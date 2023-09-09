BREAKFAST

Off the Griddle

Pancakes (3) w/Honey Butter

$10.00

3 Homemade buttermilk pancakes served with fresh strawberries.

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

1 Homemade Belgian Waffle served with fresh strawberries.

French Toast (3)

$10.00

3 Sourdough French Toast served with fresh strawberries.

Portuguese Roll with Butter

$2.00

Sandwiches/Burritos

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Egg and Cheese on a Portuguese roll. Toasted or Not

Brunch Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, Avocado, Sweet Plantains, Black Beans, White American.

Tosta Mista

$5.00

Eggs

3 eggs how you want 'em W/home fries, toast

$9.00

3 Eggs how you want em'. Served with home fries and toast.

Create your own Omelette

$9.00

Plain Omelette add toppings to your liking. Served with choice of toast, home fries, strawberries.

Lite Fare

Yogurt w/ Granola and Fruit

$9.00

Yogurt w/ Granola and Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Freshly made in house Avocado. With your choice of bread

Fresh Muffins

$3.00

Rise and Shine ADD ONS

Homemade Jam Add On

$2.00

Nutella Add On

$2.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Add On

$3.00

Bacon Add On

$3.00

Turkey Bacon Add On

$3.00

Taylor Ham Add On

$3.00

Egg any Style (1)

$2.00

Egg any Style (2)

$3.00

Tofu Scramble Add On

$3.00

Home Fries Add On

$2.00

Avocado Slices Add On

$3.00

SIDES

Fresh Fruit SIDE

$5.00

Waffle Fries SIDE

$5.00

Potato Salad SIDE

$5.00

Homefries SIDE

$5.00

Smashed Avocado SIDE

$5.00

House Salad SIDE

$5.00

Bacon SIDE

$5.00

Turkey Bacon SIDE

$5.00

Taylor Ham SIDE

$5.00

LUNCH MENU

Sandos

Tosta Mista

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich w/ smoked mozzarella, bacon, arugula, special sauce.

Oklahoma Smashburger SINGLE Patty

$7.00

Oklahoma single patty Smashburger with onions and cheese. Topped with special sauce.

Oklahoma Smashburger DOUBLE

$12.00

Oklahoma double patty Smashburger with onions and cheese. Topped with special sauce.

Nashville Style Fried Chicken

$12.00

Nashville Style Fried Chicken Served with Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, with Balsamic

Veggie

$12.00

Grilled Eggplant, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Hummus and Pesto

Turkey Club

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$12.00

Ribeye Cheesesteak topped with onions, peppers and our special sauce.

Roast Beef Sub

$12.00

Cold Roast Beef with Arugula and Dijonaise

Caesar Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Arugula Peaches Radicchio Candied Walnuts

Anything but Lettuce Salad

$10.00

Cherry Tomatoes Red Onions Cucumbers Plums Olive Oil

KIDDOS

Off the Griddle

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.00

French Toast Bites

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.00

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$7.00

DRINKS

Coffees

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Drip Coffee to go 12oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee to Go 16oz

$4.00

Latte/Galao

$5.00

Iced Latte/Galao

$5.00

Espresso SINGLE

$2.50

Espresso DOUBLE

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Teas

Peppermint

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Lemon Ginger

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast / Black tea

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Matcha Hot

$6.00

Matcha Iced

$6.00

Chai Hot

$5.00

Chai Iced

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Seasonal Specials

Mixed Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Snapple "lemon"

$3.00

Snapple "raspberry"

$3.00

Snapple "peach"

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

Saratoga Flat

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bai Coconut

$3.00

Bai Pomegranate

$3.00

Fri-Sumo Pineapple

$3.00

Fri-Sumo Orange

$3.00

Weekend Drinks

17oz OJ Carafe

$7.00

32oz OJ Carafe

$15.00

Mimosa Flight Mixers

$15.00

Desserts

Homemade cakes

Crumb Cake

$5.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$5.00

Sweet Plantain Bread

$5.00

Pastel de Nata (Custard Cup)

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Wine Brownies

$4.00

Pastries

Pastel De Nata (Custard Cup)

$2.00

Portuguese Croissant

$3.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50