Viva Pita at Glover Park Brewery
Food
Gyro Wraps
- Lamb & Beef Gyro$13.00
Warm pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our famous Viva Sauce. Served with fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Chicken Gyro$13.00
Warm pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our famous Viva Sauce. Served with fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Falafel Gyro$13.00
Warm pita wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our famous Viva Sauce. Served with fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
Platters
- Lamb & Beef Platter$15.00
Served with warm sliced pita, fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes, Greek salad & our famous Viva Sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Chicken Platter$15.00
Served with warm sliced pita, fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes, Greek salad & our famous Viva Sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Falafel Platter$15.00
Served with warm sliced pita, fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes, Greek salad & our famous Viva Sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
Salads
Kids
Sides
- Side Hummus & Pita$6.00
A creamy blend of chickpeas served with grilled pita.
- Side Tzatziki & Pita$6.00
Greek yogurt sauce made with fresh cucumbers; served with grilled pita.
- Side Potatoes$5.00
Fresh hand-cut seasoned potatoes wedges served with our Viva Sauce. (Optional Spicy Viva Sauce)
- Side Loaded Greek Potatoes$8.00
Fresh hand-cut seasoned potato wedges, topped with lamb & beef mixture, feta cheese & Viva Sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Side Falafel$7.50
Five Deep-fried balls made from ground chickpeas mixed with herbs & spices; served with Viva sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Side Kibbeh$7.50Out of stock
Three Deep-fried football shaped balls, filled with beef, hearty bulgur wheat & a flavorful blend of herbs & spices; served with our Viva Sauce. (Optional Viva Spicy Sauce)
- Side Greek Salad$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese.
- Side Dolmades$5.50Out of stock
Four tender grape leaves stuffed with rice and fresh herbs with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.
- Side Pita Only$2.00
A warm pita.