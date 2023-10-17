Food

Starters

Arancini

$12.00

risotto balls, deep fried and served with marinara

Burrata

$18.00

the freshest cheese, classic panzanella salad

Caesar LG

$15.00
Caesar SM

$8.00

hearts of Romaine, Caesar dressing, focaccia

Calamari

$19.00

squid rings, peppers, marinara

Caprese

$17.00

fresh buffalo mozz, heirloom tomatoes, basil

Crab Cakes

$26.00

lump crab, dill cream, balsamic glaze, and micro greens

Gamberetti Portofino

$20.00

XL gulf shrimp, prosciutto, pan seared, amaretto glaze

House LG

$13.00

House SM

$7.00

greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, kalamatas

Lamb Lollipops

$12.00

Minestrone LG

$12.00

Minestrone SM

$8.00

chunky Italian classic

Purses

$16.00

Spinach LG

$17.00

Spinach SM

$9.00

pickled red onion, strawberries, feta, bacon vinaigrette

Pastas

Cappellini Pomodoro (v)

$22.00

angel hair pasta, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

lobster stuffed pasta, homemade tomato cream

Penne Rustica

$28.00

roasted peppers, chicken, spicy sausage, tomato cream

Penne Bolognese

$27.00

ground beef, diced veggies, in marinara and ricotta

Bison Bolognese

$27.00

Colorado Bison in a classic bolognese sauce

Pappardelle Alfredo (v)

$25.00

fat noodles, light cream sauce with parmesan

Pappardelle Carbonara

$27.00

pancetta, peas, garlic, cream, thick noodles

Tortellini Pesto (v)

$24.00

cheese tortellini, homemade pesto cream, basil

Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Rigatoni

$30.00

Mains

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$40.00

herb crusted, pan seared, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes

Blackened Salmon and Shrimp

$38.00

spicy seared seafood, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes

Cedar Plank Salmon

$40.00

Alaskan salmon, seasonal veggies

Chianti Braised Short Rib

$50.00

baby carrots, smashed potatoes, chianti demi-glace

Chicken Marsala

$38.00

pan seared meat, prosciutto, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over pappardelle

Chicken Saltimbocca

$38.00

pan seared meat, prosciutto, provolone, creamy Dijon sauce, pappardelle pasta

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

Cioppino

$45.00

Seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, and clams cooked in a broth of wine, tomatoes, butter, oregano

Dry Aged Ribeye

$50.00

grilled, roasted potatoes, asparagus, red wine reduction

Filet Oscar

$50.00

8oz tenderloin, maine lobster, asparagus, bearnaise

Lamb Chops (2)

$32.00

smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, apple reduction

Lamb Chops (3)

$38.00

smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, apple reduction

Pistachio Salmon

$38.00

Alaskan salmon, pan roasted, risotto, with a buttery pistachio sauce

Pork Osso Bucco

$39.00

braised in red wine, with roasted veggies

Salmon Picata

$35.00

Shrimp and Lobster fra Diavolo

$44.00

marinara, jalapeno's, red chili flakes, linguini

Shrimp, Scallops, Artichokes

$38.00

gulf shrimp, xl sea scallops, artichokes, pan seared served with tomato cream, linguini

Surf and Turf

$70.00

Veal Marsala

$45.00

pan seared meat, prosciutto, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over pappardelle

Veal Osso Bucco

$39.00

braised in red wine, with roasted veggies

Veal Saltimbocca

$45.00

pan seared meat, prosciutto, provolone, creamy Dijon sauce, pappardelle pasta

Desserts

Chocolate Cannoli

$12.00

Limoncello Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Miniature Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Kids

Kids Penne

$10.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Veggies

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Weekly Food

Special Appetizer

$8.00

Special Soup

$7.00

Special Salad

$9.00

Special Main Course

$44.00

Special Pasta

$25.00

Vegetarian Spec

$26.00

Special Dessert

$12.00

NA Drinks

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso Drink

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Iced Tea

$3.00