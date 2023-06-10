Huddy BBQ - Tucker 2075 Northlake Parkway
Appetizers
Fried Baked Potato Bites
potato, bacon, chives & cheddar cheese fried served with sour cream dipping sauce
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
golden fried mac & cheese triangles served with house-made ranch dipping sauce
BBQ Nachos
crispy tortilla chips, house-made queso, fresh salsa, black beans, sour cream, fresh jalapenos
Smoked Wings
House-smoked Jumbo wings, tossed in choice of sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Grilled Corn on Cobb
Three ears of grilled corn on cobb
Brisket Eggrolls
House-smoked brisket, jalapeno and cheddar cheese, house sauce
Pimento Dip
Brisket Tacos
Two tacos stuffed with bbq brisket, cabbage and chipotle aioli
Salads & Soups
House Wedge Salad
Traditional Wedge served with tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and house made ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons
Bowl of Chili
House-made chili, topped with jack & cheddar cheeses
Bowl of Brunswick Stew
Traditional, house-made favorite
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Traditional chicken salad served atop bed of mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, jack & cheddar cheeses.
Sandwiches
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Sliced brisket, pepper jack cheese, sliced red onion, sourdough with choice of side
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ pulled chicken, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, peach ginger slaw on potato roll with choice of side.
Andouille Sausage Melt
Smoked Andouille Sausage, fontina cheese, chipotle aioli, caramelized onions on sourdough bread with choice of side.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Traditional chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, sour dough bread
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern fried chicken, dill pickle chips, pimento cheese, bbq mayo, tomato
Smokey BBQ Piggy
Pulled Pork, kentucky bourbon bbq, bacon, jack cheese, bbq mayo, fried jalapenos, cornbread
Combo Plates & Meats
Two Meat Combo
Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.
Three Meat Combo
Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with sweet cornbread.
Maker's Mark BBQ Ribs
Choice of half or full rack of St. Louis ribs with choice of two sides.
Rib & Smoked Wing Combo
Half Rack of St. Louis Ribs with Maker's Mark BBQ served with six smoked wings and choice of two sides and sweet cornbread.
Desserts
Sides
Platters
Platter Smoked Wings
100 Smoked Wings
Platter St. Louis Ribs
Ten full racks of St. Louis Ribs slathered with Maker's Mark BBQ sauce
Platter Brisket
10 pounds house-smoked brisket with your choice of bbq sauce
Platter Pulled Chicken
10 pounds of our bbq pulled chicken
Platter Pulled Pork
10 pounds of our pulled bbq pork