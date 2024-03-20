Vinny's Brookline 618 Brookline Boulevard
Appetizers
- French Fries$5.99
- French Fries with Cheese$7.99
- French Fries with Cheese and Bacon$8.99
- Colossal Cheese Fries$10.99
Crispy french fries topped with bacon, melted mozzarella, and provolone cheese in a bread bowl
- New! Taco Fries$8.99
Taco meat, fries, cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Fries$5.99
- Buffalo Fries with Cheese$7.99
- Buffalo Fries with Cheese and Bacon$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.99
- Broccoli Puffs$8.99
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Spicy Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Breaded Shrimp$8.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
- Breaded Zucchini$8.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Appetizer Combo$9.99
3 onion rings, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 poppers, 5 mushrooms, 2 tenders. No substitutions
House Starters
- Breadsticks$6.49
8 pieces
- Breadsticks with Cheese$7.99
8 pieces
- Garlic Bread$2.49
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.00
- Pizza Boat$4.99
8 inch
- Cheese Rolls$7.00
8 pieces
- Pepperoni Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Sausage Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Chicken Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Buffalo Chicken Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Spinach and Feta Rolls$8.99
8 pieces
- Pizza by the Slice$2.49
- Uzbek plov$14.99
- Lagman$14.99
- Manti$14.99
- Barak$14.99
- Tovuk chicken$14.99
- Shorpa$9.99
- Tiftel shorpa$12.00
- Samsa$3.99
- Bread homemade$2.99
- Marinara$1.00
- Blue chees$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Honey djon$1.00
- Hot sauce$1.00
- Buffalo sauce$1.00
- Mild sauce$1.00
- Garlic sauce$1.00
- BBQ sauce$1.00
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$6.99
No garlic bread
- Small Garden Salad with Cheese$7.99
No garlic bread
- Large Garden Salad$7.99
- Large Garden Salad with Cheese$8.99
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Chicken, romaine lettuce, and Romano cheese
- Antipasto Salad$13.99
Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Chef Salad$13.99
Ham, turkey breast, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Greek Salad$13.99
Black olives and feta cheese
- Greek Salad with Chicken$13.99
Black olives and feta cheese with chicken
- Mediterranean Salad$13.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese
- Gyro Salad$13.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese, and gyro sauce
- Taco Salad$13.99
Taco meat, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, frito chips (no croutons)
- Seafood Salad$13.99
Shrimp, crab meat with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Tuna Salad$13.99
Tuna with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese (no onions)
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella, special buffalo sauce (no onions)
- Popcorn Chicken Salad$13.99
Popcorn chicken, french fries, (no onions), mozzarella cheese
- New! Breaded Chicken Salad$13.99
Breaded chicken, french fries, (no onions), mozzarella cheese
- Steak Salad$13.99
Mushrooms, steak, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Tuscan Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and feta (no onions)
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.99
Chicken and cheese
- Steak Wrap$8.99
Steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries and cheese with our special hot sauce
- Gyro Meat Wrap$9.99
Gyro meat and cheese
- Seafood Wrap$9.99
Shrimp, crab meat and cheese
- Vegetable Wrap$9.99
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomato and cheese
- Turkey Wrap$9.99
Turkey and cheese
Traditional and White Pizza
Wings
Small Speciality Pies
- Small 10" Taco Pie$14.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Small 10" New! Pierogi Pie$14.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Small 10" Five Cheese Pie$14.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Small 10" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Mediterranean Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Small 10" Spinach and Feta Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Small 10" Spinach and Chicken Pie$14.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Small 10" Vegetable Pie$14.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Seafood Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Small 10" Greek Pie$14.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pie$14.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Steak Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Meat Lover Pie$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" BBQ Chicken Pie$14.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Ranchero Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pie$14.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Vinny's Special Pie$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small 10" Tuscan Chicken Pie$14.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Medium Specialty Pies
- Medium 12" Taco Pie$18.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Medium 12" New! Pierogi Pie$18.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Medium 12" Five Cheese Pie$18.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Mediterranean Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Medium 12" Spinach and Feta Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Spinach and Chicken Pie$18.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Medium 12" Vegetable Pie$18.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Seafood Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Medium 12" Greek Pie$18.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Medium 12" Hawaiian Pie$18.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Steak Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Meat Lover Pie$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" BBQ Chicken Pie$18.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Ranchero Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken Pie$18.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Vinny's Special Pie$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium 12" Tuscan Chicken Pie$18.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Large Specialty Pies
- Large 14" Taco Pie$21.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Large 14" New! Pierogi Pie$21.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Large 14" Five Cheese Pie$21.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Large 14" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$21.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large 14" Mediterranean Pie$21.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Large 14" Spinach and Feta Pie$21.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Large 14" Spinach and Chicken Pie$21.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Large 14" Vegetable Pie$21.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large 14" Seafood Pie$21.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Large 14" Greek Pie$21.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Large 14" Hawaiian Pie$21.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large 14" Steak Pie$21.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Large 14" Meat Lover Pie$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large 14" BBQ Chicken Pie$21.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Large 14" Ranchero Pie$21.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Large 14" Buffalo Chicken Pie$21.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Large 14" Vinny's Special Pie$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large 14" Tuscan Chicken Pie$21.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
XL Specialty Pies
- X-Large 16" Taco Pie$24.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- X-Large 16" New! Pierogi Pie$24.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- X-Large 16" Five Cheese Pie$24.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- X-Large 16" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$24.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- X-Large 16" Mediterranean Pie$24.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- X-Large 16" Spinach and Feta Pie$24.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- X-Large 16" Spinach and Chicken Pie$24.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- X-Large 16" Vegetable Pie$24.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- X-Large 16" Seafood Pie$24.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large 16" Greek Pie$24.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- X-Large 16" Hawaiian Pie$24.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- X-Large 16" Steak Pie$24.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- X-Large 16" Meat Lover Pie$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- X-Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pie$24.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- X-Large 16" Ranchero Pie$24.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- X-Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- X-Large 16" Vinny's Special Pie$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- X-Large 16" Tuscan Chicken Pie$24.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Big Vinny Specialty Pies
- Big Vinny 18" Taco Pie$27.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Big Vinny 18" New! Pierogi Pie$27.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Big Vinny 18" Five Cheese Pie$27.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$27.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Mediterranean Pie$27.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Spinach and Feta Pie$27.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Spinach and Chicken Pie$27.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Vegetable Pie$27.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Seafood Pie$27.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Greek Pie$27.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Hawaiian Pie$27.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Steak Pie$27.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Meat Lover Pie$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Big Vinny 18" BBQ Chicken Pie$27.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Ranchero Pie$27.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Buffalo Chicken Pie$27.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Vinny's Special Pie$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Big Vinny 18" Tuscan Chicken Pie$27.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Sicilian Specialty Pies
- Sicilian Square 16" Taco Pie$30.99
Spicy seasoned ground beef, cheddar. Mozzarella, and provolone cheese, cold lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and black olives, with sour cream on the side
- Sicilian Square 16" New! Pierogi Pie$30.99
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, red onion with garlic sauce
- Sicilian Square 16" Five Cheese Pie$30.99
Mozzarella and provolone, feta, cheddar, ricotta, Romano cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Broccoli and Chicken Pie$30.99
Garlic sauce, broccoli, grilled chicken, cheddar, with mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Mediterranean Pie$30.99
Garlic sauce, cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Spinach and Feta Pie$30.99
Garlic sauce, spinach, tomatoes. Red onions, feta, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Spinach and Chicken Pie$30.99
Spinach, grilled chicken strips, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Vegetable Pie$30.99
Spinach, mushrooms. Red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, garlic, broccoli, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Seafood Pie$30.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat. Mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Greek Pie$30.99
Garlic sauce, gyro meat. Tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Hawaiian Pie$30.99
Imported chopped Danish ham, pineapple chunks, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Steak Pie$30.99
Ranch sauce, steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Meat Lover Pie$30.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, gyro meat, bacon, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" BBQ Chicken Pie$30.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken strips, pineapple chunks, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Ranchero Pie$30.99
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Buffalo Chicken Pie$30.99
Vinny's special buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, buffalo fries. Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Vinny's Special Pie$30.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Sicilian Square 16" Tuscan Chicken Pie$30.99
Ranch sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts. Spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Burgers
- Hamburger$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
- Hamburger with Fries$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
- Cheeseburger with Fries$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
- Chicken Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
- New! Chicken Burger with Fries$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo
Calzones
- Small Italian Calzone$15.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Italian Calzone$20.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Steak Calzone$15.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Steak Calzone$20.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Chicken Calzone$15.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Chicken Calzone$20.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone$15.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone$20.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small New! Taco Calzone$15.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Large New! Taco Calzone$20.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small Meatball Calzone$15.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Meatball Calzone$20.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Sausage Calzone$15.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Sausage Calzone$20.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Gyro Calzone$15.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Large Gyro Calzone$20.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Small Club Calzone$15.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Large Club Calzone$20.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Small Seafood Calzone$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Seafood Calzone$20.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Spinach Calzone$15.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Spinach Calzone$20.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Vegetable Calzone$15.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Vegetable Calzone$20.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Create Your Own Calzone$15.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Create Your Own Calzone$20.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
STROMBOLIS
- Small Italian Stromboli$15.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Italian Stromboli$20.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Steak Stromboli$15.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Steak Stromboli$20.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Chicken Stromboli$15.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Chicken Stromboli$20.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$15.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$20.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small New! Taco Stromboli$15.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Large New! Taco Stromboli$20.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small Meatball Stromboli$15.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Meatball Stromboli$20.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Sausage Stromboli$15.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Sausage Stromboli$20.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Gyro Stromboli$15.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Large Gyro Stromboli$20.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Small Club Stromboli$15.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Large Club Stromboli$20.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Small Seafood Stromboli$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Seafood Stromboli$20.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Spinach Stromboli$15.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Spinach Stromboli$20.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Vegetable Stromboli$15.99
Vegetable mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Vegetable Stromboli$20.99
Vegetable mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Create Your Own Stromboli$15.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Create Your Own Stromboli$20.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
WEDGIES
- Small Italian Wedgie$15.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Italian Wedgie$20.99
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Steak Wedgie$15.99
Steak steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Steak Wedgie$20.99
Steak steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Chicken Wedgie$15.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Chicken Wedgie$20.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Buffalo Chicken Wedgie$15.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Buffalo Chicken Wedgie$20.99
Breaded chicken, buffalo fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Taco Wedgie$15.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Large Taco Wedgie$20.99
Seasoned taco meat, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small Meatball Wedgie$15.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Meatball Wedgie$20.99
Meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Sausage Wedgie$15.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Sausage Wedgie$20.99
Italian sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Gyro Wedgie$15.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Large Gyro Wedgie$20.99
Gyro meat, feta cheese
- Small Club Wedgie$15.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Large Club Wedgie$20.99
Turkey, ham, bacon and cheese
- Small Seafood Wedgie$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Seafood Wedgie$20.99
Shrimp, crab meat, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Spinach Wedgie$15.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Spinach Wedgie$20.99
Spinach, garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Vegetable Wedgie$15.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Vegetable Wedgie$20.99
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, spinach, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Small Create Your Own Wedgie$15.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Create Your Own Wedgie$20.99
Your choice of 3 toppings, mozzarella and provolone cheese
PASTAS
- Spaghetti$13.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Sausage$14.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$13.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken$15.99
Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp$15.99
Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce
- Lasagna$13.99
- Baked Ziti$13.99
Marinara sauce with penne topped with cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Cheese ravioli, marinara sauce topped with cheese
- Stuffed Shells$13.99
Shells stuffed, marinara sauce topped with cheese
Specialty Pastas
- Chicken and Broccoli Pasta$15.99
Grilled chicken strips, and broccoli with Alfredo sauce served over fettuccine
- Chicken Carbonara$15.99
Grilled chicken strips, bacon, mushrooms with alfredo sauce served over fettuccine
- Chicken and Roasted Red Peppers$15.99
Grilled chicken strips, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms with garlic sauce served over penne
- Seafood Pasta$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat, fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce
- Mediterranean Pasta$15.99
Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, garlic sauce, served over penne and topped with feta cheese
- Meat Lover Pasta$15.99
Meatballs, Italian sausage with marinara sauce served over spaghetti
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$15.99
Breaded chicken filet, served over spaghetti with marinara sauce topped with cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$15.99
Eggplant served over spaghetti with marinara sauce, topped with cheese
- Tuscan Chicken Pasta$15.99
Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, roasted red peppers, served over fettuccine
- Seafood Penne$15.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes and onions served over penne
Hoagies
- HALF Italian Hoagie$8.99
Turkey ham, beef salami, beef capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and Italian dressing
- WHOLE Italian Hoagie$13.99
Turkey ham, beef salami, beef capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheese and Italian dressing
- HALF Steak Hoagie$8.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing and mayo
- WHOLE Steak Hoagie$13.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing and mayo
- HALF Chicken Fillet Hoagie$8.99
Breaded or grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Chicken Fillet Hoagie$13.99
Breaded or grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- HALF Chicken Parm Hoagie$8.99
Breaded chicken fillet, marinara sauce and cheese
- WHOLE Chicken Parm Hoagie$13.99
Breaded chicken fillet, marinara sauce and cheese
- HALF Eggplant Parm Hoagie$8.99
Eggplant, marinara sauce and cheese
- WHOLE Eggplant Parm Hoagie$13.99
Eggplant, marinara sauce and cheese
- HALF Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$8.99
Breaded chicken breast, hot sauce. Ranch sauce, cheese, and buffalo fries
- WHOLE Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$13.99
Breaded chicken breast, hot sauce. Ranch sauce, cheese, and buffalo fries
- HALF BBQ Chicken Hoagie$8.99
Grilled chicken strips, homemade BBQ sauce and cheese
- WHOLE BBQ Chicken Hoagie$13.99
Grilled chicken strips, homemade BBQ sauce and cheese
- HALF Turkey Hoagie Hoagie$8.99
Smoked turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with cheddar
- WHOLE Turkey Hoagie Hoagie$13.99
Smoked turkey breast, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with cheddar
- HALF Ham and Cheese Hoagie$8.99
Imported Danish ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Ham and Cheese Hoagie$13.99
Imported Danish ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- HALF Fish Hoagie$8.99
Breaded cod fillet, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
- WHOLE Fish Hoagie$13.99
Breaded cod fillet, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
- HALF Tuna Hoagie$8.99
White tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Tuna Hoagie$13.99
White tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- HALF Cheeseburger Hoagie$8.99
Hamburger patties, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
- WHOLE Cheeseburger Hoagie$13.99
Hamburger patties, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
- HALF Meatball Hoagie$8.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese
- WHOLE Meatball Hoagie$13.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce and cheese
- HALF Hot Sausage Hoagie$8.99
Hot sausage, marinara sauce and cheese
- WHOLE Hot Sausage Hoagie$13.99
Hot sausage, marinara sauce and cheese
- HALF Vegetable Hoagie$8.99
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and Italian dressing
- WHOLE Vegetable Hoagie$13.99
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and Italian dressing
- HALF Mediterranean Hoagie$8.99
Garlic sauce, artichoke hearts, olives, roasted red peppers, red onions with feta cheese
- WHOLE Mediterranean Hoagie$13.99
Garlic sauce, artichoke hearts, olives, roasted red peppers, red onions with feta cheese
Specialty Hoagie
- HALF Supreme Italian Hoagie$9.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, hot peppers, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian dressing
- WHOLE Supreme Italian Hoagie$14.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, hot peppers, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian dressing
- HALF Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie$9.99
Steak cooked on the grill with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- WHOLE Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie$14.99
Steak cooked on the grill with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese
- HALF Supreme Steak Hoagie$9.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, hot peppers, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing and mayo
- WHOLE Supreme Steak Hoagie$14.99
Steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, hot peppers, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing and mayo
- HALF Steak Ranchero Hoagie$9.99
Steak, seasoned french fries, ranch sauce with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- WHOLE Steak Ranchero Hoagie$14.99
Steak, seasoned french fries, ranch sauce with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- HALF Buffalo Steak Hoagie$9.99
Steak, Vinny's hot sauce, french fries, and melted mozzarella
- WHOLE Buffalo Steak Hoagie$14.99
Steak, Vinny's hot sauce, french fries, and melted mozzarella
- HALF Taco Hoagie$9.99
Taco meat, mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese, Fritos, lettuce
- WHOLE Taco Hoagie$14.99
Taco meat, mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheese, Fritos, lettuce
- HALF Chicken Ranchero Hoagie$9.99
Grilled chicken strips, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, ranch sauce with cheese
- WHOLE Chicken Ranchero Hoagie$14.99
Grilled chicken strips, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, ranch sauce with cheese
- HALF Supreme Chicken Hoagie$9.99
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Supreme Chicken Hoagie$14.99
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- HALF Tuscan Chicken Hoagie$9.99
Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- WHOLE Tuscan Chicken Hoagie$14.99
Garlic sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- HALF Club$9.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Club$14.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, extra cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- HALF Seafood Hoagie$9.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
- WHOLE Seafood Hoagie$14.99
Garlic sauce, shrimp, crab meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
Gyros
- Gyro$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and our special gyro sauce
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and our special gyro sauce
- Steak Gyro$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and our special gyro sauce
- Gyro Platter$9.99
With fries
- Chicken Gyro Platter$9.99
With fries
- Steak Gyro Platter$9.99
With fries
Desserts
Special
- Pickup Special Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
Limit two
- Pickup Special X-Large Cheese Pizza$11.99
Limit two
- Family Special$28.99
Large cheese pizza, one whole regular hoagie, one order of breadsticks, and 2 liter pepsi
- Sicilian Special$21.99
Sicilian one-topping square pizza
- Party Special$63.99
Two large one-topping pizzas, two dozen wings, two orders of breadsticks and 2 liters of Pepsi product
- Hoagies and Wings$34.99
Any two 16" whole regular hoagies and a dozen wings
- One-Topping Special - Large One-Topping Pizza$15.99
- One Topping Special - X-Large One Topping Pizza$17.99
- Pizza, Wings, Hoagie Special$39.99
Large 1 topping pizza, whole regular hoagie, and a dozen wings
- 2-2-2 Special$31.99
Two large pizzas, two toppings each 2 LTR Pepsi product
- Pizza and Wings$30.99
Large specialty pizza and a dozen wings
- Pizza and Wings Special$27.99
Large one topping pizza and a dozen wings
- Pizza Party Special$51.99
4 large cheese pizzas
- Pick 2 Special$27.99
Choose any two 10" calzones, wedgies, or strombolis
- One Topping Pizza Special - Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 12 Wings, and a 2 Liter$28.99
Limit two
- One Topping Pizza Special - Large Pizza with 1 Topping, Whole Hoagie, and a 2 Liter$28.99
Limit two
- Gyro Special$16.99
Two gyros and one order of fries
- Hoagie Special$24.99
Any two 16" regular whole hoagies
- + Ranch$0.75