Huddy BBQ - Tucker 2075 Northlake Parkway


Appetizers

Fried Baked Potato Bites

$9.95

potato, bacon, chives & cheddar cheese fried served with sour cream dipping sauce

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.95

golden fried mac & cheese triangles served with house-made ranch dipping sauce

BBQ Nachos

$12.95

crispy tortilla chips, house-made queso, fresh salsa, black beans, sour cream, fresh jalapenos

Smoked Wings

$15.95

House-smoked Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Grilled Corn on Cobb

$6.95

Three ears of grilled corn on cobb

Brisket Eggrolls

$12.95

House-smoked brisket, jalapeno and cheddar cheese, house sauce

Pimento Dip

$9.95

Brisket Tacos

$10.95

Two tacos stuffed with bbq brisket, cabbage and chipotle aioli

Salads & Soups

House Wedge Salad

$5.95

Traditional Wedge served with tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and house made ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

House-made chili, topped with jack & cheddar cheeses

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$5.95

Traditional, house-made favorite

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Traditional chicken salad served atop bed of mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheeses.

Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Sliced brisket, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, sourdough with choice of side

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ pulled chicken, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side.

Andouille Sausage Melt

$11.95

Smoked Andouille Sausage, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, caramelized onions on sourdough bread with choice of side.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Traditional chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, sour dough bread

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.95

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Southern fried chicken, dill pickle chips, pimento cheese, bbq mayo, tomato

Smokey BBQ Piggy

$12.95

Pulled Pork, kentucky bourbon bbq, bacon, jack cheese, bbq mayo, fried jalapenos, cornbread

Combo Plates & Meats

Two Meat Combo

$15.95

Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.

Three Meat Combo

$21.95

Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.

Maker's Mark BBQ Ribs

$17.95

Choice of half or full rack of St. Louis ribs with choice of two sides.

Rib & Smoked Wing Combo

$26.95

Half Rack of St. Louis Ribs with Maker's Mark BBQ served with six smoked wings and choice of two sides and sweet cornbread.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Traditional favorite!

Fruit Cobbler

$6.95

Peach Cobbler served with vanilla bean ice cream

Cookie Monster Sundae

$6.95

Giant chocolate chip cookies, with vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge and caramel

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95

Sides

Collards

$3.95

Sweet Cornbread

$2.95

Coca-Cola Baked Beans

$2.95

Peach Ginger Slaw

$2.95

Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Baked Potato Salad

$2.95

Platters

Platter Smoked Wings

$149.95

100 Smoked Wings

Platter St. Louis Ribs

$219.95

Ten full racks of St. Louis Ribs slathered with Maker's Mark BBQ sauce

Platter Brisket

$159.95

10 pounds house-smoked brisket with your choice of bbq sauce

Platter Pulled Chicken

$89.95

10 pounds of our bbq pulled chicken

Platter Pulled Pork

$89.95

10 pounds of our pulled bbq pork

Pint Coca Cola Baked Beans

$10.95

Pint Peach Ginger Slaw

$10.95

Platter Baked Mac & Cheese

$27.95