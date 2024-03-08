Vincent's BBQ & Catering
Food Menu
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$10.99
- Classic Hamburger$10.69
- Double Cheeseburger$12.99
- Double Classic Hamburger$12.69
- Little Roadie$12.99
A burger laid over pulled pork on a toasted bun with your choice of BBQ sauce and fixings!
- Big Roadie$14.99
2 burgers laid over pulled pork and BBQ sauce with your choice of fixings!
- Outlaw Burger$18.99
NOT FOR THE WEAK! 3 burger patties, 2 slices of smoked bologna stacked high on a toasted bun and 5 pieces of cheese with your choice of fixings.
Specialties
- BBQ Nachos$10.99
CUSTOMER FAVORITE! Tortilla chips covered in meat, cheese sauce and BBQ sauce. Add extra toppings to personalize!
- BBQ Salad$11.25
- Quesadilla$9.99
Your choice of meat and BBQ sauce melted together with mixed cheese in a flour tortilla and grilled!
- Brisket Melt$13.99
Our award winning brisket with cheddar, pepper jack, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce all melted together between two pieces of Texas Toast!
Platters
- 2 Meat Platter$16.99
Comes with 2 meats, 2 sides, Texas Toast, and BBQ sauce!
- 3 Meat Platter$19.99
Comes with 3 meats, 3 sides, Texas Toast, and BBQ sauce!
- Catfish Platter$17.50
3 pieces of fried catfish, hushpuppies, coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce. We only serve USA Raised Catfish!
- Chicken Tender Platter$12.99
4 hand battered and fried chicken tenders with choice of side item and dipping sauce.
- Hog Trough$69.99
Feeds 3-5 people! Comes with 3 Meats, 5 Side Items, 1/2 Rack of ribs, Texas Toast and BBQ Sauce!
By the Pound
- Pulled Pork, Pound$12.99
- Pulled Chicken, Pound$12.99
- Brisket, Pound$19.99
- Smoked Sausage, Pound$12.99
- Alligator Sausage, Pound$13.99
- Smoked Deli Style Turkey, Pound$11.99
- Bologna, Pound$9.99
- Jalalpeno Mac N Cheese Bites, Pound$13.99
- Baked Beans, Pound$4.99
- Coleslaw, Pound$4.50
- Baked Potato Salad, Pound$4.99
- Okra, Pound$4.99
- Fries, Pound$5.99
- Hushpuppies, Pound$5.99
- Onion Rings, Pound$7.99
Ribs
Kids Menu
Sweet Tooth
Side Items
A La Carte
A La Carte List
- 1000 Island$0.25
- Alligator Sausage, Side$6.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.25
- Blackberry Jap Jelly 2oz Side$1.00
- Bologna, Individual Slice$2.00
- Boudin Eggroll , Single Roll$3.00
- Bun, Large$0.50
- Bun, Small$0.25
- Burger Patty$4.00
- Catfish, Individual Piece$4.00
- Cheese Sauce 16oz$8.00
- Cheese Sauce 2oz$1.00
- Cheese Slice$0.25
- Chicken Tender, Individual Piece$3.00
- Coleslaw, 2oz$0.50
- Extra Brisket$3.00
- Extra Chicken$2.00
- Extra Pork$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.00
- Ghost Pepper Cheese Slice$0.50
- Grilled Onion$0.50
- Honey Mustard 2oz$0.50
- Honey Mustard 4oz$1.00
- Horsey Mustard 2oz$0.50
- Horsey Mustard 4oz$1.00
- Jalapeño, 2oz Side$0.25
- Pickle Chips, Side$0.10
- Pickle Spears, Side$0.25
- Pimento Cheese 2oz$1.50
- Ranch 16oz$4.00
- Ranch 2oz$0.50
- Ranch 4oz$1.00
- Ranch 6oz$1.50
- Regular Cheese and Chips Nachos$4.00
- Regular Sausage, Side$5.50
- Sour Cream 2oz$0.25
- Sour Cream 4oz$0.50
- Tarter Sauce 16oz$4.00
- Tarter Sauce 2oz$0.50
- Tarter Sauce 4oz$1.00
- Tarter Sauce 6oz$1.50
- Texas Toast$0.50