Vineyard Cafe 6000 Cooper Road
DRINKS
Barista Coffee Drinks
Mocha
Steamed milk with espresso & our house-made chocolate syrup
Latte
Steamed milk & espresso. Personalize with our selection of house-made syrups!
Chai Latte
Spiced Chai tea concentrate with steamed milk. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.
Americano
Espresso cut with hot water
Hot Chocolate
House-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and fresh whipped cream.
Iced Mocha
Espresso, milk, & our house-made chocolate syrup over ice.
Iced Latte
Espresso & your choice of milk over ice. Personalize with our selection of house-made syrups!
Iced Chai Latte
Spiced Chai tea concentrate & milk over ice. Pro-tip: add a shot of espresso.
Iced Americano
Espresso cut with cold water over ice.
Coldbrew
Coffee brewed cold for 24-hours yields a less bitter, sweeter iced coffee.
Espresso Shot
Griffin Espresso by Roosevelt Coffee Roasters. Flavor notes: Citrus, Cherry, Fresh Tobacco.
Honey Lavender Latte
Our House-made Honey Lavender Syrup is perfect for late summer days.
Iced Honey Lavender Latte
Our House-made Honey Lavender Syrup is perfect for late summer days.
Smoothies
Shakes
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream, house-made chocolate syrup, whole milk.
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream, vanilla syrup, whole milk
Coffee-Chip Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream, coldbrew coffee, chocolate chips, whole milk
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry jam, whole milk