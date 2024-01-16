Vise Coffee 105 E Holland
Espresso
- Double Espresso$3.00
Big Bend Coffee Roasters Italian Espresso
- Cappuccino - Small$2.50
Single espresso, steamed milk, milk foam.
- Cappuccino - Large$4.00
Double espresso, steamed milk, milk foam
- Latte - Small$4.00
Double espresso and steamed milk
- Latte - Large$5.50
Triple Espresso and steamed milk
- Americano - Small$3.50
Double espresso poured over hot water.
- Americano - Large$5.00
Triple espresso poured over hot water
- Red Eye - Small$5.00
Double espresso in coffee
- Red Eye - Large$6.00
Triple espresso in coffee
- Extra Shot$1.50
- Single Espresso$1.50
Hot Coffee
- House Blend Signature Drip - 8oz$2.00
Vise Coffee Signature Blend
- House Blend Signature Drip - 12oz$3.00
Vise Coffee Signature Blend
- House Blend Signature Drip - 16oz$4.00
Vise Coffee Signature Blend
- House Blend Signature Drip - 20oz$5.00
Vise Coffee Signature Blend
- Single Origin Pour Over - 12oz$3.25
Guatemala
- Single Origin Pour Over - 16oz$4.25
Guatemala
- Seasonal Pour Over - 12oz$3.25
- Seasonal Pour Over - 16oz$4.25
Iced/Cold Coffee
- Cold Brewed Iced Coffee - 12oz$3.50
Signature House Blend Cold Brewed
- Cold Brewed Iced Coffee - 16oz$4.50
Signature House Blend Cold Brewed
- Cold Brewed Iced Coffee - 20oz$5.50
Signature House Blend Cold Brewed
- Nitro Cold Brewed Coffee - 16oz$5.50
- Nitro Cold Brewed Coffee - 20oz$6.25
- Iced Latte - 12oz$4.00
Cold brew, milk, ice
- Iced Latte - 16oz$4.50
Cold brew, milk, ice
- Iced Latte - 20oz$6.00
Cold brew, milk, ice
- Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz$5.00
- Iced Vanilla Latte - 20oz$6.50
Blended Coffee
- Blended Coffee - 12oz$4.25
Cold brew, milk, and ice blended together with your choice of flavoring, topped with whipped cream and syrup.
- Blended Coffee - 16oz$5.25
Cold brew, milk, and ice blended together with your choice of flavoring, topped with whipped cream and syrup.
- Blended Coffee - 20oz$6.25
Cold brew, milk, and ice blended together with your choice of flavoring, topped with whipped cream and syrup.
Cold Drinks
- Iced Chai Tea Latte - 12oz$4.50
Masala chai tea, milk, ice
- Iced Chai Tea Latte - 16oz$5.50
Masala chai tea, milk, ice
- Iced Chai Tea Latte - 20oz$6.50
Masala chai tea, milk, ice
- Iced Matcha Latte - 12oz$5.00
Green tea powder, milk, ice
- Iced Matcha Latte - 16oz$6.00
Green tea powder, milk, ice
- Iced Matcha Latte - 20oz$7.00
Green tea powder, milk, ice
- Iced Tea - 16oz$2.75
Sweet or unsweet
- Iced Tea - 20oz$3.25
Sweet or unsweet
- Half and Half - 16oz$2.75
Half sweet tea, Half unsweet tea
- Half and Half - 20oz$3.25
Half sweet tea, Half unsweet tea
- Homemade Lemonade - 16oz$3.25
Fresh squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup
- Homemade Lemonade - 20oz$3.75
Fresh squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup
- Arnold Palmer - 16oz$3.00
Half lemonade, Half tea
- Arnold Palmer - 20oz$3.50
Half lemonade, Half tea
Hot Tea
Non-Coffee/Kids
Merchandise
Soft Opening
