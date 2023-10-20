2x points for loyalty members
Vistro 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
Super Smashed Burgs Menu
Smashed Sliders
Super Smashed Burgs
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff .
Old school smashed burger cooked grilled cheese style.
2 smashed patties with pepper jack, guac and chipotle mayo.
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus jalapeños and hot sauce.
3 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus freshly cooked bacon.
2 smashed patties, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, & provolone cheese reversed style. Mahalo.
2 smashed patties with our house melted shredded cheddar cheese blend, onion rings, and bacon.
2 smashed patties on a buttered brioche bun with onions, pickles, and house sauce.
Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, tangler onion rings, sticky brain sauce, & guacamole. Available until 10.31
Hawt Chick Chicken Menu
Sammys
A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in sweet honey, spicy sriracha, & topped with bacon. *THIS IS LEGAL DRUGS*
Roscoe called...he wants the recipe! A big hand-breaded thick chick drizzled in syrup and sandwiched between two healthy-sized waffles. Cheers!
The chick with a kick! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in our hawt sauce.
Can you imagine hitting the Jack Tent and then coming home and enjoying a Rodeo Chick?! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in house-made BBQ sauce topped with cheese and bacon. Yeehaw!
The Betty White of chicken sammies. We love & miss you, Betty! A big hand-breaded thick chick with mayo, lettuce, and pickles.
Calidas Menu
Build Your Own Bowl
Burritos
The Birria Burrito. Rice, beans, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, & Bitchin' Birria.
Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, rice, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Add some extras to make it your way!
Some call this the best California Burrito in all of Reno. Refried beans, french fries, cheese, red onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, & chipotle aioli.
Sour cream, guacamole, chipotle mayo, rice, carne asada, refried beans, shredded cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla for a super duper good time!
Tacos
2 Birria tacos with Consome
Street style tri-tip tacos
2 Chicken Tacos with seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese & house chipotle sauce on flour tortillas.
2 fish tacos with cilantro lime coleslaw on flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Sticky Fingers Menu
Sticky Bowls
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, onion rings, BBQ sauce, green onions. OH YEAH!
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, Sticky Fingers Sauce, Hot Cheeto dust, and green onions. Kaaaa-chowww!
House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, and green onions. Talk about straight fire!
Tenders
Wings
Boneless Wings
Bundles
Snack Wrap
Sammy's Cheesesteaks Menu
Cheesesteaks
A hoagie roll with Philly steak, provolone, cheddar, and grilled onions
A hoagie roll with Philly steak, provolone, cheddar, house made chipotle sauce, grilled onions
A hoagie roll with Philly Steak, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled onions
A hoagie roll with chicken, provolone, and grilled onions
A hoagie roll with chicken, provolone, cheddar, house made chipotle sauce, grilled onions
A hoagie roll with chicken, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled onions
Hot Sammies
Tri Tip, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeños, & Caramelized Onions on a Dutch Crunch Roll
Slow roasted shredded beef with red onion, house garlic sauce, melted provolone with a cup of Au Jus
Classic steak sandwich
A hoagie roll with Trip Tip and American cheese. Served with a side of ranch
Grilled Cheesy Menu
Grilled Cheesys
I hope your mouth is watering like mine as I type this description. The picture speaks for itself. ENJOY!
Oink! Oink!! A bacon grilled cheesy.
A Grilled Cheesy toasted with house garlic parmesan butter and American cheese
Customize your Grilled Cheesy! From the cheese to the toppings. You got it all!
A tasty, juicy, and filling Patty Melt just waiting for you to devour it.
Choose your own cheese & meat!
Big Momma is in the house!!! A cheesy combination of American, Cheddar, Provolone, & Pepper Jack cheese sandwiched between 3 perfectly toasted pieces of sourdough bread.
BBQ pulled pork in a cheddar cheese Grilled Cheesy
Not trying to diss your mom, but my mom's grilled cheesy is better than your mom's grilled cheesy.
Papa Chars Menu
Papa's Specials
Burgers
Slow roasted BBQ beef with house made coleslaw, house bbq & chipotle sauce, tomato, and pickles.
Slow roasted BBQ chicken with house coleslaw, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, tomato, and pickles.
A half-pound beef patty charred to perfection with the secret sauce on top. It's a classic. It's beautiful. It's waiting for you. Enjoy.
2 half-pound beef patties charred to perfection and topped with secret sauce. YUM!
Papa loves the rodeo!! A half-pound beef patty topped with cheese, bacon, and house BBQ sauce. See you in the Jack Tent.
Slow braised pulled pork with house coleslaw, bbq & chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Sides
Loaded Fries
Slow roasted shredded BBQ beef, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, sour cream, and roasted peppers all on top of a healthy serving of thick coated fries.
A healthy serving of fries loaded with melted cheese, steak, red onion, bacon, sour cream, and our house special avocado sauce. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!
Loaded fries with a beefy patty, caramelized onions, secret sauce, and topped with pickles.
A healthy serving of fries loaded with melted cheese, steak, and our house special avocado sauce. Trust us, you don't want to miss this!
Slow cooked beef with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, red onions, and peppers served over crispy fries
Slow roasted shredded BBQ chicken, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, sour cream, and roasted peppers all on top of a healthy serving of thick coated fries.
Other Sides
Desserts
Tasty Funnel Cake Fries with powdered sugar and syrup dipping sauce. Upgrade to chocolate, strawberry, or caramel dipping sauce.
Just let your sweet tooth win. It's delicious!
A slice of Tiramisu. You don't want to miss this
Uncrustables just got even better! Deep-fried and dusted in powdered sugar for the perfect treat.