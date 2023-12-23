Vista Rooftop 13801 coastal hwy
Food
Shareables
- Ahi Tuna Poke$20.00
Sushi grade tuna/ asian oils/ sesame seeds/ pickled onion/ cabbage/ spinach/ carrot/ avocado/ wasabi & red pepper coulis
- Balsamic Brushetta$14.00
Tomatoes & garlic/ Reggiano/ fresh basil/ balsamic glaze
- Bocconcini$14.00
House breaded mozzarella/ panko crumb & flash fried/ house red sauce
- Brussels$14.00
Served crispy/ pancetta/ Boursin cheese
- Calamari$17.00
Buttermilk soaked & flash fried/ lemon, cilantro & garlic aioli
- Charcuterie Board$40.00
Chef Bedell’s assorted meats & cheeses/ accoutrements
- Coctel De Camarones$21.00
Grilled and chilled jumbo shrimp/ tomato lime broth/ Pico de Gallo/ crispy tortilla
- Fond De Veau French Onion$11.00
Veal & beef stock/ Vidalia onions/ melted aged provolone/ onion crisps
- Crab Dip$18.00
Sliced chorizo/ sauteed onions/ red wine & garlic reduction
- Mussels$18.00
1lb P.E.I. steamed mussels/ tomato, shallot and seafood broth
- Skirt Steak Crostini$22.00
Chimichurri/ olive oil/ softened goat cheese
- Thai Chili Peach Wings$15.00
Roasted & fried/ sweet and spicy Thai chili peach glaze
- Tsunami Wontons$22.00
Atlantic lobster/ jumbo lump crab/ Pico de Gallo/ avocado/ wasabi & red pepper coulis
- Crab Poke$26.00
- Crab Wontons$22.00
- Cream Of Crab$14.00
Fork & Knife
- Braised Short Rib$30.00
Seared & slow roasted beef/ house veal broth/ aged cheddar gritts
- Dayboat Scallops$32.00
Seared/ cauliflower & beet puree/ lemon-butter snow peas
- Dry Rubbed Delmarva Chicken$26.00
Slow roasted 1/2 chicken/ compound butter/ demi glaze/ fingerling au poivre/ local veg
- Hand Cut NY Aged Strip$52.00
14 oz Char grilled Strip/ demi glaze/ fingerlings au poivre/ local veg
- Pan Seared Rockfish$39.00
Edamame succotash/ local garden veggie duxelles
- Seafood Pasta$33.00
Sauteed shrimp, mussels, fish & crab/ tomato & seafood broth/ compound butter/linguine
- Sesame-Crusted Yellowfin Tuna$36.00
Asian zoodles/ Hoisin coated cucumbers
- VHouse Burger$18.00
8oz grilled Angus beef/ remoulade/ toasted sesame roll/ shoestring fries/ daily choice of cheeses
- Pork Chop$30.00
- Bolognese$32.00
- Ribeye$38.00Out of stock