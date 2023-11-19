Vintage Wood Fire 3826 W Ridge Rd
Appetizers
All Appetizers
- Deep Fried Corn Nuggets (10)$5.99
10 Delicious fried corn nuggets
- Pizza Bites (10) w/Marinara$6.99
Fried pizza bites with marinara sauce
- Pepperoni Balls (2)$4.50
Deep Fried Stanganelli's Pepperoni Balls
- Pepperoni Balls (5)$10.75
Deep Fried Stanganelli's Pepperoni Balls
- Pepperoni Balls (10)$21.00
Deep Fried Stanganelli's Pepperoni Balls
- Jumbo Baked Pretzel$9.00
A Jumbo baked pretzel with honey mustard and queso for dipping
- Mac & Cheese Appetizer$7.00
Our White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
- Vintage Mac & Cheese$10.50
Our White Cheddar mac & cheese with pulled pork and jalapenos. Comes with 1 side of BBQ sauce.
- Pizza Logs$6.99
Pizza Logs with Marinara
- Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
- Loaded Crinkle Cut Fires$13.00
- Vintage Munchie Combo$17.00
A basket of appetizers for everyone to share. 2 Tenders, 2 Pepperoni Balls, 3 Pizza Logs, 3 Pizza bites, Crinkle cut Fries.
Pizza
Personal Pizza 4 cut
- 10 Inch Cheese Pizza$9.50
- 10 Inch Queen Margherita Pizza$11.00
Light Red sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes and basil leaves.
- 10 Inch Classic Supreme$11.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onions and black olives.
- 10 Inch Vintage Triple Decker$11.00
Lots of Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.
- 10 Inch Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.00
Ranch Base, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch and Nashville Hot seasoning.
- 10 Inch Big Mac (and Cheese) Pizza$12.00
Vintage Hot BBQ Sauce Base, Mac & Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork and Jalapenos
- 10 Inch Texas Sweet BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.00
Our Sweet BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, pineapple, cheddar jack cheese and topped with Sweet BBQ.
Large Pizza 8 Cut
- 14 Inch Cheese Pizza$12.00
- 14 Inch Queen Margherita Pizza$16.00
Light Red sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes and basil leaves.
- 14 Inch Classic Supreme$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onions and black olives.
- 14 Inch Vintage Triple Decker$16.00
Lots of Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.
- 14 Inch Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Ranch Base, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch and Nashville Hot seasoning.
- 14 Inch Big Mac (& Cheese) Pizza$17.00
Vintage Hot BBQ Sauce Base, Mac & Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork and Jalapenos
- 14 Inch Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Our Sweet BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, pineapple, cheddar jack cheese and topped with Sweet BBQ.
Cauliflower Crust
- 12 Inch Cauliflower Cheese Pizza$12.95
- 12 Inch Queen Margherita Pizza Cauliflower$15.00
Light Red sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes and basil leaves.
- 12 Inch Classic Supreme Cauliflower$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, red onions and black olives.
- 12 Inch Vintage Triple Decker Cauliflower$15.00
Lots of Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon.
- 12 Inch Nashville Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower$15.00
Ranch Base, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch and Nashville Hot seasoning.
- 12 Inch Big Mac (and Cheese) Pizza Cauliflower$15.00
Vintage Hot BBQ Sauce Base, Mac & Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork and Jalapenos
- 12 Inch Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
Our Sweet BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, pineapple, cheddar jack cheese and topped with Sweet BBQ.
ADD Some Spicy Sauce to your life
BBQ
Ribs
BBQ Dipping Sauce
ADD Some Spicy Sauce to your life
Wings
Traditional Wings
ADD Some Spicy Sauce to your life
Submarine Sandwiches
Footlong Submarine Sandwiches
- Footlong Italian Sub$13.00
Footlong hoagie roll with sliced ham, salami and pepperoni. Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes
- Footlong Meatball Sub$13.00
Footlong sub. Homemade meatballs, our red sauce, shredded mozzarella topped with parmesan and oregano.
- Footlong Big Chicken Sub$13.50
Grilled Chicken, red onions, fresh mushrooms, shredded cheese and queso.
- Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.50
Fried Tenders, Mozzarella cheese, Red Sauce, parmesan and oregano
Tenders
Just the Tenders
Chicken Tender Meals
- 3 Piece Tender Meal$7.50
3 piece tender meal. Includes potato salad, cornbread, pickles and dipping sauce.
- 4 Piece Tender Meal$9.35
4 piece tender meal. Includes potato salad, cornbread, pickles and dipping sauce.
- 6 Piece Tender Meal$11.20
6 piece tender meal. Includes potato salad, cornbread, pickles and dipping sauce.
ADD Some Spicy Sauce to your life
Salads
Vintage Salads
Antipasto Salad
Drinks
2 Liters
20 Oz
Fountian Drinks
Teas/Water
Desserts
Cannolis
Cookies/Brownies
Donuts/Cakes
- Mini Donuts (12)$4.00
Indulge in a dozen of our delectable donut holes, each bursting with a variety of mouthwatering flavors. These bite-sized treats are perfect for sharing with friends and family, so grab a box and satisfy your sweet tooth today!
- Apple Pie Logs (4)$7.00
Indulge in the mouthwatering taste of our Apple Pie Dessert Logs. These delectable treats are filled with delicious apple flavor and are conveniently portioned for easy sharing. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a delightful dessert experience - order your Apple Pie Dessert Logs today!
- Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga (3)$6.00
Indulge in the mouthwatering combination of tangy raspberries and rich cheesecake, all wrapped in a crispy, golden shell. With its creamy filling and irresistible flavor, our Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga is a dessert lover's dream come true. Treat yourself to this delectable treat today!