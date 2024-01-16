GR-LEM

Fresh blueberries heighten this granola's natural sweetness that is complemented by a hint of lemon zest for a refreshing citrusy tang to harmonize the overall flavor. A light dusting of powdered sugar accentuates the fruitiness of the blueberries and the tartness of the lemon, while the addition of white chocolate drizzle transforms this granola into a truly delightful dessert in a bag!