Door County Sandbox
ENTREE
Burgers
- Mac Patty burger$15.95
A double patty smash burger with American cheese, Bacon, and Mac n Cheese.
- Swiss-n-shroom burger$15.95
Double patty with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
- BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger$15.95
Served with thick cut bacon, BBQ sauce, and American cheese.
- Jalapeño Burger$15.95
2 quarter pound smashed patties, jalapenos, cheese.
- Classic Cheese$9.95
2- 5oz patties smashed between a delicious hard roll.
- The Sandbox$13.95
2- 5oz patties smashed patties, lettuce, onion, tomatoes smashed between a hard roll.
Wraps/Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese.
- Classic Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with mixed greens, tomato, onions, shredded cheddar cheese. Add buffalo sauce!
- Grilled Veggie Wrap$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green and red peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheddar, black olives, and ranch.
- BLT$7.95
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough.
- Club$12.95
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Grilled
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.95
House made BBQ pork topped with coleslaw.
- Fried Cod Sandwich$11.95
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.95
- Fried Perch Sandwich$11.95
- Chicken Sandwhich$13.95
Salads
Soup
Kids
Side
APPETIZER
Appetizer (Copy)
- 8 Wings$9.95
- Axe Nachos$14.95
Homemade chips with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and black olives. Choice of Chicken, ground beef or homemade chili. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
- Chips$2.95
- French Fries$3.95
- Fried Pickle Chips$5.95
- Loaded Tots$13.95
Bacon bits, queso, sour cream, green onion, cheddar cheese
- Mac N Cheese Bites$5.95
- Munchie Basket$14.95
Fries, Cheese Curds, Mac n Cheese bites, Popcorn chicken
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Quesadilla$11.95
A flour tortilla, grilled and stuffed with chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with chopped, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and jalapenos. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
- Renards Cheese Curds$8.95
Served with Ranch
- Mini Taco$5.95
- Broccoli Cheese Bites$5.95
SODA/JUICE
Soda
- Bottled Water$3.00Out of stock
- Cherry$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Diet$3.00
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Seltzer$3.00
- Sour$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sprite Zero$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Rfill Cherry
- Rfill Coke
- Rfill Diet Coke
- Rfill Diet Mt Dew
- Rfill Mellow Yellow
- Rfill Seltzer
- Rfill Sour
- Rfill Sprite
- Rfill Sprite Zero
- Rfill Tonic
- Water
- kiddie cocktail$4.00
Juice & Energy
BEER
Bottled/Can Beers
- Blue Moon Bottle$5.00
- Bud Lite Bottle$4.00
- Budweiser Bottle$4.00
- Busch Lite Bottle$4.00
- Coors Banquet Bottle$4.00
- Coors Lite Bottle$4.00
- Corona Extra Bottle$5.00
- Corona Premer Bottle$5.00
- Door County Cherry Wheat Can$5.00
- Fantasy Factory Can$9.00
- Guiness Can$5.00
- Heineken Bottle$5.00
- Mich Ultra Bottle$4.00
- Miller 64 Bottle$4.00
- Miller High Life Bottle$4.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$4.00
- Modelo Bottle$5.00
- Moon Man Bottle$6.00
- PBR Bottle$4.00
- Peroni Bottle$5.00
- Spotted Cow Bottle$6.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$5.00
- Third Space Happy Place Can$5.00
- Vacationland IPA Can$5.00
Draft Beers
Seltzers
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Classic Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan (rail)$7.00
- House Margarita$8.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned (rail)$6.50
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.50
- White Russian$8.00
Sandbox Specialty Drinks
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Ammunition Straight Bourbon$10.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$15.00
- Angels Envy Rye$18.00
- Basil Haydens 8yr$10.00
- Basil Haydens Toast$14.00
- Blantons$14.00
- Bookers 8yr$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Canadian Club$5.50
- Central Standard Red Cabin Bourbon$11.00
- Crown Royal$6.50
- Crown Royal Apple$6.50
- Crown Royal Peach$6.50
- Crown Royal Vanilla$6.50
- Dancing Goat Quirky & Humble$14.00
- Door Cty Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$8.00
- EH Taylor Jr Small Batch$10.00
- Fireball$5.50
- Heaven Hill$10.00
- Henry McKenna 10yr$10.00
- J Henry small batch$11.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jeffersons Family$10.00
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Jim Beam Rye$6.50
- Kesslers$5.50
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Knob Creek Maple Bourbon$9.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Old Crow$6.50
- Old Overholt Rye$6.50
- Penelope Four Grain$9.00
- Proper #12$6.50
- Proper #12 Apple$6.50
- Rebel Yell$8.00
- Roe & Co$9.00
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Seagrams VO$6.50
- Skrewball$6.50
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.50
- Wild Turkey Honey$8.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$9.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- Jack Daniel$6.50
- Mt. Royal Light Canadian Whiskey$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.50
- Ten High$5.50
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
Vodka
- Absolute$6.50
- Absolute Citron$6.50
- Belvedere Organic$8.00
- Boston Vodka$5.50
- Central Stand Cherry$8.00
- Central Stand Coffee$8.00
- Fleischmanns Vodka$5.50
- Good Boy$6.50
- Gordon$5.50
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Nikolai$6.50
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Stoli$6.50
- Stoli Raspberry$6.50
- Stoli Vanilla$6.50
- Wave Blue Raspberry$6.00
- Wheatley$6.50
- DBL Gordon
Scotch
Brandy/Cognac
Tequila
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto
- American Honey Liqeur$7.00
- Bailey's Choc Bar$8.50
- Bailey's Irish Creme$8.50
- Blue Curacao
- Campari
- Creme de Menthe - Green
- Dr McGillicuddy Cherry$5.50
- Dry Vermouth
- Grand Marnier
- Jagermeister$5.50
- Kahlua$8.00
- Midori
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$4.00
- Rumchata$6.50
- Sambuca Black$5.50
- Sweet Vermouth
- Triple Sec
- Cherry Bombs$5.00
- Jaegar Bombs$5.00
- Lemon Drop$5.00