuce, Pick 5 Toppings, One Dressing. Comes with Dressing on the Side. Served with Rosemary Bread Stick or Corn Bread, Butter Chip.

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

3 Cheese Blend, Made in House from Scratch. Topped with Bread Crumbs

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$8.00

Homemade Mashed Potatoes topped with Poblano Gravy

Garlic Butter Green Beans

$9.00

Fresh Garlic and Butter Green Beans

Creamed Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Corn cooked with cream, cheese, turmeric, topped with paprika

Single Corn Biscuit

$1.50

One Single Corn Biscuit. Served with Butter Chip and Honey Packet

Homemade Cookies

$3.00

Made from Scratch in House

DRINKS

Stubborn Sodas

$3.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Alrnold Palmer

$4.00

Half Tea, Half Lemonade

Coffee (Hot)

$4.00

Boss Bird Blend

Hot Tea (Twinings)

$4.00

More None Alcoholic

$4.00