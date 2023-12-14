Vine Street Social 156 S. 4th Ave Unit C-1
Food
Dips
Charcuterie and Cheese
- Charcuterie Meat Only$15.00
2 Selections of Meat served with Marcona Almonds, Olives and Crackers
- Cheese Only$16.00
2 Selections of Cheese served with Marcona Almonds, Olives and Warm Bread of GF Crakers
- Cheese and Meat$16.00+
2 Selections of Meat and Cheese served with Marcona Almonds, Olives and Crackers
Side Items
Liquor
Cocktails
Liquor
Wine
Red Wine
- Aviana Cabernet$7.00+
- Tenet Syrah Pundit$8.00+
- Bonanza Cab$8.00+
- The Calling Pinot Monterey$9.00+
- Cedar & Salmon Red Bl$9.00+
- Duckhorn Three Palms Merlot$25.00+
- BT Finca Nueva Tempranillo$42.00
- BT Calcu Malbec$45.00
- BT Poggio San Polo Rubio Sangiovese$49.00
- BT Antinori Guado Al Tasso Rose$52.00
- BT 10,000 Hours Syrah$60.00
- BT Cottarella Sodale Merlot$63.00
- BT Justin Cabernet$65.00
- BT Ardevol Anjoli Red BL$77.00
- BT Purple Hands Pinot$80.00
- BT Patz & Hall Pinot$82.00
- BT Neyers Red BL$85.00
- BT Jordan Cabernet$90.00
White Wine
- Evolucio Furmint$6.00+
- Cave De Lugny Carte Wh Burg$7.00+
- Tohu Sauv Blanc$7.00+
- Villa Pereire L'Eclat Bourdeaux$8.00+
- Decoy Chardonnay$9.00+
- Neyers Carneros Chard$10.00+
- Morgan Double L Vineyard Chardonnay$16.00+
- BT Abadia Albarino$39.00
- BT Wachau Gruner Velt$39.00
- BT McBride Sisters Sauv$44.00
- BT Von Schleinitz Riesl$49.00
- BT Bravium Chard RR$52.00
- BT Patz & Hall Chard$63.00
- BT Cave De Lugny Charmes Wh Burg$65.00
- BT Joseph Mellot Pouilly$78.00
- BT Le Garenne Sancerre$68.00
- BT Clos Du Val Sauv$95.00
Rose Wine
Sparkling
Merchandise
Sweatshirts
