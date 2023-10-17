Vista Vino Modern Grill
Food
Starters
Arancini
risotto balls, deep fried and served with marinara
Burrata
the freshest cheese, classic panzanella salad
Caesar LG
Caesar SM
hearts of Romaine, Caesar dressing, focaccia
Calamari
squid rings, peppers, marinara
Caprese
fresh buffalo mozz, heirloom tomatoes, basil
Crab Cakes
lump crab, dill cream, balsamic glaze, and micro greens
Gamberetti Portofino
XL gulf shrimp, prosciutto, pan seared, amaretto glaze
House LG
House SM
greens, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, kalamatas
Lamb Lollipops
Minestrone LG
Minestrone SM
chunky Italian classic
Purses
Spinach LG
Spinach SM
pickled red onion, strawberries, feta, bacon vinaigrette
Pastas
Cappellini Pomodoro (v)
angel hair pasta, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil
Lobster Ravioli
lobster stuffed pasta, homemade tomato cream
Penne Rustica
roasted peppers, chicken, spicy sausage, tomato cream
Penne Bolognese
ground beef, diced veggies, in marinara and ricotta
Bison Bolognese
Colorado Bison in a classic bolognese sauce
Pappardelle Alfredo (v)
fat noodles, light cream sauce with parmesan
Pappardelle Carbonara
pancetta, peas, garlic, cream, thick noodles
Tortellini Pesto (v)
cheese tortellini, homemade pesto cream, basil
Spinach Ravioli
Rigatoni
Mains
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
herb crusted, pan seared, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes
Blackened Salmon and Shrimp
spicy seared seafood, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes
Cedar Plank Salmon
Alaskan salmon, seasonal veggies
Chianti Braised Short Rib
baby carrots, smashed potatoes, chianti demi-glace
Chicken Marsala
pan seared meat, prosciutto, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over pappardelle
Chicken Saltimbocca
pan seared meat, prosciutto, provolone, creamy Dijon sauce, pappardelle pasta
Chilean Sea Bass
Cioppino
Seafood stew of scallops, shrimp, and clams cooked in a broth of wine, tomatoes, butter, oregano
Dry Aged Ribeye
grilled, roasted potatoes, asparagus, red wine reduction
Filet Oscar
8oz tenderloin, maine lobster, asparagus, bearnaise
Lamb Chops (2)
smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, apple reduction
Lamb Chops (3)
smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, apple reduction
Pistachio Salmon
Alaskan salmon, pan roasted, risotto, with a buttery pistachio sauce
Pork Osso Bucco
braised in red wine, with roasted veggies
Salmon Picata
Shrimp and Lobster fra Diavolo
marinara, jalapeno's, red chili flakes, linguini
Shrimp, Scallops, Artichokes
gulf shrimp, xl sea scallops, artichokes, pan seared served with tomato cream, linguini
Surf and Turf
Veal Marsala
pan seared meat, prosciutto, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce over pappardelle
Veal Osso Bucco
braised in red wine, with roasted veggies
Veal Saltimbocca
pan seared meat, prosciutto, provolone, creamy Dijon sauce, pappardelle pasta