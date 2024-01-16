Viridian Biergarten New 1114 Viridian Park Lane
Burgers
Sausags
- VB Beer Brat$14.00Out of stock
3.2OZ Beer Brat on pretzel bun topped with brown mustard and sauerkraut
- Pineapple Sausage$14.00Out of stock
Pineapple Smoked Sausage is made with hand-picked cuts of lean pork. It is perfect for an appetizer or sausage dog, and it is packed with great flavor in a convenient 4 oz. link
Appetizers
Desert
Snacks
Burger Soft Opening Special
Soft opening burger with choice of chips
Viridian Biergarten New 1114 Viridian Park Lane Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 621-7066
Closed