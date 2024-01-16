Village Bistro
Breakfast
- Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled eggs, (cheese option) Cheddar, Swiss, Brie$12.00
- Village Bistro Omelet
Onions, tomato, mushrooms, asparagus, Gruyere, herbs$22.00
- Quiche Lorraine
Bacon, caramelized onions$15.00
- Avocado Tartine
Feta, toasted pepitas, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette$15.00
- Salmon Tartine
Cucumber tzatziki, lemon & pepper vinaigrette, baby arugula. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially$16.00
- Pain Perdu
Brioche with berries & creme anglaise$15.00
- Americaine
2 eggs, toast, choice of meat (sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, bistro ham) home fries, or mixed salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase yo$18.00
- Parisian
Soft scrambled eggs, bistro ham, baguette with butter & preserves$16.00
- Eggs Benedict
Poached egg, bistro ham, Meyer lemon hollandaise, and home fries or salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne$19.00
- Parfait
Granola, berries, coconut$10.00
- Crepes
Blood orange Suzette, creme fraiche, whipped cream$12.00
Lunch
Lunch - Fruits De Mer
- 1/2 Dozen East Coast Oysters
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have$21.00
- 1/2 Dozen Local Clams
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have$12.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish$18.00
Lunch - Soups
Lunch - Hors D'oeuvres
- PEI Mussels
Mariniere style or tomato$24.00
- Quiche Lorraine
Bacon, caramelized onions$15.00
- Salmon Tartare
Crème fraiche, smoked salmon roe, dill, everything bagel flatbread. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp$21.00
- Steak Tartare
Classic preparation, aged gouda, mixed salad, baguette. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if y$26.00
- Duck in a Jar
Apple chutney, pan de campagne$22.00
- Macaroni & Cheese
Bistro ham, Comte cheese, smoked gouda, breadcrumbs$16.00
- Chickpea Fries
Garlic aioli$14.00
- Escargot
Burgundy sails, garlic parsley butter, lemon, baguette$19.00
Lunch - Salads
Lunch - Entrees
- Baguette
Brie, pear, roasted turkey, french butter$15.00
- Village Burger
Smashed patty, Nueske bacon, LTP, raclette, special sauce, espelette fries or salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb$22.00
- Lobster Roll
Traditional dressing, chervil, brioche bun, espelette fries or salad$30.00
- Steak Frites$44.00
- Fish and Chips
Beer batter or grilled fish of day, preserved lemon gribiche, espelette fries or salad$28.00
- Croque Madame
Comte, bechamel, bistro ham$26.00
- Roasted Salmon
Sautéed asparagus, roasted sunchoke, beurre blanch. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you h$32.00
- Classic Tomato Ricotta Cavatelli
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan$15.00
- Bolognese Cavatelli
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan$24.00
- Chicken Club$21.00
Lunch - Sides
Kids Menu
Dinner
Dinner - Fruits De Mer
- 1/2 Dozen East Coast Oysters
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have$21.00
- 1/2 Dozen Local Clams
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have$12.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish$18.00
Dinner - Soups
Dinner - Hors D'oeuvres
- Chickpea Fries
Garlic aioli$14.00
- Escargot
Burgundy sails, garlic parsley butter, lemon, baguette$19.00
- Tuna Tartare
Crème Fraiche, smoked salmon roe, dill, everything bagel flatbread. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp$23.00
- Steak Tartare
Classic preparation, aged gouda, mixed salad, baguette. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if y$26.00
- Duck in a Jar
Apple chutney, pan de campagne$22.00
- Macaroni & Cheese
Bistro ham, Comte cheese, smoked gouda, breadcrumbs$16.00
- Heirloom Tomato Tart
Burrata, onion jam, basil oil, sea$23.00
- Cheese & Meat Board
Daily selection of meats & cheeses, fruits, seasonal pickles, and preserves$26.00
- PEI Mussels
Mariniere style or tomato$24.00
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
Dinner - Salades
Dinner - Entrees
- Village Burger
Bacon, LTP, raclette, special sauce, espelette fries or salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especial$22.00
- Steak Frites$44.00
- Croque Monsieur
Comté cheese, bechamel, bistro ham$24.00
- Croque Madame
Comte, bechamel, bistro ham$26.00
- Roasted Salmon
Sautéed asparagus, roasted sunchoke, beurre blanc. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you ha$34.00
- Roasted Cauliflower
Chanterelle mushroom, haricot vert, squash puree, persillade sauce$22.00
- Roasted Seabass
Lentils de puy, garlic spinach, roasted red pepper fricassee$35.00
- Classic Tomato Ricotta Cavatelli
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan$15.00
- Bolognese Cavatelli
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan$24.00
- Roasted Chicken
Bacon lardon, hen of woods mushrooms, pearl onions, chicken jus$28.00
- Fish and Chips
Beer batter or grilled fish of day, preserved lemon gribiche, espelette fries or salad$28.00
Dinner - Sides
Dinner - Dessert
Kids Menu
NA Bev
Coffee & Tea
Wine
Wines BTB
- BTL Mas La Chevalière Chardonay, Languedoc,2022$64.00
- BTL Chauvet Frères Beaujolais Blanc, 2018$64.00
- BTL Janare Falanghina del Sanio, 2022$64.00
- BTL Brancott B Series Sauvignon Blanc, 2022$68.00
- BTL Rouvalis Slopes of Aigialeia Assyrtiko, 2022$68.00
- BTL Coppo La Rocca Gavi$68.00
- BTL Feudo Montini Grillo della Timpa Sicilia DOC$68.00
- BTL RouteStock Sonoma Coast Chardonay$68.00
- BTL Nicolas Idiart Sancerre$72.00
- BTL Prelius Maremma Toscana Vermentino$72.00
- BTL Domain Faiveley Bourgogne$72.00
- BTL Nicolas Idiart Poully-Fume$76.00
- BTL Domaine Danielk Pollier Poully-Fuisse Vieilles Vignes$78.00
- BTL Domaine De la Jobeline Aligote,$80.00
- BTL La Cana Navia Albarino$82.00
- BTL Domain Laroche Chablis Saint Martin$84.00
- BTL Philipe Le Hardi Mercurey 1er Cru Le Puillets Blanc$90.00
- BTL Brotte Condrieu Domaine de Versant Dore$100.00
- BTL Grgich Hills Napa Valley Chardonnay$110.00
- BTL Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco$115.00
- BTL Domain Clef De Saint Thomas Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc$130.00
- BTL Chateau Ad Francos Cotes De Bordeaux Blanc$140.00
- BTL Dumol Wester Reach Chardonay, California$150.00
- BTL Les Cave Hautes-Coted Meursault$170.00
- BTL Arnaud Germain Puligny-Montrachet$200.00
- BTL Bergstrom Old Stones Chardonnay$250.00
- BTL Isla Cotes Du Rhone Grand Reserve$64.00
- BTL RouteStock Pinot Noir$64.00
- BTL Nicolas Potel PN$68.00
- BTL Escudo Rojo Origine, Cabernet Sauvignon$68.00
- BTL Antonio Gaudioso Amarone Della Valpolicella$72.00
- BTL Cascina Vengore Monte di Stefano, Barolo$72.00
- BTL Arizcuren Rioja Monte Gatún$80.00
- BTL Cantine San Marzano Primitivo$80.00
- BTL Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Rosso$90.00
- BTL M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage$100.00
- BTL Domaine Roux Pere et Fils Santenay 1er Cru$110.00
- BTL Delas Freres Saint-Joseph Francois de Tournon$120.00
- BTL Castello di Volpaia Coltassala Chianti Classico Riserva$125.00
- BTL Bodegas Lan Rioja Limitada$130.00
- BTL Domaine Clef De Saint Thomas Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Rouge$135.00
- BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis Toscana$140.00
- BTL Chateau Ad Francos Cotes de Bordeaux$145.00
- BTL Val di Suga Brunello di Montalcino$150.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Meursault Rouge1er Cru les Cras$160.00
- BTL Jean-Luc Jamet Cote Rotie Terrasses$240.00
- BTL Far Niente Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$280.00
- BTL Château Rauzan-Ségla, Margaux$325.00
- BTL Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac$425.00
- BTL Pierre Sparr Crémant Brut Réserve$64.00
- BTL Pierre Sparr Crémant Rose$64.00
- BTL Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut 375ml$68.00
- BTL Louis Dumont Champagne Brut NV$72.00
- BTL Henri Dubois Champagne Brut Rose NV$80.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV$100.00
- BTL Charles Heidseick Brut Reserve NV$120.00
- BTL Ruinart Brut Rose NV$150.00
- BTL Dom Perignon 2013$650.00
- BTL Shymphony$64.00
- BTL Peyrassol$68.00