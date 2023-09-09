Vitoria 1265 Stuyvesant Ave
BREAKFAST
Off the Griddle
Sandwiches/Burritos
Eggs
Lite Fare
Rise and Shine ADD ONS
SIDES
LUNCH MENU
Sandos
Tosta Mista
$7.00
Chicken Cutlet
$12.00
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich w/ smoked mozzarella, bacon, arugula, special sauce.
Oklahoma Smashburger SINGLE Patty
$7.00
Oklahoma single patty Smashburger with onions and cheese. Topped with special sauce.
Oklahoma Smashburger DOUBLE
$12.00
Oklahoma double patty Smashburger with onions and cheese. Topped with special sauce.
Nashville Style Fried Chicken
$12.00
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Served with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce
Grilled Chicken Panini
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, with Balsamic
Veggie
$12.00
Grilled Eggplant, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Hummus and Pesto
Turkey Club
$12.00
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Ribeye Cheesesteak
$12.00
Ribeye Cheesesteak topped with onions, peppers and our special sauce.
Roast Beef Sub
$12.00
Cold Roast Beef with Arugula and Dijonaise
Caesar Chicken
$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing.
Salads
SIDES
DRINKS
Coffees
Seasonal Specials
Soft Drinks
Vitoria 1265 Stuyvesant Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 588-2870
Closed • Opens Sunday at 9AM