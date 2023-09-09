Popular Items

DRINKS

Barista Coffee Drinks

Mocha

$3.50+

Steamed milk with espresso & our house-made chocolate syrup

Latte

$3.00+

Steamed milk & espresso. Personalize with our selection of house-made syrups!

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Spiced Chai tea concentrate with steamed milk. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso cut with hot water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and fresh whipped cream.

Iced Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso, milk, & our house-made chocolate syrup over ice.

Iced Latte

$3.00+

Espresso & your choice of milk over ice. Personalize with our selection of house-made syrups!

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+

Spiced Chai tea concentrate & milk over ice. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.

Iced Americano

$2.00+

Espresso cut with cold water over ice.

Coldbrew

$2.50+

Coffee brewed cold for 24-hours yields a less bitter, sweeter iced coffee.

Espresso Shot

$1.50+

Griffin Espresso by Roosevelt Coffee Roasters. Flavor notes: Citrus, Cherry, Fresh Tobacco.

Honey Lavender Latte

$3.50+

Our House-made Honey Lavender Syrup is perfect for late summer days.

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$3.50+

Our House-made Honey Lavender Syrup is perfect for late summer days.

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Strawberries, banana, plain low-fat yogurt, & our house-made lemonade.

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, house-made chocolate syrup, whole milk.

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, vanilla syrup, whole milk

Coffee-Chip Shake

$5.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, coldbrew coffee, chocolate chips, whole milk

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry jam, whole milk

Soft Drinks

Cane Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Creme Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemon-Lime

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

House-Made Lemonade

$2.50

Other

Bottled Water

$1.00

Organic Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Organic Fruit Punch Box

$2.00

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Organic Low-Fat Milk

$2.00

Roosevelt Coffee Retail Bag

$18.00

Retail

Roosevelt Coffee

Fala's Blend

$17.00+

Griffin Espresso

$16.00+

Ethiopia Kayon Mountain

$18.00+

Guatemala Blue Ayarza

$19.00+

Kenya Cianda Estate

$24.00+

Zambia Innovation - Kateshi Estate

$20.00+

Ethiopia Kochere

$15.00+

Guatemala Union Cantinil

$18.00+

Tanzania Korongo Peaberry

$17.00+

Colombia Sugarcane Decaf

$18.00+

Colombia Sugarcane Decaf ESPRESSO

$18.00+

Winter Blend

$18.00+

12oz can - Winter Blend Limited Edition

$28.00