Vincenzo's Cucina 3787 Palm Valley Rd
Pizza
Pizza 12"
- Alla Vodka 12"$15.00
Mozzarella, vodka sauce, prosciutto, parmesan, and basil.
- Aloha 12"$15.00
Pineapple, ham, red onion, mozzarella, and sauce.
- Gluten-Free Personal Pizza$13.00
- How ya doin? 12"$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, and mozzarella.
- Margherita 12"$16.00
Layer of mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, oil, garlic, and parmesan.
- Our Signature Cheese 12"$13.00
- Bianca 12"$14.00
- The Alfredo 12"$15.00
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce.
- The Buffalo 12"$16.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and ranch.
- The Hardcore Italian 12"$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, and mozzarella.
- Veggie Delight 12"$16.00
Bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, and sauce.
Pizza 18"
- Ala Vodka 18"$25.00
Mozzarella, vodka sauce, prosciutto, parmesan, and basil.
- Aloha 18"$25.00
Pineapple, ham, red onion, mozzarella, and sauce.
- How ya doin? 18"$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, peppers, onions, sauce, and mozzarella.
- Margherita 18"$26.00
Layer of mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, oil, garlic, and parmesan.
- Our Signature Cheese 18"$19.00
- Bianca 18"$23.00
- The Alfredo 18"$25.00
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce.
- The Buffalo 18"$26.00
Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and ranch
- The Hardcore Italian 18"$27.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, and mozzarella.
- Veggie Delight 18"$26.00
Bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, and sauce.
Square Pizza
Food
Starters
- Garlic Knots (6) served with Marinara$7.00
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried calamari, lemon, and banana peppers. Served with marinara sauce.
- Enzo's Chicken Wings (10)$16.00
Mild, Hot, Garlic Parm, or BBQ
- Mozzarella Carozza$11.00Out of stock
Fried mozzarella topped with melted mozzarella, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$12.00
- Garlic Knots (6) served with Marinara (Copy)$7.00
Salads/Soup
- Antipasto Salad (serves 2)$18.00
Mixed greens, black olives, green olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, provolone, salami, ham, and prosciutto. Served with choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cucina Salad$9.00
Entrees
Pasta
Stromboli's/Calzones
- Cheese and Pepperoni Boli$14.00
Mozzarella and pepperoni served with marinara sauce.
- Italian Stallion Boli$15.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella. Served with a side of sauce
- Popeye Boli$14.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, sauce on the side
- The JAX Boli$15.00Out of stock
Shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions, and mozzarella.
- Cheese Calzone$13.00
Subs
- Elaine's Sub (Pesto and Vodka Sauce Sub)$16.00
Chicken Cutlet topped with melted mozzarella, pesto sauce, and Vodka sauce.
- The Chicken Parm Sub$15.00
Housemade Chicken Cutlet, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.
- The Don Sub (Cheesesteak)$17.00Out of stock
Shaved Ribeye steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
- The Godfather (Italian Sub)$15.00
Ham, salami, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oregano, salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar.
- The Meatball Parm Sub$15.00
Meatballs topped with sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella.