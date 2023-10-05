OMELETTES

Bacon Me Crazy

$17.49

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Green Onions, Tomatoes

Cali-Shrimptastic

$18.29

Shrimp, Garlic, Green Onions, Cilantro, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Avocado

Dak Attack

$17.29

Sausage, Green Onions, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce

Denver's Denver

$16.99

Ham, White Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese

Hogfather

$17.99

Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado

Garden Party

$16.79

Zucchini, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomatoes, White Onions, Jack heese, Cheddar cheese

Just Meat & Cheese Please

$17.49

Choice of 2 Meats, Cheddar cheese

Pablo's Pigasso

$17.29

Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Cilantro, Green Salsa

Spanish Frittata

$17.49

Chorizo, Potatoes, Paprika, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Parsley, Avocado

Build Your Own

$12.49

BREAKFAST

Big Country Breakfast

$16.99

3 Eggs any style, Choice of Protein, Breakfast side, Toast, Biscuits & Gravy

Classic Breakfast

$15.49

3 Eggs any style, Choice of Protein, Breakfast side, Toast

Bomb Burrito

$16.29

Big Burrito with scrambled eggs, Choice of protein, Jack Cheese, Red Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

Breaded steak pan fried, covered in Country gravy, 2 Eggs, Breakfast side, Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$15.49

Toast, Avocado Smash, Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Feta, Seasoning

Huevos Rancheros

$16.49

Corn Tortillas, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, 2 eggs, Red Salsa, Avocado, Cotija cheese

Chilaquiles

$16.79

Tortilla Chips, Red or Green Salsa, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Avocado, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, 2 Eggs

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$7.99

One large Biscuit smothered in Country gravy

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$10.49

Two large Biscuits smothered in Country gravy

Over the Top Tots

$15.99

Golden Fried Tots, Bacon or Chorizo, Nacho Cheese, Green Onions, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, 2 Eggs

SWEET STUFF

2 Banana / Walnut

$14.49

Buttermilk Pancakes with Toasted nuts, Homemade Honey Butter Syrup, Sauteed Bananas, Whipped Cream on top

4 Banana / Walnut

$16.49

Buttermilk Pancakes with Toasted nuts, Homemade Honey Butter Syrup, Sauteed Bananas, Whipped Cream on top

Banana Walnut Meal

$18.78+

2 Banana Nut Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs

Violet's Pancake Breakfast

$16.49

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs

Rooster's Frenchie Breakfast

$16.79

Thick Sourdough Bread soaked in Eggs with Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Cream then grilled, Protein choice, 2 Eggs

French Toast

$14.99

Thick Sourdough Bread soaked in Eggs with Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Cream then grilled

Shortstack

$12.29

2 Thick Buttermilk Pancakes

Fullstack

$14.29

4 Thick Buttermilk Pancakes

STUFFed French Toast

$16.99

French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese & Orange Marmalade, topped with Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, and Whipped Cream

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.49

4 Pumpkin Pancakes

$16.49

Pumpkin Pancke Meal

$18.79+

S/ 1 French Toast

$5.79

S/ STUFF French Toast

$6.99

Gluten Free Shortstack

$16.49

2 Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancake Meal

$19.79

2 Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs

FLIP SIDES

S/ Ranch

$0.99

S/ SOS Sauce

$0.99

S/ Bacon

$5.99

S/ Crispy Bacon

$5.99

S/ Ham

$5.99

S/ Sausage

$5.99

S/ Turkey Sausage

$5.99

S/ Chorizo

$5.99

S/ Chicken Breast

$5.99

S/ Canadian Bacon

*S/ Potatoes

$4.99

S/ Loaded Potatoes

$6.89

S/ Potato W/Onion

$5.79

S/ Potato W/Cheese

$5.99

S/ HASHBRIZZLE

$4.99

S/ HASH Crispy

$4.99

S/ HASH Loaded

$6.89

S/ HASH W/Onions

$5.79

S/ HASH W/Cheese

$5.99

S/ 1/2 Avo

$2.79

S/ FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

S/ GARLIC FRIES

$7.49

S/ 1 Egg

$2.49

S/ 2 Eggs

$4.79

S/ 1 Pancake

$4.49

S/ 1 French Toast

$5.49

S/ STUFF French Toast

$6.99

1 Banana Walnut Pancake

$7.99

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$7.99

S/ Toast

$2.99

SUB 1/2 BG

$1.99

ADD Biscuit & Gravy

$3.79

Biscuit NO Gravy

$3.79

English Muffin

$2.99

Garlic Cheese Toast

$3.29

Slice Avocado Toast

$5.99

S/ Sliced Tomatoes

$2.79

S/ Fruit Cup

$4.99

Cup All Berries

$5.49

S/ Cottage Cheese

$3.49

S/ Black Beans

$3.49

S/ Pickle Chips

$0.99

S/ Pickle Spears

$0.99

S/ Gravy (Large)

$2.99

S/ BBQ Sauce

$0.79

S/ Hollandaise

$0.99

S/ Red Salsa

$0.99

S/ Pico

$0.99

S/ Green Salsa

$0.99

S/ Sour Cream

$0.99

S/ Jalapenos

$1.49

3 Fried Jalapenos

$2.99

S/ Ban Walnut Sauce

$2.99

S/ Nutella

$1.79

S/ Cream Cheese

$1.49

S/ Honey

$0.99

S/ Peanut Butter

$1.49

S/ Real Maple Syrup

$2.99

S/ Whipped Cream

$1.79

S/ Burger Patty

$5.99

S/ Veggie Patty

$5.99

S/ Crab

$22.99

S/ Carnitas

$5.99

S/ Juice for Champagne

$1.49

BENNYS

Traditional Eggs Benny

$17.49

Two English Muffins, Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise

Bacon Benny

$17.49

Two English Muffins, Bacon, Mushrooms, Hollandaise, Avocado

Carnitas benny

$17.79

Two English Muffins, Shredded Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Hollandaise, Sour Cream Drizzle, Avocado

Chico's Chorizo Benny

$17.79

Two English Muffins, Cream Cheese, Chorizo, Chipotle Hollandaise, Avocado, Pico de Gallo

D'LITEFUL

Super Veggie Scramble

$16.79

Egg Whites Scrambled with Spinach, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Garlic, Everything Spice

Great Green Burrito

$16.49

Flour Tortilla filled with Egg Whites, grilled Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Avocado

Feta Me Beta Scramble

$16.89

Egg Whites scrambled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Bell Pepper, Turkey Sausage, Feta, Everything Spice

Ari's Oatmeal

$10.99

Old Fashioned Oatmeal with Cinnamon, Brown sugar, Raisins

Southwest Veggies

$16.79

Homestyle Potatoes with Choice of Protein, Broccoli, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black beans, Pico de Gallo

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BAM Boss Burger

$16.99

Burger with cheese, bacon, mushrooms, avocado

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.99

Burger with Cheddar cheese, bacon, potato stack, bbq sauce

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.79

Burger with choice of cheese

Cooper's Clucker

$16.49

Chicken Sandwich with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado

B.L.T.A.

$16.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Sandwich

Crab Melt

$34.49

Crab melt, Garlic cheese toast, tomatoes, avocado

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$16.49

Garlic cheese toast, Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Spinach, Bacon, Onside SOS Sauce

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.79

Pastrami, Grilled White Onions, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$16.79

Chicken Sandwich on Garlic cheese toast, Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Onside SOS Sauce

Plain Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.79

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Garlic cheese toast

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken,Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, Black beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips, Avocado, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Strawberry Spin Salad

$12.99

Spinach, Strawberries, Walnuts, Red Onions, Feta cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic cheese toast

House Salad

$4.99

Add Side Salad

$2.99

KIDS

Foxy's Breakfast

$8.99

Pancake or French Toast, Protein, Eggs

Porky & Eggys

$8.99

Protein, Eggs, Side, Toast

Smiley Face Pancake

$8.99

Bwok Bwok Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Coffee

$3.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.99+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99+

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Iced tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$4.49

Magic Mocha

$4.99

Milk

$2.99+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Soda

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.69

Tomato Juice

$4.49

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Roy Rogers

$4.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.29

Kid's Drink Refill

$0.99