Vista Peru 20 south 2nd street
Food
Para Comenzar / Peruanisimos
Anticuchos
Grilled beef heart
Choritos a La Chalaca
Steamed mussels, corn kernels, onion, and tomato
Papa a La Huancaina
Boiled potatoes, Andean cream-milk, cheese, and yellow pepper
Calamares Fritos
Fried calamari, homemade salsa golf
Yuca Frita Con Salsa a La Huancaina
Fried cassava, Andean cream milk, cheese, and yellow pepper
Leche De Tigre
Fresh fish, creamy lime juice, diced red onions, and fresh cilantro
Tiradito Clasico
Fresh thinly sliced fish, bathed in lime, and rocoto pepper cream
Choclo Con Queso
Peruvian boiled corn, fresh cheese
Ceviches
Ceviche Clasico
Marinated fish in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn
Ceviche Vista Peru
Marinated lobster, fish fillet, octopus in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn
Ceviche Mixto
Marinated fish, shrimp, calamari, red onion, cilantro, celery, sweet potato, corn, and marinated with lime juice
Ceviche De Camarones
Marinated shrimp in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn
Ceviche De Pulpo
Marinated octopus in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn
Causas
Sopas
Platos Tradicionales / Traditional Dishes
1 Pollo a La Braza
Rotisserie Peruvian-style chicken served with french fries and a salad
Lomo Saltado
Tender pieces of steak, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries, served with rice
Jalea Mixta
Crisp fish fillet, mixed seafood, cassava, topped with salsa criolla
Arroz Con Marisco
Peruvian paella, rice, and seafood
Picante De Mariscos
Mixed seafood, spicy cream sauce, rice
Seco Norteño
Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat slowly cooked with onions, cilantro, Peruvian peppers, Canarian bean, and white rice
Risotto Con Lomo Saltado
Peruvian style rissoto, with lomo saltado
Combinacion Clasico
Two of your favorite dishes in one! Arroz con mariscos and ceviche clasico
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken breast covered in Peruvian spicy yellow pepper cream and pecans
Escabeche De Pescado
Fried fish fillet topped with, onions, seasoned with vinegar and Peruvian peppers
Pescado a La Chorrillana
Fried fish fillet, onion, tomato, and yellow Peruvian peppers
Pescado a Lo Macho
Fried fish fillet, spicy creme seafood sauce, served with rice
Tallarines Verde Con Bisteck
Spaghetti, pesto, fried eggs, with grilled steak
Tallarines Saltado De Camarones
Sautéed shrimp, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion
Tallarines Saltado De Pollo
Sautéed chicken, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion
Tacu Tacu Con Lomito Saltado
Refried beans and rice, tender pieces of steak, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries cooked in a wok
Sudado De Pargo
Whole red snapper, seafood broth, tomato, and onion
Quinoa Salad
Asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, avocado, and white quinoa
Tallarines Saltado De Carne
Sautéed beef, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion
Tallarines Verdes Con Pechuga
Half Chicken
1/4 Quarter chicken
Arroz
Arroz Chaufa De Pescado
Peruvian Cantonese-style rice and fish cooked in a wok
Chaufa De Quinoa
Peruvian Cantonese-style quinoa, mixed vegetables, and egg
Arroz Chaufa De Lomo a Lo Pobre
Peruvian-style rice. Served with soft pieces of steak, tomato, and onions cooked in a wok
Arroz Chaufa De Camarones
Peruvian Cantonese-style rice and shrimp cooked in a wok
Chaufa De Quinoa Con Camarones
Peruvian Cantonese style quinoa, shrimp, cooked in a wok
Especial Del Chef / Chef's Specialties
Paella Marinera
Seafood, lobster mixed with rice
Parrillada De Mariscos
Lobster, clams, mussels, grilled shrimp in garlic sauce and fish fillet
Pargo a La Plancha
Whole broiled red snapper
Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled shrimp
Ribeye Steak Con Camarones
Rib-eye steak with shrimp
Pulpo Saltado
Seasoned octopus, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries, served with rice
Sopa De Mariscos
Seafood soup, lobster
Pulpo a La Parrilla
Grilled octopus
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp, garlic sauce
Salmon
Broiled salmon, garlic sauce
Filete a La Plancha
Grilled fresh fish filet
Sides
Postres / Desserts
extra dishes
Huevo frito/ fried eggs
aji verde 2 oz
aji verde 10 oz
cancha 10 oz container
1/2 camarones a la plancha ( 4 pieces)
1/2 camarones al ajillo (13 pieces)
extra seafood
chicken nuggets ( 6 pieces and friend)
chicken fingers (3 pieces and fries)
chaufa de pollo
bisteck a lo pobre
cola de langosta con camarones
cola de langosta con cangrejo
pechuga a la plancha
chorizo portuguese
salchipapa
salsa a la huancaina 2oz
lime wedge
lemon wedge
chifles
Bar
Wine (Glass)
Santiago Queirolo, Sauvignon Blanc (glass)
Santiago Queirolo, Malbec (glass)
Mayu, Pedro Ximenez
Broadbent, Vinho Verde
Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, Rias Baixas Albariño
Vina Otano, Garnacha
Due Torri, Pinot Noir
Ataliva, Malbec
Carlos Serres, tempranillo
Lancatay, Cabernet Sauvignon
Intipalka, Chardonnay (glass)
Santa Julia, Blanc de Blancs
Anna de Codorniu, Cava Rose
Avissi, Prosecco
Beer
Cocktails
Pisco Sour
Quebranta, lime, sugar, and egg white. Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Capitán
Mosto Verde, sweet vermouth, and angostura bitters
Chilcano Vista Peru
Quebranta, house-made ginger ale, and angostura bitters
Chilcano
Quebranta, ginger ale, lime, and angostura bitters
Piscola
Mosto Verde, Mexican coke, and lime