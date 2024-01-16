Viva Vallarta 3364 Warren Rd
Food
Appetizer-Para Empezar
- Ceviches De Pescado (Fish)$14.99
- Ceviches De Camaron (Shrimp)$19.99
- Ceviches Mixto (Mixed)$19.99
- Empanadas De Camaron$13.99
Crispy flour dough filled with shrimp and Cheese
- Chicharron De Pescado$16.99
Crispy fish fritters served with dressing and spicy sauce
- Torre De Mariscos$27.99
Mixed seafood with spicy sauce and fresh lemon juice
- Calamar Frito$16.99
Fried squid rings with dressing and spicy sauce
- Aguachiles (Verdes O Rojos)$20.99
Shrimps fresh lime juice and spicy red or green sauce
- Mejillones Nayarit$23.99
Mussels cooked in special nayarit sauce
- Ostiones Al Natural$24.99
Fresh oysters with lime and spicy sauce
- Ostiones Preparados$34.99
With shrimp and pico de gallo
Cocteles-Seafood Coctels
Caldos-Seafood Soups
Shrimp
- Camarones Al Gusto$23.99
Served with rice, fries, salad, dressing and garlic bread
- Camarones Al Ajo$23.99
Shrimp with garlic
- Camarones Al Ajillo$23.99
Shrimp with garlic and guajillo
- Camarones Vallarta$23.99
Shrimp with wine white in special creamy sauce
- Camarones Empanizados$23.99
Breaded shrimp
- Camarones Al Coco$23.99
Coconut shrimp
- Camarones A La Diabla$23.99
Shrimp in our special hot sauce
- Camarones Chipotle$23.99
Shrimp our special creamy hot chipotle sauce
Especialidades De Mar
Pastas
Charolas-To Share
- Chapuzon Del Puerto$48.99
Shrimp, octopus, mussel scallops crab meat in our special nayarit sauce
- Las Cucas$34.99
Deep fried shrimp in our special nayarit sauce
- Mejillones Vallarta$38.99
Mussels in pur special nayarit sauce
- Langostinos Del Mar$56.99
Prawns nayarit style
- La Del Gelas Special$220.00
Red snapper mojarra, chapuzon, empanadas, chicharron de pescado, camarones a la diabla, camarones al ajillo y pan de ajo (4-5 personas)
- Camarones Vallarta (Especial)$33.99
Dried shrimp with special seazon
Especialidades Mexicanas
Carnes
- Carne Asada (Arrachera)$24.99
Served with rice bean grill onion and pico de gallo
- Rib Eye$28.99
Served with rice bean grill onion and pico de gallo
- Rib Eye And Shrimp$35.99
Served with rice bean grill onion and pico de gallo
- Steak Fajitas$23.99
Served with rice, beans, salad and pico de gallo
- Chicken Fajitas$22.99
Served with rice, beans, salad and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.99
Served with rice, beans, salad and pico de gallo
- Trio Fajitas$24.99
Served with rice, beans, salad and pico de gallo
- Steak Quesadilla Fajita$21.99
- Chicken Quesadilla Fajita$19.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla Fajita$22.99
Bowls
Kids
Postres
- Churros$6.99
Delicate Fried Pastries Filled With Bvarian Cream, Dusted With Cinnamon Sugar, Served With A Scoop Of Vanilla Icecream
- Tres Leches$6.99
A Traditional Mexican Caked Soaked In A Mixture Of Sweet Milk Topped With Cream And Strawberries
- Volcán De Chocolate$6.99
Molten Chocolate Caked Served With Vanilla Ice Cream And Drizzle Of Rasberry Syrup
Lunch Especial
Drinks
Beer
Tequila Shots
Cocktails
- Mudslide$10.99
Vanilla shake infused with rum drizzled with chocolate shyrup, topped with whipped cream
- Piña Colada$10.99
- Paloma$10.99
Squirt (grapefruit soda) mixed with tequila, lime and salt
- Cantarito$13.99
Citrus juices, squirt, tequila and powder chile rim
- Tequila Sunrise$8.99
- Bahama Mama$8.99
- Charro Negro$8.99
House tequila, lime juice and pepsi
- Mangonada$10.99
Mango margarita mixed with chamoy syrup
- Margaritas 18oz$10.99
Lime, mango, blue raspberry. Peach, strawberry cucumber
- Margarita Tower$37.99
- Margarita Flight$22.99
Choice of 4 flavors
- Margarita Con Fruta Fresca$16.99
- Mojito Especial$12.99
- Michelada Con Camaron$16.99
- Corona-Rita$14.99
Choice of margrita with a bottle of Corona