Food

Para Comenzar / Peruanisimos

Anticuchos

$12.00

Grilled beef heart

Choritos a La Chalaca

$14.00

Steamed mussels, corn kernels, onion, and tomato

Papa a La Huancaina

$10.00

Boiled potatoes, Andean cream-milk, cheese, and yellow pepper

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Fried calamari, homemade salsa golf

Yuca Frita Con Salsa a La Huancaina

$10.00

Fried cassava, Andean cream milk, cheese, and yellow pepper

Leche De Tigre

$14.00

Fresh fish, creamy lime juice, diced red onions, and fresh cilantro

Tiradito Clasico

$14.00

Fresh thinly sliced fish, bathed in lime, and rocoto pepper cream

Choclo Con Queso

$12.00

Peruvian boiled corn, fresh cheese

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$20.00

Marinated fish in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn

Ceviche Vista Peru

$34.00

Marinated lobster, fish fillet, octopus in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn

Ceviche Mixto

$22.00

Marinated fish, shrimp, calamari, red onion, cilantro, celery, sweet potato, corn, and marinated with lime juice

Ceviche De Camarones

$24.00

Marinated shrimp in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn

Ceviche De Pulpo

$28.00

Marinated octopus in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, celery, sweet potatoes, and corn

Causas

Causa Con Pulpa De Cangrejo

$14.00

Crabmeat

Causa Con Champinones

$12.00

Layers of thin-cut mushrooms

Causa Acevichada

$16.00

Ceviche

Causa Limena

$14.00

Chicken

Sopas

Parihuela

$35.00

Lobster and mixed seafood soup, pisco

Sopa a La Minuta

$12.00

Beef soup, milk, and eggs

Chupe De Camarones

$18.00

Cream soup, shrimp, rice, milk, and vegetables

Platos Tradicionales / Traditional Dishes

1 Pollo a La Braza

$34.00

Rotisserie Peruvian-style chicken served with french fries and a salad

Lomo Saltado

$25.00

Tender pieces of steak, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries, served with rice

Jalea Mixta

$25.00

Crisp fish fillet, mixed seafood, cassava, topped with salsa criolla

Arroz Con Marisco

$25.00

Peruvian paella, rice, and seafood

Picante De Mariscos

$22.00

Mixed seafood, spicy cream sauce, rice

Seco Norteño

$22.00

Tender pieces of bone-in goat meat slowly cooked with onions, cilantro, Peruvian peppers, Canarian bean, and white rice

Risotto Con Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Peruvian style rissoto, with lomo saltado

Combinacion Clasico

$30.00

Two of your favorite dishes in one! Arroz con mariscos and ceviche clasico

Aji De Gallina

$20.00

Shredded chicken breast covered in Peruvian spicy yellow pepper cream and pecans

Escabeche De Pescado

$22.00

Fried fish fillet topped with, onions, seasoned with vinegar and Peruvian peppers

Pescado a La Chorrillana

$24.00

Fried fish fillet, onion, tomato, and yellow Peruvian peppers

Pescado a Lo Macho

$24.00

Fried fish fillet, spicy creme seafood sauce, served with rice

Tallarines Verde Con Bisteck

$21.00

Spaghetti, pesto, fried eggs, with grilled steak

Tallarines Saltado De Camarones

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion

Tallarines Saltado De Pollo

$21.00

Sautéed chicken, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion

Tacu Tacu Con Lomito Saltado

$25.00

Refried beans and rice, tender pieces of steak, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries cooked in a wok

Sudado De Pargo

$26.00

Whole red snapper, seafood broth, tomato, and onion

Quinoa Salad

$20.00

Asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, avocado, and white quinoa

Tallarines Saltado De Carne

$21.00

Sautéed beef, spaghetti, ginger, onion, tomato, and scallion

Tallarines Verdes Con Pechuga

$21.00

Half Chicken

$17.00

1/4 Quarter chicken

$12.00

Arroz

Arroz Chaufa De Pescado

$22.00

Peruvian Cantonese-style rice and fish cooked in a wok

Chaufa De Quinoa

$16.00

Peruvian Cantonese-style quinoa, mixed vegetables, and egg

Arroz Chaufa De Lomo a Lo Pobre

$30.00

Peruvian-style rice. Served with soft pieces of steak, tomato, and onions cooked in a wok

Arroz Chaufa De Camarones

$24.00

Peruvian Cantonese-style rice and shrimp cooked in a wok

Chaufa De Quinoa Con Camarones

$24.00

Peruvian Cantonese style quinoa, shrimp, cooked in a wok

Especial Del Chef / Chef's Specialties

Paella Marinera

$38.00

Seafood, lobster mixed with rice

Parrillada De Mariscos

$38.00

Lobster, clams, mussels, grilled shrimp in garlic sauce and fish fillet

Pargo a La Plancha

$28.00

Whole broiled red snapper

Camarones a La Plancha

$20.00

Grilled shrimp

Ribeye Steak Con Camarones

$34.00

Rib-eye steak with shrimp

Pulpo Saltado

$30.00

Seasoned octopus, tomato, and onions mixed with french fries, served with rice

Sopa De Mariscos

$27.00

Seafood soup, lobster

Pulpo a La Parrilla

$30.00

Grilled octopus

Camarones Al Ajillo

$22.00

Shrimp, garlic sauce

Salmon

$25.00

Broiled salmon, garlic sauce

Filete a La Plancha

$24.00

Grilled fresh fish filet

Sides

Arroz Amarillo / Yellow Rice

$5.00

Arroz / White Rice

$5.00

Frijoles / Beans

$5.00

Maduros / Sweet Plantain

$5.00

Tostones / Fried Plantain

$5.00

Papas Hervidas / Boiled Potatoes

$5.00

Papas Fritas / French Fries

$5.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Boiled vegetables

Ensalada / Salad

$5.00

Quinoa

$5.00

White quinoa

Postres / Desserts

Helados

$7.00

Premium ice cream

Arroz Con Leche

$7.00

Rice pudding

Flan

$7.00

Mazamorra Morada

$7.00

Purple corn pudding

combinado

$7.00

extra dishes

Huevo frito/ fried eggs

$4.00

aji verde 2 oz

$1.00

aji verde 10 oz

$5.00

cancha 10 oz container

$4.00

1/2 camarones a la plancha ( 4 pieces)

$9.00

1/2 camarones al ajillo (13 pieces)

$9.00

extra seafood

$10.00

chicken nuggets ( 6 pieces and friend)

$10.00

chicken fingers (3 pieces and fries)

$10.00

chaufa de pollo

$20.00

bisteck a lo pobre

$27.00

cola de langosta con camarones

$50.00

cola de langosta con cangrejo

$55.00

pechuga a la plancha

$20.00

chorizo portuguese

$16.00

salchipapa

$10.00

salsa a la huancaina 2oz

$1.00

lime wedge

$1.00

lemon wedge

$1.00

chifles

$4.00

Bar

Wine (Glass)

Santiago Queirolo, Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$12.00

Santiago Queirolo, Malbec (glass)

$12.00

Mayu, Pedro Ximenez

$12.00

Broadbent, Vinho Verde

$12.00

Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, Rias Baixas Albariño

$13.00

Vina Otano, Garnacha

$13.00

Due Torri, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Ataliva, Malbec

$12.00

Carlos Serres, tempranillo

$12.00

Lancatay, Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Intipalka, Chardonnay (glass)

$12.00

Santa Julia, Blanc de Blancs

$12.00

Anna de Codorniu, Cava Rose

$13.00

Avissi, Prosecco

$12.00

Beer

Cusqueña

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Commonwealth Ciders

$5.00

Cristal

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$6.00

Yards Love Stout

$6.00

Buckler

$5.00

Non-alcoholic

Cocktails

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Quebranta, lime, sugar, and egg white. Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Capitán

$16.00

Mosto Verde, sweet vermouth, and angostura bitters

Chilcano Vista Peru

$13.00

Quebranta, house-made ginger ale, and angostura bitters

Chilcano

$12.00

Quebranta, ginger ale, lime, and angostura bitters

Piscola

$14.00

Mosto Verde, Mexican coke, and lime

Pisco Sour infusions

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Sangria

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Michelada

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Piña Colada

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Tiramisu Cocktail

$14.00

Long Island Iced tea

$24.00

Sspresso Martini

$18.00

Beverages

Limonade

$3.00

Inka Kola

$3.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Club soda

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Capuchino

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Wine ( Bottle)

Moet & Chandon, Nectar Imperial Rose

$180.00

Moet & Chandon, Ice Imperial

$200.00

Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Martin Codax, Albariño

$64.00

Xarmant, Txakoli

$72.00

Artesana, Tannat Rose

$66.00

Casa Ferreirinha, Vinha Grande Rose

$68.00

Bodegas Bhilar, Rioja Alavesa

$56.00

Milenrama, Rioja reserva

$60.00

Zorzal, Malbec

$72.00

De Martino, Cabernet Sauvignon

$74.00

Intipalka, Chardonnay (bottle)

$54.00

Santiago Queirolo, Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$54.00

Santiago Queirolo, Malbec (bottle)

$54.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Stateside

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Revivalist

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Rum

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

El dorado 5yr

$12.00

Wray & Newphew

$11.00

Bacardi Maestro

$12.00

Tequila

Cazadores blanco

$11.00

Cazadores reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Añejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$46.00

Mezcal

Agaves De Cortes

$15.00

Cognac

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Hennessey VSOP

$16.00

Apple

Copper & Kings Floofwall

$16.00

Pisco

Barsol Quebranta

$11.00

Barsol Acholado

$13.00

Barsol Mosto Verde Italia

$17.00

Macchu Pisco

$11.00

La diablada ( Acholado)

$16.00

La caravedo Torontel

$13.00

Caravedo Quebranta

$11.00

Ocucaje Quebranta

$11.00

Ocucaje Acholado

$11.00

Ocucaje Italia

$12.00

Santigo Queirolo acholado

$13.00

sol de ica quebranta

$11.00

sol de ica acholado

$11.00

cuatro G's quebranta

$11.00

cuatro G;s acholado

$11.00

cuatro G's mosto verde

$14.00

inti palka mosto verde

$15.00

viña de oro torontel

$15.00

santiago queirolo italia

$13.00