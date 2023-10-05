Drink Menu

BOBA TEA / ICED

Brown Sugar (Tiger Milk Tea)

$5.99

Chai Milk Tea

$5.99

Cheescake Milk Tea

$6.49

Choco Cheesecake Milk Tea

$6.49

Choco Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.99

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.99

Cookies and Cream Milk Tea

$5.99

French Cheesecake Milk Tea

$6.49

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$5.99

Iced 13 in 1 Coffee

$3.99

Iced 13 in 1 Coffee Latte

$5.99

Iced 13 in 1 Coffee Salted Caramel

$5.99

Iced Hokkaido Coffee

$5.99

Iced Mocha Coffee

$5.99

Iced Okinawa Coffee

$5.99

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.99

Mango Milk Tea

$5.99

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.99

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$5.99

Peach Milk Tea

$5.99

Pink Rose Milk Tea

$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$5.99

Red Velvet Cheescake Milk Tea

$6.49

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$5.99

Taro Milk Tea

$5.99

Thai Milk Tea

$5.99

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.99

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.99

REFRESHERS

Choco Mint Refresher

$4.99

Dragon Fruit Refresher

$4.99

Kiwi Refresher

$4.99

Lychee Refresher

$4.99

Mango Refresher

$4.99

Passion Fruit Refresher

$4.99

Strawberry Kiwi Refresher

$4.99

Strawberry Limeade Refresher

$4.99

Strawberry Lychee Refresher

$4.99

FRAPPE / SMOOTHIE

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$6.29

Banana Strwby Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.29

Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.29

Chai Tea Frappe

$6.29

Cheesecake Frappe

$6.29

Choco Berry Smoothie

$6.29

Choco Cheesecake Frappe

$6.29

Choco Mint Smoothie

$6.29

Choco Moringa Smoothie

$6.29

Coconut Smoothie

$6.29

Coffee 13 in 1 Frappe

$6.29

Cookies and Cream Frappe

$6.29

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$6.29

French Cheesecake Frappe

$6.29

Hokkaido Frappe

$6.29

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.29

Mango Smoothie

$6.29

Matcha Smoothie

$6.29

Mocha Frappe

$6.29

Okinawa Frappe

$6.29

Oreo Matcha Cheescake Frap

$6.29

Oreo Mocha Frappe

$6.29

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.29

Peach Smoothie

$6.29

Pink Rose Smoothie

$6.29

Red Velvet Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.29

Salted Caramel Frappe

$6.29

Taro Smoothie

$6.29

Thai Smoothie

$6.29

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.29

Wintermelon Smoothie

$6.29

HOT DRINKS

Chai Tea Latte

$3.79

Choco Berry

$3.79

Choco Cheesecake Latte

$4.29

Choco Matcha Berry

$3.99

Chocolate Mint

$3.99

Coffee 13 in 1

$3.49

Coffee 13 in 1 Affogato Latte

$3.79

Coffee 13 in 1 Cheesecake Latte

$4.29

Coffee 13 in 1 Choco

$3.79

Coffee 13 in 1 French Cheesecake Latte

$4.29

Coffee 13 in 1 Hokkaido Latte

$3.79

Coffee 13 in 1 Latte

$3.79

Coffee 13 in 1 Mocha

$3.99

Coffee 13 in 1 Okinawa Latte

$3.79

Coffee 13 in 1 Salted Caramel

$3.49

Matcha Latte

$3.79

Moringa Love Thyself

$3.79

Coffee

$1.50

Food Menu

WAFFLES

Belgian Waffle with Syrup

$3.19

Chicken Waffle

$4.49

Waffle Dog

$2.69

Waffle Dog Jalepeno

$2.69

Waffle Sandwich Bacon Egg and Cheese FULL

$4.49

Waffle Sandwich Bacon Egg and Cheese MINI

$2.99

Waffle Sandwich Egg and Cheese FULL

$3.59

Waffle Sandwich Egg and Cheese MINI

$2.09

Waffle Sandwich Sausage Egg and Cheese FULL

$4.49

Waffle Sandwich Sausage Egg and Cheese MINI

$2.99

Waffle Sandwich Turkey Saugage egg and cheese FULL

$4.49

Waffle Sandwich Turkey sausage egg and cheese Mini

$2.99

TREATS

Biscotti

$0.99

Carrot Cake Muffin Homemade

$1.25

Choco Chip Cookie Homemade

$1.00

Choco Milk Organic

$1.99

Chocolate Mousse

$3.99

Daily Special

$2.99

Flan - Caramel

$3.99

French Macaron

$1.00

Loacker Wafer

$0.25

Mantou Bun Choco

$2.00

Mochi Milk Tea

$0.25

Mung Bean Bun

$1.50

Peanut Butter Cookie - Homemade

$1.00

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$2.99

Siomai

$1.00

Siopao

$3.99

Stroopwafel

$0.79

Taro Bun

$1.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.99

Yogurt (Dairy) Non Fat Parfait

$1.49Out of stock

Yogurt (Geek) Parfait

$1.49