Violet Rooster Chino Hills
OMELETTES
Bacon Me Crazy
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Green Onions, Tomatoes
Cali-Shrimptastic
Shrimp, Garlic, Green Onions, Cilantro, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Avocado
Dak Attack
Sausage, Green Onions, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce
Denver's Denver
Ham, White Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Cheddar Cheese
Hogfather
Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado
Garden Party
Zucchini, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Tomatoes, White Onions, Jack heese, Cheddar cheese
Just Meat & Cheese Please
Choice of 2 Meats, Cheddar cheese
Pablo's Pigasso
Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Cilantro, Green Salsa
Spanish Frittata
Chorizo, Potatoes, Paprika, Red Bell Pepper, Jack Cheese, Parsley, Avocado
Build Your Own
BREAKFAST
Big Country Breakfast
3 Eggs any style, Choice of Protein, Breakfast side, Toast, Biscuits & Gravy
Classic Breakfast
3 Eggs any style, Choice of Protein, Breakfast side, Toast
Bomb Burrito
Big Burrito with scrambled eggs, Choice of protein, Jack Cheese, Red Salsa, Avocado, Sour Cream
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded steak pan fried, covered in Country gravy, 2 Eggs, Breakfast side, Toast
Loaded Avocado Toast
Toast, Avocado Smash, Bacon, Grilled Tomato, Feta, Seasoning
Huevos Rancheros
Corn Tortillas, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, 2 eggs, Red Salsa, Avocado, Cotija cheese
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips, Red or Green Salsa, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Avocado, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, 2 Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy Half Order
One large Biscuit smothered in Country gravy
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
Two large Biscuits smothered in Country gravy
Over the Top Tots
Golden Fried Tots, Bacon or Chorizo, Nacho Cheese, Green Onions, Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, 2 Eggs
SWEET STUFF
2 Banana / Walnut
Buttermilk Pancakes with Toasted nuts, Homemade Honey Butter Syrup, Sauteed Bananas, Whipped Cream on top
4 Banana / Walnut
Buttermilk Pancakes with Toasted nuts, Homemade Honey Butter Syrup, Sauteed Bananas, Whipped Cream on top
Banana Walnut Meal
2 Banana Nut Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs
Violet's Pancake Breakfast
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs
Rooster's Frenchie Breakfast
Thick Sourdough Bread soaked in Eggs with Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Cream then grilled, Protein choice, 2 Eggs
French Toast
Thick Sourdough Bread soaked in Eggs with Vanilla, Cinnamon, & Cream then grilled
Shortstack
2 Thick Buttermilk Pancakes
Fullstack
4 Thick Buttermilk Pancakes
STUFFed French Toast
French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese & Orange Marmalade, topped with Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, and Whipped Cream
2 Pumpkin Pancakes
4 Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancke Meal
S/ 1 French Toast
S/ STUFF French Toast
Gluten Free Shortstack
2 Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes
Gluten Free Pancake Meal
2 Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancakes, with Protein choice, 2 Eggs
FLIP SIDES
S/ Ranch
S/ SOS Sauce
S/ Bacon
S/ Crispy Bacon
S/ Ham
S/ Sausage
S/ Turkey Sausage
S/ Chorizo
S/ Chicken Breast
S/ Canadian Bacon
*S/ Potatoes
S/ Loaded Potatoes
S/ Potato W/Onion
S/ Potato W/Cheese
S/ HASHBRIZZLE
S/ HASH Crispy
S/ HASH Loaded
S/ HASH W/Onions
S/ HASH W/Cheese
S/ 1/2 Avo
S/ FRENCH FRIES
S/ GARLIC FRIES
S/ 1 Egg
S/ 2 Eggs
S/ 1 Pancake
S/ 1 French Toast
S/ STUFF French Toast
1 Banana Walnut Pancake
1 Pumpkin Pancake
S/ Toast
SUB 1/2 BG
ADD Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuit NO Gravy
English Muffin
Garlic Cheese Toast
Slice Avocado Toast
S/ Sliced Tomatoes
S/ Fruit Cup
Cup All Berries
S/ Cottage Cheese
S/ Black Beans
S/ Pickle Chips
S/ Pickle Spears
S/ Gravy (Large)
S/ BBQ Sauce
S/ Hollandaise
S/ Red Salsa
S/ Pico
S/ Green Salsa
S/ Sour Cream
S/ Jalapenos
3 Fried Jalapenos
S/ Ban Walnut Sauce
S/ Nutella
S/ Cream Cheese
S/ Honey
S/ Peanut Butter
S/ Real Maple Syrup
S/ Whipped Cream
S/ Burger Patty
S/ Veggie Patty
S/ Crab
S/ Carnitas
S/ Juice for Champagne
BENNYS
Traditional Eggs Benny
Two English Muffins, Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise
Bacon Benny
Two English Muffins, Bacon, Mushrooms, Hollandaise, Avocado
Carnitas benny
Two English Muffins, Shredded Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Hollandaise, Sour Cream Drizzle, Avocado
Chico's Chorizo Benny
Two English Muffins, Cream Cheese, Chorizo, Chipotle Hollandaise, Avocado, Pico de Gallo
D'LITEFUL
Super Veggie Scramble
Egg Whites Scrambled with Spinach, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Garlic, Everything Spice
Great Green Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Egg Whites, grilled Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Avocado
Feta Me Beta Scramble
Egg Whites scrambled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Bell Pepper, Turkey Sausage, Feta, Everything Spice
Ari's Oatmeal
Old Fashioned Oatmeal with Cinnamon, Brown sugar, Raisins
Southwest Veggies
Homestyle Potatoes with Choice of Protein, Broccoli, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black beans, Pico de Gallo
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
BAM Boss Burger
Burger with cheese, bacon, mushrooms, avocado
BBQ Bacon Burger
Burger with Cheddar cheese, bacon, potato stack, bbq sauce
Classic Cheeseburger
Burger with choice of cheese
Cooper's Clucker
Chicken Sandwich with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado
B.L.T.A.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Sandwich
Crab Melt
Crab melt, Garlic cheese toast, tomatoes, avocado
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Garlic cheese toast, Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Spinach, Bacon, Onside SOS Sauce
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami, Grilled White Onions, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich on Garlic cheese toast, Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Onside SOS Sauce
Plain Grilled Cheese
Adult Grilled Cheese
SALADS
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Garlic cheese toast
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Chicken,Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, Black beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips, Avocado, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Strawberry Spin Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Walnuts, Red Onions, Feta cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Garlic cheese toast