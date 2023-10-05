Vita Bella - Wichita
Drink Menu
BOBA TEA / ICED
Brown Sugar (Tiger Milk Tea)
$5.99
Chai Milk Tea
$5.99
Cheescake Milk Tea
$6.49
Choco Cheesecake Milk Tea
$6.49
Choco Strawberry Milk Tea
$5.99
Coconut Milk Tea
$5.99
Cookies and Cream Milk Tea
$5.99
French Cheesecake Milk Tea
$6.49
Honey Dew Milk Tea
$5.99
Iced 13 in 1 Coffee
$3.99
Iced 13 in 1 Coffee Latte
$5.99
Iced 13 in 1 Coffee Salted Caramel
$5.99
Iced Hokkaido Coffee
$5.99
Iced Mocha Coffee
$5.99
Iced Okinawa Coffee
$5.99
Lychee Milk Tea
$5.99
Mango Milk Tea
$5.99
Matcha Milk Tea
$5.99
Passion Fruit Milk Tea
$5.99
Peach Milk Tea
$5.99
Pink Rose Milk Tea
$5.99
Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea
$5.99
Red Velvet Cheescake Milk Tea
$6.49
Salted Caramel Milk Tea
$5.99
Taro Milk Tea
$5.99
Thai Milk Tea
$5.99
Watermelon Milk Tea
$5.99
Wintermelon Milk Tea
$5.99
REFRESHERS
FRAPPE / SMOOTHIE
Banana Strawberry Smoothie
$6.29
Banana Strwby Cheesecake Smoothie
$6.29
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie
$6.29
Chai Tea Frappe
$6.29
Cheesecake Frappe
$6.29
Choco Berry Smoothie
$6.29
Choco Cheesecake Frappe
$6.29
Choco Mint Smoothie
$6.29
Choco Moringa Smoothie
$6.29
Coconut Smoothie
$6.29
Coffee 13 in 1 Frappe
$6.29
Cookies and Cream Frappe
$6.29
Dragon Fruit Smoothie
$6.29
French Cheesecake Frappe
$6.29
Hokkaido Frappe
$6.29
Honey Dew Smoothie
$6.29
Mango Smoothie
$6.29
Matcha Smoothie
$6.29
Mocha Frappe
$6.29
Okinawa Frappe
$6.29
Oreo Matcha Cheescake Frap
$6.29
Oreo Mocha Frappe
$6.29
Passion Fruit Smoothie
$6.29
Peach Smoothie
$6.29
Pink Rose Smoothie
$6.29
Red Velvet Cheesecake Smoothie
$6.29
Salted Caramel Frappe
$6.29
Taro Smoothie
$6.29
Thai Smoothie
$6.29
Watermelon Smoothie
$6.29
Wintermelon Smoothie
$6.29
HOT DRINKS
Chai Tea Latte
$3.79
Choco Berry
$3.79
Choco Cheesecake Latte
$4.29
Choco Matcha Berry
$3.99
Chocolate Mint
$3.99
Coffee 13 in 1
$3.49
Coffee 13 in 1 Affogato Latte
$3.79
Coffee 13 in 1 Cheesecake Latte
$4.29
Coffee 13 in 1 Choco
$3.79
Coffee 13 in 1 French Cheesecake Latte
$4.29
Coffee 13 in 1 Hokkaido Latte
$3.79
Coffee 13 in 1 Latte
$3.79
Coffee 13 in 1 Mocha
$3.99
Coffee 13 in 1 Okinawa Latte
$3.79
Coffee 13 in 1 Salted Caramel
$3.49
Matcha Latte
$3.79
Moringa Love Thyself
$3.79
Coffee
$1.50
Food Menu
WAFFLES
Belgian Waffle with Syrup
$3.19
Chicken Waffle
$4.49
Waffle Dog
$2.69
Waffle Dog Jalepeno
$2.69
Waffle Sandwich Bacon Egg and Cheese FULL
$4.49
Waffle Sandwich Bacon Egg and Cheese MINI
$2.99
Waffle Sandwich Egg and Cheese FULL
$3.59
Waffle Sandwich Egg and Cheese MINI
$2.09
Waffle Sandwich Sausage Egg and Cheese FULL
$4.49
Waffle Sandwich Sausage Egg and Cheese MINI
$2.99
Waffle Sandwich Turkey Saugage egg and cheese FULL
$4.49
Waffle Sandwich Turkey sausage egg and cheese Mini
$2.99
TREATS
Biscotti
$0.99
Carrot Cake Muffin Homemade
$1.25
Choco Chip Cookie Homemade
$1.00
Choco Milk Organic
$1.99
Chocolate Mousse
$3.99
Daily Special
$2.99
Flan - Caramel
$3.99
French Macaron
$1.00
Loacker Wafer
$0.25
Mantou Bun Choco
$2.00
Mochi Milk Tea
$0.25
Mung Bean Bun
$1.50
Peanut Butter Cookie - Homemade
$1.00
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
$2.99
Siomai
$1.00
Siopao
$3.99
Stroopwafel
$0.79
Taro Bun
$1.50Out of stock
Tiramisu
$4.99
Yogurt (Dairy) Non Fat Parfait
$1.49Out of stock
Yogurt (Geek) Parfait
$1.49
Vita Bella - Wichita Location and Ordering Hours
(316) 305-6934
Open now • Closes at 8PM