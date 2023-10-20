Buy 1 Zombie Crawl Burger, get 1 Drinks free
ZOMBIE
Copied!
Buy 1 Zombie Crawl Burger, get 1 Drinks free
ZOMBIE
Copied!

Specials

Zombie Crawl

Zombie Crawl Burger
Zombie Crawl Burger
$12.00

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, tangler onion rings, sticky brain sauce, & guacamole. Available until 10.31

Super Smashed Burgs Menu

Smashed Sliders

Smashed Sliders
Smashed Sliders
$10.22

3 Smashed Sliders with caramelized onions.

Pulled Pork Sliders
Pulled Pork Sliders
$9.99

3 slow braised pulled pork sliders with house made coleslaw & chipotle aioli

Cajun Fish Sliders
Cajun Fish Sliders
$12.99

3 sliders with fried cajun fish, coleslaw, pickles, & onions

Super Smashed Burgs

Old School
Old School
$10.00

2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff .

Reversed Smashed
Reversed Smashed
$10.69

Old school smashed burger cooked grilled cheese style.

Southern Chipotle
Southern Chipotle
$11.99

2 smashed patties with pepper jack, guac and chipotle mayo.

Spicy Smashed
Spicy Smashed
$11.24

2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus jalapeños and hot sauce.

Super Smashed
Super Smashed
$13.99

3 smashed patties with all of the good stuff plus freshly cooked bacon.

The Hawaiian Reversed Smashed
The Hawaiian Reversed Smashed
$11.50

2 smashed patties, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, & provolone cheese reversed style. Mahalo.

BBQ Bacon Haystack
BBQ Bacon Haystack
$13.90

2 smashed patties with our house melted shredded cheddar cheese blend, onion rings, and bacon.

New School
New School
$10.69

2 smashed patties on a buttered brioche bun with onions, pickles, and house sauce.

Zombie Crawl Burger
Zombie Crawl Burger
$12.00

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, tangler onion rings, sticky brain sauce, & guacamole. Available until 10.31

Hawt Chick Chicken Menu

Sammys

Honey Remo Siracha
Honey Remo Siracha
$13.25

A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in sweet honey, spicy sriracha, & topped with bacon. *THIS IS LEGAL DRUGS*

Chicken & Waffle Sammy
Chicken & Waffle Sammy
$13.99

Roscoe called...he wants the recipe! A big hand-breaded thick chick drizzled in syrup and sandwiched between two healthy-sized waffles. Cheers!

Reno Hawt Chick
Reno Hawt Chick
$11.00

The chick with a kick! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in our hawt sauce.

The Rodeo Chick
The Rodeo Chick
$10.25

Can you imagine hitting the Jack Tent and then coming home and enjoying a Rodeo Chick?! A big hand-breaded thick chick covered in house-made BBQ sauce topped with cheese and bacon. Yeehaw!

The OG
The OG
$9.50

The Betty White of chicken sammies. We love & miss you, Betty! A big hand-breaded thick chick with mayo, lettuce, and pickles.

Calidas Menu

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Burrito Bowl
Build Your Own Burrito Bowl
$12.99

Base of white rice & black beans. You choose the rest!

Burritos

Birria Burrito
Birria Burrito
$13.99

The Birria Burrito. Rice, beans, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, & Bitchin' Birria.

Chicken Burrito
Chicken Burrito
$14.97

Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, rice, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Add some extras to make it your way!

California Burrito
California Burrito
$14.50

Some call this the best California Burrito in all of Reno. Refried beans, french fries, cheese, red onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, & chipotle aioli.

Super Duper Burrito
Super Duper Burrito
$13.50

Sour cream, guacamole, chipotle mayo, rice, carne asada, refried beans, shredded cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla for a super duper good time!

Tacos

Birria Tacos
Birria Tacos
$11.50

2 Birria tacos with Consome

Truckee Tri-Trip tacos (2)
Truckee Tri-Trip tacos (2)
$8.99

Street style tri-tip tacos

Chicken Tacos
Chicken Tacos
$8.99

2 Chicken Tacos with seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese & house chipotle sauce on flour tortillas.

Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
$10.00

2 fish tacos with cilantro lime coleslaw on flour tortillas.

Taco Tuesday
$1.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Big Beef Quesadilla
Big Beef Quesadilla
$11.50
Big Tri Tip Quesadilla
Big Tri Tip Quesadilla
$13.89
Fiesta Dilla
Fiesta Dilla
$8.50

Cheese, onions, and cilantro. A flavor fiesta.

Quesabirria
Quesabirria
$15.50

One Big Quesabirria

Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00

Sticky Fingers Menu

Sticky Bowls

BBQ Mac
BBQ Mac
$8.50

House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, onion rings, BBQ sauce, green onions. OH YEAH!

The Sticky Chicky
The Sticky Chicky
$7.00

House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, Sticky Fingers Sauce, Hot Cheeto dust, and green onions. Kaaaa-chowww!

Buffalo Mac
Buffalo Mac
$7.00

House-made mac-n-cheese with sliced crispy chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, and green onions. Talk about straight fire!

Tenders

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and house sauce
Tender 3 Pack Combo
Tender 3 Pack Combo
$11.00

3 hand breaded chicken tenders with fries. Comes with 1 serving of Sticky Fingers House Sauce

Tender 6 Pack Combo
Tender 6 Pack Combo
$13.99

6 hand breaded chicken tenders with fries. Comes with 2 servings of Sticky Fingers House Sauce.

Wings

24 Wings
24 Wings
$35.99

24 wings. Choose up to 4 flavors. Comes with 4 ranch.

18 Wings
18 Wings
$28.00

18 wings. Choose up to 3 flavors. Comes with 3 ranch.

12 Wings
12 Wings
$21.00

12 wings. Choose up to 2 flavors. Comes with 2 ranch.

6 Wings
6 Wings
$12.99

6 wings. You choose the flavor. Comes with 1 ranch.

Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings
$14.00

10 boneless wings. Choose up to 2 flavors. Comes with 1 ranch.

20 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
$25.00

20 boneless wings. Choose up to 4 flavors. Comes with 2 ranch.

30 Boneless Wings
30 Boneless Wings
$39.00

30 boneless wings. Choose up to 6 flavors. Comes with 3 ranch.

Bundles

The Big Bundle
The Big Bundle
$49.00

30 super sized bone-in wings with 2 super sized boxes of fries and 2 large cups of ranch

Snack Wrap

Snack Wrap
Snack Wrap
$8.99

The Sticky Fingers Snack Wrap comes with chicken tenders, ranch, lettuce, shredded cheese, red onion, & tomato.

Sammy's Cheesesteaks Menu

Cheesesteaks

Original Cheesesteak
Original Cheesesteak
$11.50

A hoagie roll with Philly steak, provolone, cheddar, and grilled onions

Chipotle Cheesesteak
Chipotle Cheesesteak
$12.00

A hoagie roll with Philly steak, provolone, cheddar, house made chipotle sauce, grilled onions

Spicy Cheesesteak
Spicy Cheesesteak
$12.50

A hoagie roll with Philly Steak, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled onions

Original Chicken Cheesesteak
Original Chicken Cheesesteak
$10.75

A hoagie roll with chicken, provolone, and grilled onions

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
$11.25

A hoagie roll with chicken, provolone, cheddar, house made chipotle sauce, grilled onions

Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak
Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak
$11.75

A hoagie roll with chicken, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
$12.75

Hot Sammies

The Truckee Bandit
The Truckee Bandit
$15.11

Tri Tip, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeños, & Caramelized Onions on a Dutch Crunch Roll

Sammy's French Dip
Sammy's French Dip
$12.00

Slow roasted shredded beef with red onion, house garlic sauce, melted provolone with a cup of Au Jus

Steak Sandwich
Steak Sandwich
$9.99

Classic steak sandwich

Tri Tip Sandwich
Tri Tip Sandwich
$12.00

A hoagie roll with Trip Tip and American cheese. Served with a side of ranch

Grilled Cheesy Menu

Grilled Cheesys

A Hot Chicky In A Grilled Cheesy
A Hot Chicky In A Grilled Cheesy
$11.99

I hope your mouth is watering like mine as I type this description. The picture speaks for itself. ENJOY!

The Piggy
The Piggy
$10.69

Oink! Oink!! A bacon grilled cheesy.

Toasted Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheesy
Toasted Garlic Parmesan Grilled Cheesy
$10.00

A Grilled Cheesy toasted with house garlic parmesan butter and American cheese

Customize Your Grilled Cheesy
Customize Your Grilled Cheesy
$8.99

Customize your Grilled Cheesy! From the cheese to the toppings. You got it all!

Patty Melt
Patty Melt
$12.75

A tasty, juicy, and filling Patty Melt just waiting for you to devour it.

The Meaty Cheesy
The Meaty Cheesy
$10.69

Choose your own cheese & meat!

Big Momma's Grilled Cheesy
Big Momma's Grilled Cheesy
$9.99

Big Momma is in the house!!! A cheesy combination of American, Cheddar, Provolone, & Pepper Jack cheese sandwiched between 3 perfectly toasted pieces of sourdough bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheesy
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheesy
$9.99

BBQ pulled pork in a cheddar cheese Grilled Cheesy

Momma's Grilled Cheese
Momma's Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Not trying to diss your mom, but my mom's grilled cheesy is better than your mom's grilled cheesy.

Ghost Pepper Grilled Cheese
Ghost Pepper Grilled Cheese
$10.00

Papa Chars Menu

Papa's Specials

Hot Link
Hot Link
$7.00

Hot Link, Bun

The Dirty Link
The Dirty Link
$10.00

A Louisiana Hot Link, philly Meat with grilled onions, melted provolone & cheddar cheese topped with Special Spicy Sauce, in a French Hoagie Roll

Fish N' Chips
Fish N' Chips
$15.00

3 breaded and fried fish, served with fries & tartar sauce

Burgers

Papa's Big BBQ Beef Burger
Papa's Big BBQ Beef Burger
$13.50

Slow roasted BBQ beef with house made coleslaw, house bbq & chipotle sauce, tomato, and pickles.

Papa's Big BBQ Chicken Burger
Papa's Big BBQ Chicken Burger
$13.50

Slow roasted BBQ chicken with house coleslaw, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, tomato, and pickles.

Papa's Big Burger
Papa's Big Burger
$10.70

A half-pound beef patty charred to perfection with the secret sauce on top. It's a classic. It's beautiful. It's waiting for you. Enjoy.

Papa's Double Trouble
Papa's Double Trouble
$16.47

2 half-pound beef patties charred to perfection and topped with secret sauce. YUM!

Reno Rodeo Burger
Reno Rodeo Burger
$14.04

Papa loves the rodeo!! A half-pound beef patty topped with cheese, bacon, and house BBQ sauce. See you in the Jack Tent.

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.20

Slow braised pulled pork with house coleslaw, bbq & chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Turtle Time Pizza Menu

PIZZA

Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
$10.99
Spicy Pizza
Spicy Pizza
$12.99
Chicken Artichoke Pizza
Chicken Artichoke Pizza
$13.99
OLIVE you
OLIVE you
$10.99
Loaded Pizza
Loaded Pizza
$13.99
Rex's Cheese Pizza
Rex's Cheese Pizza
$10.00
Taco Pizza
Taco Pizza
$12.99

Sides

Fries

Fries
Fries
$4.27
Garlic Fries
Garlic Fries
$9.62
Cajun Fries
Cajun Fries
$6.41

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries
Loaded Fries
$12.83

Slow roasted shredded BBQ beef, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, sour cream, and roasted peppers all on top of a healthy serving of thick coated fries.

Avocado Steak Fries
Avocado Steak Fries
$15.99

A healthy serving of fries loaded with melted cheese, steak, red onion, bacon, sour cream, and our house special avocado sauce. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!

Super Smashed Fries
Super Smashed Fries
$15.00

Loaded fries with a beefy patty, caramelized onions, secret sauce, and topped with pickles.

Nacho Hot Cheeto Fries
Nacho Hot Cheeto Fries
$14.97

A healthy serving of fries loaded with melted cheese, steak, and our house special avocado sauce. Trust us, you don't want to miss this!

Sammy's Beefy Cheesy Fries
Sammy's Beefy Cheesy Fries
$10.50

Slow cooked beef with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, red onions, and peppers served over crispy fries

BBQ Beef Loaded Fries
BBQ Beef Loaded Fries
$14.00

Slow roasted shredded BBQ beef, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, sour cream, and roasted peppers all on top of a healthy serving of thick coated fries.

BBQ Chicken Loaded Fries
BBQ Chicken Loaded Fries
$13.25

Slow roasted shredded BBQ chicken, house BBQ & chipotle sauce, sour cream, and roasted peppers all on top of a healthy serving of thick coated fries.

Other Sides

Mac-N-Cheese
Mac-N-Cheese
$5.35
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Freshly made chips and red salsa

Refried Beans
Refried Beans
$4.00

A bowl of refried beans and cheese

Salads

Apple Salad
Apple Salad
$10.00
Chicken Cesar Salad
Chicken Cesar Salad
$11.99
Chicken Tender Salad
Chicken Tender Salad
$11.00
Steak Salad
Steak Salad
$12.50

Drinks

Drinks

Bottle Water
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Starry
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Orange Soda
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Mountain Dew
$2.00

Alcohol

Modelo
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Montucky Cold Snack
$4.00
Long Drink
$7.00
White Claw
$6.00
805
$7.00
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
$8.00
Great Basin Icky IPA
$7.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries
Funnel Cake Fries
$9.25

Tasty Funnel Cake Fries with powdered sugar and syrup dipping sauce. Upgrade to chocolate, strawberry, or caramel dipping sauce.

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
$7.50

Just let your sweet tooth win. It's delicious!

Tiramisu
Tiramisu
$10.00

A slice of Tiramisu. You don't want to miss this

Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet Cake
$6.00
The Unmatched Uncrustable
The Unmatched Uncrustable
$7.22

Uncrustables just got even better! Deep-fried and dusted in powdered sugar for the perfect treat.

Coffee Cake
Coffee Cake
$7.50
Pancakes
Pancakes
$8.75